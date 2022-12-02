Advanced search
    MFD   US55607W1009

MACQUARIE/FIRST TRUST GLOBAL INFRASTRUCTURE/UTILITIES DIVIDEND & INCOME FUND

(MFD)
Delayed Nyse  -  03:56 2022-12-02 pm EST
8.780 USD   -0.11%
Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund : MFD)

12/02/2022 | 05:26pm EST
Notice Regarding Your Quarterly Distribution

Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund (MFD)

The closed-end fund listed above has declared a distribution payable on December 1, 2022, to shareholders of record as of November 23, 2022, with an ex-dividend date of November 22, 2022. This Notice is meant to provide you information about the sources of your Fund's distributions. You should not draw any conclusions about the Fund's investment performance from the amount of this distribution.

The following tables set forth the estimated amounts of the current distribution and the cumulative distributions paid this fiscal year to date for the Fund from the following sources: net investment income ("NII"); net realized short-term capital gains ("STCG"); net realized long-term capital gains ("LTCG"); and return of capital ("ROC"). These estimates are based upon information projected through November 30, 2022 are calculated based on a generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") basis and include the prior fiscal year-end undistributed net investment income. The amounts and sources of distributions are expressed per common share.

Annualized

5 Year

Total

Current Dist.

Avg. Annual

Fund

Fund

Fiscal

Current

Current Distribution ($)

Current Distribution (%)

Rate as a

Total Return

Ticker

Cusip

Year End

Frequency

Distribution

NII

STCG

LTCG

ROC (2)

NII

STCG

LTCG

ROC (2)

% of NAV (3)

on NAV (4)

MFD (5)

55607W100

11/30/2022

Quarterly

$0.2000

$0.1055

-

-

$0.0945

52.75%

-

-

47.25%

9.05%

0.75%

Total

Cumulative

Cumulative

Cumulative

Fiscal YTD

Fiscal YTD

Fund

Fund

Fiscal

Fiscal YTD

Cumulative Distributions Fiscal YTD ($)

Cumulative Distributions Fiscal YTD (%)

Distributions as

Total Return

Ticker

Cusip

Year End

Frequency

Distributions (1)

NII

STCG

LTCG

ROC (2)

NII

STCG

LTCG

ROC (2)

a % of NAV (3)

on NAV (4)

MFD (5)

55607W100

11/30/2022

Quarterly

$0.8000

$0.4220

-

-

$0.3780

52.75%

-

-

47.25%

9.05%

-7.31%

  1. Includes the most recent quarterly distribution paid on December 1, 2022.
  2. The Fund estimates that it has distributed more than its income and net realized capital gains; therefore, a portion of your distribution may be a return of capital. A return of capital may occur, for example, when some or all of the money that you invested in the Fund is paid back to you. A return of capital distribution does not necessarily reflect the Fund's investment performance and should not be confused with "yield" or "income."
  3. Based on Net Asset Value ("NAV") as of October 31, 2022.
  4. Total Returns are through October 31, 2022.
  5. The Fund invests a portion of its portfolio in Master Limited Partnerships ("MLPs"). Due to the tax treatment of cash distributions made by these MLPs, a portion of the distributions the Fund makes to Common Shareholders may consist of a tax-deferred return of capital.

The amounts and sources of distributions reported in this Notice are only estimates and are not being provided for tax reporting purposes. The actual amounts and sources of the amounts for tax reporting purposes will depend upon the Fund's investment experience during the remainder of its fiscal year and may be subject to changes based on tax regulations. The Fund will send you a Form 1099-DIV for the calendar year that will tell you how to report these distributions for federal income tax purposes. You should not use this Notice as a substitute for your Form 1099-DIV.

First Trust Advisors L.P. Contact:

Don Swade (630) 765-8661

Disclaimer

Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund published this content on 01 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 December 2022 22:25:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 7,89 M - -
Net income 2021 12,4 M - -
Net Debt 2021 31,2 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 6,65x
Yield 2021 8,29%
Capitalization 75,1 M 75,1 M -
EV / Sales 2020 9,87x
EV / Sales 2021 14,4x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 77,9%
Chart MACQUARIE/FIRST TRUST GLOBAL INFRASTRUCTURE/UTILITIES DIVIDEND & INCOME FUND
Duration : Period :
Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MACQUARIE/FIRST TRUST GLOBAL INFRASTRUCTURE/UTILITIES DIVIDEND & INCOME FUND
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
James M. Dykas President & Chief Executive Officer
Donald P. Swade Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & CAO
James Allen Bowen Chairman
Kristi A. Maher Chief Compliance Officer & Assistant Secretary
Richard E. Erickson Independent Trustee
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MACQUARIE/FIRST TRUST GLOBAL INFRASTRUCTURE/UTILITIES DIVIDEND & INCOME FUND-9.43%75
ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION-8.92%10 168
FS KKR CAPITAL CORP.-5.16%5 620
HICL INFRASTRUCTURE PLC-6.46%3 976
THE RENEWABLES INFRASTRUCTURE GROUP LIMITED-1.64%3 810
MACQUARIE KOREA INFRASTRUCTURE FUND-19.57%3 474