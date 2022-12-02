Notice Regarding Your Quarterly Distribution

Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund (MFD)

The closed-end fund listed above has declared a distribution payable on December 1, 2022, to shareholders of record as of November 23, 2022, with an ex-dividend date of November 22, 2022. This Notice is meant to provide you information about the sources of your Fund's distributions. You should not draw any conclusions about the Fund's investment performance from the amount of this distribution.

The following tables set forth the estimated amounts of the current distribution and the cumulative distributions paid this fiscal year to date for the Fund from the following sources: net investment income ("NII"); net realized short-term capital gains ("STCG"); net realized long-term capital gains ("LTCG"); and return of capital ("ROC"). These estimates are based upon information projected through November 30, 2022 are calculated based on a generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") basis and include the prior fiscal year-end undistributed net investment income. The amounts and sources of distributions are expressed per common share.

Annualized 5 Year Total Current Dist. Avg. Annual Fund Fund Fiscal Current Current Distribution ($) Current Distribution (%) Rate as a Total Return Ticker Cusip Year End Frequency Distribution NII STCG LTCG ROC (2) NII STCG LTCG ROC (2) % of NAV (3) on NAV (4) MFD (5) 55607W100 11/30/2022 Quarterly $0.2000 $0.1055 - - $0.0945 52.75% - - 47.25% 9.05% 0.75% Total Cumulative Cumulative Cumulative Fiscal YTD Fiscal YTD Fund Fund Fiscal Fiscal YTD Cumulative Distributions Fiscal YTD ($) Cumulative Distributions Fiscal YTD (%) Distributions as Total Return Ticker Cusip Year End Frequency Distributions (1) NII STCG LTCG ROC (2) NII STCG LTCG ROC (2) a % of NAV (3) on NAV (4) MFD (5) 55607W100 11/30/2022 Quarterly $0.8000 $0.4220 - - $0.3780 52.75% - - 47.25% 9.05% -7.31%

Includes the most recent quarterly distribution paid on December 1, 2022. The Fund estimates that it has distributed more than its income and net realized capital gains; therefore, a portion of your distribution may be a return of capital. A return of capital may occur, for example, when some or all of the money that you invested in the Fund is paid back to you. A return of capital distribution does not necessarily reflect the Fund's investment performance and should not be confused with "yield" or "income." Based on Net Asset Value ("NAV") as of October 31, 2022. Total Returns are through October 31, 2022. The Fund invests a portion of its portfolio in Master Limited Partnerships ("MLPs"). Due to the tax treatment of cash distributions made by these MLPs, a portion of the distributions the Fund makes to Common Shareholders may consist of a tax-deferred return of capital.

The amounts and sources of distributions reported in this Notice are only estimates and are not being provided for tax reporting purposes. The actual amounts and sources of the amounts for tax reporting purposes will depend upon the Fund's investment experience during the remainder of its fiscal year and may be subject to changes based on tax regulations. The Fund will send you a Form 1099-DIV for the calendar year that will tell you how to report these distributions for federal income tax purposes. You should not use this Notice as a substitute for your Form 1099-DIV.

First Trust Advisors L.P. Contact:

Don Swade (630) 765-8661