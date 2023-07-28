MACQUARIE/FIRST TRUST
GLOBAL INFRASTRUCTURE/UTILITIES DIVIDEND & INCOME FUND (MFD)
SEMI-ANNUALREPORT
FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED
MAY 31, 2023
Table of Contents
Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund (MFD)
Semi-Annual Report
May 31, 2023
1
2
Portfolio Commentary
4
Portfolio of Investments
8
Statement of Assets and Liabilities
12
Statement of Operations
13
Statements of Changes in Net Assets
14
Statement of Cash Flows
15
Financial Highlights
16
Notes to Financial Statements
17
Additional Information
24
Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This report contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding the goals, beliefs, plans or current expectations of First Trust Advisors L.P. ("First Trust" or the "Advisor") and/or Delaware Investments Fund Advisers ("DIFA" or the "Sub-Advisor") and their respective representatives, taking into account the information currently available to them. Forward-looking statements include all statements that do not relate solely to current or historical fact. For example, forward-looking statements include the use of words such as "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "expect," "believe," "plan," "may," "should," "would" or other words that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes.
Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund (the "Fund") to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. When evaluating the information included in this report, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which reflect the judgment of the Advisor and/or Sub-Advisor and their respective representatives only as of the date hereof. We undertake no obligation to publicly revise or update these forward-looking statements to reflect events and circumstances that arise after the date hereof.
Performance and Risk Disclosure
There is no assurance that the Fund will achieve its investment objective. The Fund is subject to market risk, which is the possibility that the market values of securities owned by the Fund will decline and that the value of the Fund's shares may therefore be less than what you paid for them. Accordingly, you can lose money by investing in the Fund. See "Principal Risks" in the Additional Information section of this report for a discussion of certain other risks of investing in the Fund.
Performance data quoted represents past performance, which is no guarantee of future results, and current performance may be lower or higher than the figures shown. For the most recent month-end performance figures, please visit www.ftportfolios.comor speak with your financial advisor. Investment returns, net asset value and common share price will fluctuate and Fund shares, when sold, may be worth more or less than their original cost.
The Advisor may also periodically provide additional information on Fund performance on the Fund's web page at www.ftportfolios.com.
How to Read This Report
This report contains information that may help you evaluate your investment in the Fund. It includes details about the Fund and presents data and analysis that provide insight into the Fund's performance and investment approach.
By reading the portfolio commentary by the portfolio management team of the Fund, you may obtain an understanding of how the market environment affected the Fund's performance. The statistical information that follows may help you understand the Fund's performance compared to that of a relevant market benchmark.
It is important to keep in mind that the opinions expressed by personnel of First Trust and DIFA are just that: informed opinions. They should not be considered to be promises or advice. The opinions, like the statistics, cover the period through the date on the cover of this report. The material risks of investing in the Fund are spelled out in the prospectus, the statement of additional information, this report and other Fund regulatory filings.
DIFA and the Fund are not deposit taking institutions for the purposes of the Banking Act of 1959 (Commonwealth of Australia) and their obligations do not represent deposits or other liabilities of Macquarie Bank Limited ABN 46 008 583 542. Macquarie Bank Limited does not guarantee or otherwise provide assurance in respect of the obligations of DIFA or the Fund.
Shareholder Letter
Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund (MFD)
Semi-Annual Letter from the Chairman and CEO
May 31, 2023
Dear Shareholders,
First Trust is pleased to provide you with the semi-annual report for the Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund (the "Fund"), which contains detailed information about the Fund for the six months ended May 31, 2023.
Between developments at the Federal Reserve (the "Fed"), stock market returns, and the myriad of economic data that we have processed here at First Trust over the past six months, I have no shortage of developments to share with you. Let's begin with the Fed. In a widely expected move, the Fed voted to keep the Federal Funds target rate unchanged at their meeting on June 14, 2023, ending a streak of ten straight interest rate increases over the past 15 months. That said, the Fed also hinted that at least two more interest rate hikes are likely if they are going to bring inflation down to their desired level of 2.0%. Inflation, as measured by the 12-month rate of change in the Consumer Price Index, stood at 4.0% as of June 20, 2023, well below its most recent high of 9.1% in June 2022. Despite tighter monetary policy, the U.S. added 1.57 million jobs this year, a 2.5% annualized growth rate, and real gross domestic product rose at a 1.3% annualized rate in the first quarter of 2023, according to Brian Wesbury, Chief Economist at First Trust.
Driven by developments in Artificial Intelligence, the S&P 500® Index has had an exceptional start to the year, posting a total return of 15.8% for the year-to-date period ended June 16, 2023. The tech-centricNasdaq-100 Index® has seen a staggering 38.5% total return over the same period. When the stock market increases by 20% or more from its most recent low, it is often referred to as a "bull market." On June 8, 2023, the S&P 500® Index closed at 4,293.93, 20.04% above its most recent low of 3,577.03 (which occurred on October 12, 2022). We'll leave it to the pundits to debate how long this bull market will last, but history shows that bull markets typically fare better when there are longer pauses between interest rate hikes, according to Bloomberg.
Meanwhile, the effects of higher inflation and the Fed's restrictive monetary policy appear to be taking a toll on the U.S. consumer. U.S. household debt reached a record $17.05 trillion in the first quarter of 2023. Furthermore, total balances for U.S. credit card holders did not decline in the first quarter of the year, marking the first time that has happened since 2001. ATTOM, a property data analytics company, reported that U.S. foreclosure activity (including default notices) for the month of May 2023 increased by 14%, to 35,195 properties, from the same period a year ago, according to its own release. That said, not all the news is negative. The Fed reported that the net worth of U.S. households stood at $148.8 trillion at the end of the first quarter of 2023, up $3 trillion from when it stood at $145.8 trillion at the end of the fourth quarter of 2022, according to MarketWatch. Most of the increase in household net worth can be attributed to the rebound in the stock market. The value of equities held by U.S. households jumped by $2.4 trillion in the first quarter of 2023. As the great economist Milton Friedman famously said, the effects of monetary policy are long and variable. In my opinion, time will reveal the full impact of the tighter economic policies of the past 15 months on the consumer and the U.S. economy.
Thank you for giving First Trust the opportunity to play a role in your financial future. We value our relationship with you and will report on the Fund again in six months.
Sincerely,
James A. Bowen
Chairman of the Board of Trustees
Chief Executive Officer of First Trust Advisors L.P.
Page 1
Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund (MFD)
"AT A GLANCE"
As of May 31, 2023 (Unaudited)
Fund Statistics
Symbol on New York Stock Exchange
MFD
Common Share Price
$7.60
Common Share Net Asset Value ("NAV")
$8.95
Premium (Discount) to NAV
(15.08)%
Net Assets Applicable to Common Shares
$76,523,793
Current Quarterly Distribution per Common Share(1)
$0.2000
Current Annualized Distribution per Common Share
$0.8000
Current Distribution Rate on Common Share Price(2)
10.53%
Current Distribution Rate on NAV(2)
8.94%
Common Share Price & NAV (weekly closing price)
Common Share Price
NAV
$11.00
$10.00
$9.00
$8.00
$7.00
22
2
2
8/22
2
10/22
/22
22
3
/23
3
3
3
6/2
/2
/2
/2
/2
2
/2
5/
7
9
1
2/
1
2
3
4/
5
1
1
Performance
Average Annual Total Returns
Inception
6 Months Ended
1 Year Ended
5 Years Ended
10 Years Ended
(3/25/04)
5/31/23
5/31/23
5/31/23
5/31/23
to 5/31/23
Fund Performance(3)
NAV(4)
-0.17%
-8.30%
4.13%
3.38%
6.10%
Market Value
-8.63%
-18.48%
0.59%
2.06%
4.95%
Index Performance
S&P 500® Utilities Total Return Index
-7.71%
-9.96%
8.47%
9.32%
9.27%
- Most recent distribution paid through May 31, 2023. Subject to change in the future.
- Distribution rates are calculated by annualizing the most recent distribution paid through the report date and then dividing by Common Share Price or NAV, as applicable, as of May 31, 2023. Subject to change in the future.
- Total return is based on the combination of reinvested dividend, capital gain, and return of capital distributions, if any, at prices obtained by the Dividend Reinvestment Plan and changes in NAV per share for NAV returns and changes in Common Share Price for market value returns. Total returns do not reflect sales load and are not annualized for periods of less than one year. Past performance is not indicative of future results.
- On January 3, 2023, the fair value methodology used to value the senior loan investments held by the Fund was changed. Prior to that date, the senior loans were valued using the bid side price provided by a pricing service. After such date, the senior loans were valued using the midpoint between the bid and ask price provided by a pricing service. The change in the Fund's fair value methodology on January 3, 2023, resulted in a one-time increase in the Fund's NAV of approximately $0.010 per share on that date, which represented a positive impact on the Fund's performance of 0.11%. Without the change to the pricing methodology, the performance of the Fund on a NAV basis would have been -0.28%,-8.40%, 4.11%, 3.37%, and 6.10%, in the 6 months, one-year,five-year,ten-year and since inception periods ended May 31, 2023, respectively.
Page 2
Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund (MFD) "AT A GLANCE" (Continued)
As of May 31, 2023 (Unaudited)
% of Total
Industry Classification
Investments
Electric Utilities
26.4%
Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels
19.4
Water Utilities
13.5
Multi-Utilities
11.5
Media
4.7
Wireless Telecommunication Services
4.6
Gas Utilities
4.5
Passenger Airlines
3.0
Transportation Infrastructure
2.6
Diversified Telecommunication Services
2.2
Independent Power & Renewable Electricity Producers
1.8
Ground Transportation
1.7
Industrial Conglomerates
1.5
Chemicals
1.0
Aerospace & Defense
0.9
Commercial Services & Supplies
0.7
Total
100.0%
% of Total
Top 10 Issuers
Investments
National Grid PLC
6.9%
CLP Holdings, Ltd.
5.0
Severn Trent PLC
5.0
Sempra Energy
4.6
Snam S.p.A.
4.5
United Utilities Group PLC
4.4
Eversource Energy
4.2
Enbridge, Inc.
4.2
Pennon Group PLC
4.1
TC Energy Corp.
3.9
Total
46.8%
% of Total
Country Allocation
Investments
United States
37.6%
United Kingdom
22.8
Canada
16.6
Italy
10.7
Hong Kong
5.1
Luxembourg
2.1
Japan
1.6
Australia
1.6
Cayman Islands
1.0
Ireland
0.9
Total
100.0%
Page 3
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund published this content on 28 July 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 July 2023 17:42:03 UTC.