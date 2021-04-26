Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund : Board Attendance at 2021 Annual Meeting

All five members of the Board of Trustees attended the Joint Annual Meeting of Shareholders held on April 26, 2021 for the following funds:
MACQUARIE/FIRST TRUST GLOBAL INFRASTRUCTURE/UTILITIES DIVIDEND &
INCOME FUND
FIRST TRUST ENERGY INCOME AND GROWTH FUND
FIRST TRUST ENHANCED EQUITY INCOME FUND
FIRST TRUST/ABERDEEN GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY INCOME FUND
FIRST TRUST MORTGAGE INCOME FUND
FIRST TRUST/ABERDEEN EMERGING OPPORTUNITY FUND
FIRST TRUST SPECIALTY FINANCE AND FINANCIAL
OPPORTUNITIES FUND
FIRST TRUST ENERGY INFRASTRUCTURE FUND
FIRST TRUST MLP AND ENERGY INCOME FUND
FIRST TRUST INTERMEDIATE DURATION PREFERRED & INCOME FUND
FIRST TRUST NEW OPPORTUNITIES MLP & ENERGY FUND
FIRST TRUST DYNAMIC EUROPE EQUITY INCOME FUND
