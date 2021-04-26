Log in
    MFD

MACQUARIE/FIRST TRUST GLOBAL INFRASTRUCTURE/UTILITIES DIVIDEND & INCOME FUND

(MFD)
  Report
Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund : Board Attendance at 2021 Annual Meeting

04/26/2021 | 03:07pm EDT
All five members of the Board of Trustees attended the Joint Annual Meeting of Shareholders held on April 26, 2021 for the following funds:

MACQUARIE/FIRST TRUST GLOBAL INFRASTRUCTURE/UTILITIES DIVIDEND &

INCOME FUND

FIRST TRUST ENERGY INCOME AND GROWTH FUND

FIRST TRUST ENHANCED EQUITY INCOME FUND

FIRST TRUST/ABERDEEN GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY INCOME FUND

FIRST TRUST MORTGAGE INCOME FUND

FIRST TRUST/ABERDEEN EMERGING OPPORTUNITY FUND

FIRST TRUST SPECIALTY FINANCE AND FINANCIAL

OPPORTUNITIES FUND

FIRST TRUST ENERGY INFRASTRUCTURE FUND

FIRST TRUST MLP AND ENERGY INCOME FUND

FIRST TRUST INTERMEDIATE DURATION PREFERRED & INCOME FUND

FIRST TRUST NEW OPPORTUNITIES MLP & ENERGY FUND

FIRST TRUST DYNAMIC EUROPE EQUITY INCOME FUND

Disclaimer

Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund published this content on 26 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 April 2021 19:06:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 8,73 M - -
Net income 2020 -6,32 M - -
Net Debt 2020 16,1 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -11,1x
Yield 2020 10,4%
Capitalization 82,9 M 82,9 M -
EV / Sales 2019 11,5x
EV / Sales 2020 9,87x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 100%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
James M. Dykas President & Chief Executive Officer
Donald P. Swade Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & CAO
James Allen Bowen Chairman
Kristi A. Maher Chief Compliance Officer & Assistant Secretary
Richard E. Erickson Lead Independent Trustee
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MACQUARIE/FIRST TRUST GLOBAL INFRASTRUCTURE/UTILITIES DIVIDEND & INCOME FUND15.89%83
ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION15.81%8 555
MACQUARIE KOREA INFRASTRUCTURE FUND12.21%4 034
PROSPECT CAPITAL CORPORATION49.54%3 131
GOLUB CAPITAL BDC, INC.9.34%2 586
FS KKR CAPITAL CORP.23.91%2 539
