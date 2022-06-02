Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MGU   US55608D1019

MACQUARIE GLOBAL INFRASTRUCTURE TOTAL RETURN FUND INC.

(MGU)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  06/02 04:00:01 pm EDT
25.41 USD   +0.40%
05/27Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc.
BU
05/19MACQUARIE GLOBAL INFRASTRUCTURE TOTAL RETURN FUND INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
05/03Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. Announces Decision to Opt in to Maryland Control Share Acquisition Act and Increase in Distribution
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. Announces Monthly Distribution

06/02/2022 | 05:48pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The Board of Directors of Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:MGU) (“Fund”) declared on June 2, 2022, a regular distribution for the month ending May 31, 2022 of $0.13 per share.

Based on the Fund’s net asset value (“NAV”) per share of $30.29 and New York Stock Exchange closing market price of $25.50 on May 31, 2022, the $0.13 per share distribution is equal to an annualized distribution rate of 5.15% at NAV and 6.12% at market price.

A portion of the distributions may be treated as paid from sources other than net income, including, but not limited to, short-term capital gain, long-term capital gain and return of capital. The final determination of the source of all distributions in 2022, including the percentage of qualified dividend income, will be made by the Fund after Dec. 31, 2022.

This distribution will be payable on June 24, 2022, to shareholders of record on June 17, 2022, with an ex-dividend date of June 16, 2022.

About the Fund

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc., a diversified closed-end fund, is listed on the New York Stock Exchange. The Fund’s investment adviser is Delaware Management Company (“Investment Adviser”), a series of Macquarie Investment Management Business Trust, which is a subsidiary of Macquarie Management Holdings, Inc. (“MMHI”). MMHI is a subsidiary, and subject to the ultimate control, of Macquarie Group Limited. Macquarie Asset Management (MAM) is the asset management division of Macquarie Group. MAM, through its entities, operates as a full-service asset manager offering a diverse range of products including securities investment management, infrastructure and real asset management, and fund and equity-based structured products.

Past performance is no assurance of future results. Investment return and market value of an investment in the Fund will fluctuate. Shares, when sold, may be worth more or less than their original cost. An investor should consider the Fund's investment objective, risks, charges and expenses carefully before investing. Forward-looking statements are based on information that is available on the date hereof, and neither the Investment Adviser nor any other person affiliated with the Investment Adviser has any duty to update any forward-looking statements. Important factors that could affect actual results to differ from these statements include, among other factors, material, negative changes to the asset class and the actual composition of the portfolio.

Delaware Management Company is an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Macquarie Group Limited (MGL). Other than Macquarie Bank Limited ABN 46 008 583 542 (“Macquarie Bank”), any Macquarie Group entity noted in this document is not an authorized deposit-taking institution for the purposes of the Banking Act 1959 (Commonwealth of Australia). The obligations of these other Macquarie Group entities do not represent deposits or other liabilities of Macquarie Bank. Macquarie Bank does not guarantee or otherwise provide assurance in respect of the obligations of these other Macquarie Group entities. In addition, if this document relates to an investment, (a) the investor is subject to investment risk including possible delays in repayment and loss of income and principal invested and (b) none of Macquarie Bank or any other Macquarie Group entity guarantees any particular rate of return on or the performance of the investment, nor do they guarantee repayment of capital in respect of the investment.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about MACQUARIE GLOBAL INFRASTRUCTURE TOTAL RETURN FUND INC.
05/27Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc.
BU
05/19MACQUARIE GLOBAL INFRASTRUCTURE TOTA : Ex-dividend day for
FA
05/03Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. Announces Decision to Opt in to ..
BU
05/03Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. Declares Distribution for the Mo..
CI
04/29Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc.
BU
04/21MACQUARIE GLOBAL INFRASTRUCTURE TOTA : Ex-dividend day for
FA
04/04Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Keeps Monthly Distribution at $0.10 a..
MT
04/04Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. Announces Monthly Distribution
BU
04/04Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. Declares Regular Distribution fo..
CI
03/25Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc.
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 12,8 M - -
Net income 2021 34,0 M - -
Net Debt 2021 126 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 8,28x
Yield 2021 4,39%
Capitalization 315 M 315 M -
EV / Sales 2020 32,5x
EV / Sales 2021 31,8x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 100%
Chart MACQUARIE GLOBAL INFRASTRUCTURE TOTAL RETURN FUND INC.
Duration : Period :
Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MACQUARIE GLOBAL INFRASTRUCTURE TOTAL RETURN FUND INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 25,31
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
Managers and Directors
John C. Leonard President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Daniel V. Geatens Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
William Speacht Chief Compliance Officer
Gordon A. Baird Independent Director
Thomas W. Hunersen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MACQUARIE GLOBAL INFRASTRUCTURE TOTAL RETURN FUND INC.4.87%315
ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION-7.93%9 614
FS KKR CAPITAL CORP.3.34%6 146
MACQUARIE KOREA INFRASTRUCTURE FUND1.07%4 611
HICL INFRASTRUCTURE PLC-0.57%4 247
THE RENEWABLES INFRASTRUCTURE GROUP LIMITED-1.49%4 100