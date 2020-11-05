Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc.    MGU

MACQUARIE GLOBAL INFRASTRUCTURE TOTAL RETURN FUND INC.

(MGU)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. : Announces Regular Monthly Distribution

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/05/2020 | 05:53pm EST

The Board of Directors of Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:MGU) (the “Fund”) declared on Nov. 5, 2020, a regular distribution for the month ending Oct. 31, 2020 of $0.075 per share.

Based on the Fund’s net asset value (“NAV”) per share of $20.85 and New York Stock Exchange closing market price of $16.52 on Oct. 30, 2020, the $0.075 per share distribution is equal to an annualized distribution rate of 4.32% at NAV and 5.45% at market price.

A portion of the distributions may be treated as paid from sources other than net income, including, but not limited to, short-term capital gain, long-term capital gain and return of capital. The final determination of the source of all distributions in 2020, including the percentage of qualified dividend income, will be made by the Fund after Dec. 31, 2020.

This distribution will be payable on Nov. 27, 2020 to shareholders of record on Nov. 20, 2020, with an ex-dividend date of Nov. 19, 2020.

About the Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc.

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc., a diversified closed-end fund, is listed on the New York Stock Exchange. The Fund’s investment adviser is Delaware Management Company (“Investment Adviser”), a series of Macquarie Investment Management Business Trust, which is a subsidiary of Macquarie Management Holdings, Inc. (“MMHI”). MMHI is a subsidiary, and subject to the ultimate control, of Macquarie Group Limited. Macquarie Investment Management (“MIM”), a member of Macquarie Group, is the marketing name for certain companies comprising the asset management division of Macquarie Group Limited and its subsidiaries and affiliates worldwide.

Past performance is no assurance of future results. Investment return and market value of an investment in the Fund will fluctuate. Shares, when sold, may be worth more or less than their original costs. An investor should consider investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses carefully before investing. Forward-looking statements are based on information that is available on the date hereof, and neither the Investment Adviser nor any other person affiliated with the Investment Adviser has any duty to update any forward-looking statements. Important factors that could affect actual results to differ from these statements include, among other factors, material, negative changes to the asset class and the actual composition of the portfolio.

Other than Macquarie Bank Limited (MBL), none of the entities noted are authorized deposit-taking institutions for the purposes of the Banking Act 1959 (Commonwealth of Australia). The obligations of these entities do not represent deposits or other liabilities of MBL. MBL does not guarantee or otherwise provide assurance in respect of the obligations of these entities, unless noted otherwise.

© Business Wire 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about MACQUARIE GLOBAL INFRASTRUCTURE TOTAL RETURN FUND INC.
05:53pMACQUARIE GLOBAL INFRASTRUCTURE TOTA : Announces Regular Monthly Distribution
BU
10/30MACQUARIE GLOBAL INFRASTRUCTURE TOTA :
BU
10/22MACQUARIE GLOBAL INFRASTRUCTURE TOTA : Ex-dividend day for
FA
10/02MACQUARIE GLOBAL INFRASTRUCTURE TOTA : Announces Regular Monthly Distribution
BU
09/25Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc.
BU
09/17MACQUARIE GLOBAL INFRASTRUCTURE TOTA : Ex-dividend day for
FA
09/02MACQUARIE GLOBAL INFRASTRUCTURE TOTA : Announces Regular Monthly Distribution
BU
08/28Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc.
BU
08/20MACQUARIE GLOBAL INFRASTRUCTURE TOTA : Ex-dividend day for
FA
08/04MACQUARIE GLOBAL INFRASTRUCTURE TOTA : Announces Regular Monthly Distribution
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 24,2 M - -
Net income 2019 58,3 M - -
Net Debt 2019 130 M - -
P/E ratio 2019 5,20x
Yield 2019 6,90%
Capitalization 216 M 216 M -
EV / Sales 2018 16,6x
EV / Sales 2019 17,9x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 100%
Chart MACQUARIE GLOBAL INFRASTRUCTURE TOTAL RETURN FUND INC.
Duration : Period :
Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MACQUARIE GLOBAL INFRASTRUCTURE TOTAL RETURN FUND INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price
Last Close Price 17,36 
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
Managers
NameTitle
John C. Leonard President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Daniel V. Geatens Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Gordon A. Baird Independent Director
Thomas W. Hunersen Independent Director
Chris LaVictoire Mahai Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MACQUARIE GLOBAL INFRASTRUCTURE TOTAL RETURN FUND INC.-30.06%216
MACQUARIE KOREA INFRASTRUCTURE FUND-5.60%3 393
JASMINE BROADBAND INTERNET INFRASTRUCTURE FUND0.52%2 515
GOLUB CAPITAL BDC, INC.-27.93%2 225
FS KKR CAPITAL CORP.-39.89%1 824
HERCULES CAPITAL, INC.-14.84%1 359
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group