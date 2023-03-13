Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. announces completion of reorganization into abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund

Advanced search
Today, Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. (the “Fund”), a New York Stock Exchange-listed closed-end fund trading under the symbol “MGU,” announced that the acquisition of substantially all of the assets of the Fund by abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund (the “Acquiring Fund”), a New York Stock Exchange-listed closed-end fund trading under the symbol “ASGI,” was completed on March 10, 2023 at approximately 5:00 pm ET (the “Reorganization”). Fund shareholders approved an Agreement and Plan of Acquisition that provided for the Reorganization at a Special Meeting of Shareholders held on November 9, 2022.

Relevant details as of the closing of the Reorganization are as follows:

FUND

NAV/SHARE ($)

CONVERSION RATIO

abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund

20.3964

N/A

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc.

27.1077

1.329043

Any applicable fractional shares will be paid as cash-in-lieu to the applicable holder.

The Reorganization was structured as a tax-free transaction. In early 2024, shareholders of the Fund will receive a Form 1099-DIV for the calendar year 2023 that will tell shareholders how to report Fund distributions for federal income tax purposes.

The Fund will be de-listed from the New York Stock Exchange and dissolved. Questions regarding the exchange of shares of the Fund in connection with the Reorganization should be directed to 800 522-5465.

Other than Macquarie Bank Limited ABN 46 008 583 542 (“Macquarie Bank”), any Macquarie Group entity noted in this press release is not an authorised deposit-taking institution for the purposes of the Banking Act 1959 (Commonwealth of Australia). The obligations of these other Macquarie Group entities do not represent deposits or other liabilities of Macquarie Bank. Macquarie Bank does not guarantee or otherwise provide assurance in respect of the obligations of these other Macquarie Group entities. In addition, if this press release relates to an investment, (a) the investor is subject to investment risk including possible delays in repayment and loss of income and principal invested and (b) none of Macquarie Bank or any other Macquarie Group entity guarantees any particular rate of return on or the performance of the investment, nor do they guarantee repayment of capital in respect of the investment.

© 2023 Macquarie Management Holdings, Inc.


© Business Wire 2023
