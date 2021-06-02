Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MGU   US55608D1019

MACQUARIE GLOBAL INFRASTRUCTURE TOTAL RETURN FUND INC.

(MGU)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. : Announces Regular Monthly Distribution

06/02/2021 | 05:27pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The Board of Directors of Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:MGU) (the “Fund”) declared on June 2, 2021, a regular distribution for the month ending May 31, 2021 of $0.075 per share.

Based on the Fund’s net asset value (“NAV”) per share of $27.57 and New York Stock Exchange closing market price of $23.60 on May 28, 2021, the $0.075 per share distribution is equal to an annualized distribution rate of 3.26% at NAV and 3.81% at market price.

A portion of the distributions may be treated as paid from sources other than net income, including, but not limited to, short-term capital gain, long-term capital gain and return of capital. The final determination of the source of all distributions in 2021, including the percentage of qualified dividend income, will be made by the Fund after Dec. 31, 2021.

This distribution will be payable on June 25, 2021 to shareholders of record on June 18, 2021, with an ex-dividend date of June 17, 2021.

About the Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc.

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc., a diversified closed-end fund, is listed on the New York Stock Exchange. The Fund’s investment adviser is Delaware Management Company (“Investment Adviser”), a series of Macquarie Investment Management Business Trust, which is a subsidiary of Macquarie Management Holdings, Inc. (“MMHI”). MMHI is a subsidiary, and subject to the ultimate control, of Macquarie Group Limited. Macquarie Investment Management (“MIM”), a member of Macquarie Group, is the marketing name for certain companies comprising the asset management division of Macquarie Group Limited and its subsidiaries and affiliates worldwide.

Past performance is no assurance of future results. Investment return and market value of an investment in the Fund will fluctuate. Shares, when sold, may be worth more or less than their original cost. An investor should consider the Fund's investment objective, risks, charges and expenses carefully before investing. Forward-looking statements are based on information that is available on the date hereof, and neither the Investment Adviser nor any other person affiliated with the Investment Adviser has any duty to update any forward-looking statements. Important factors that could affect actual results to differ from these statements include, among other factors, material, negative changes to the asset class and the actual composition of the portfolio.

Other than Macquarie Bank Limited (MBL), none of the entities noted are authorized deposit-taking institutions for the purposes of the Banking Act 1959 (Commonwealth of Australia). The obligations of these entities do not represent deposits or other liabilities of MBL. MBL does not guarantee or otherwise provide assurance in respect of the obligations of these entities, unless noted otherwise.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about MACQUARIE GLOBAL INFRASTRUCTURE TOTAL RETURN FUND INC.
05:27pMACQUARIE GLOBAL INFRASTRUCTURE TOTA : Announces Regular Monthly Distribution
BU
05/28MACQUARIE GLOBAL INFRASTRUCTURE TOTA :
BU
05/20MACQUARIE GLOBAL INFRASTRUCTURE TOTA : Ex-dividend day for
FA
05/04MACQUARIE GLOBAL INFRASTRUCTURE TOTA : Announces Regular Monthly Distribution
BU
04/30MACQUARIE GLOBAL INFRASTRUCTURE TOTA :
BU
04/22MACQUARIE GLOBAL INFRASTRUCTURE TOTA : Ex-dividend day for
FA
04/05MACQUARIE GLOBAL INFRASTRUCTURE TOTA : Announces Regular Monthly Distribution
BU
03/26MACQUARIE GLOBAL INFRASTRUCTURE TOTA :
BU
03/18MACQUARIE GLOBAL INFRASTRUCTURE TOTA : Ex-dividend day for
FA
03/02MACQUARIE GLOBAL INFRASTRUCTURE TOTA : Announces Regular Monthly Distribution
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 11,8 M - -
Net income 2020 -19,0 M - -
Net Debt 2020 124 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -13,6x
Yield 2020 4,58%
Capitalization 298 M 298 M -
EV / Sales 2019 17,9x
EV / Sales 2020 32,5x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 99,8%
Chart MACQUARIE GLOBAL INFRASTRUCTURE TOTAL RETURN FUND INC.
Duration : Period :
Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MACQUARIE GLOBAL INFRASTRUCTURE TOTAL RETURN FUND INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price
Last Close Price 23,73 
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
John C. Leonard President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Daniel V. Geatens Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
William Fink Chief Compliance Officer
Gordon A. Baird Independent Director
Thomas W. Hunersen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MACQUARIE GLOBAL INFRASTRUCTURE TOTAL RETURN FUND INC.16.95%296
ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION15.28%8 559
MACQUARIE KOREA INFRASTRUCTURE FUND17.37%4 238
PROSPECT CAPITAL CORPORATION61.00%3 377
FS KKR CAPITAL CORP.35.99%2 787
GOLUB CAPITAL BDC, INC.12.87%2 685