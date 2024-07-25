(Reuters) - Top Australian investment bank Macquarie Group said on Thursday its market facing businesses' combined net profit contribution for the first quarter fell from last year.

Macquarie, which did not disclose profit figures in the quarterly update, said it continues to maintain a cautious stance, with a conservative approach to capital, funding and liquidity that positions it well to respond to the current environment.

(Reporting by Echha Jain and Sneha Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Alan Barona)