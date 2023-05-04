Advanced search
    MQG   AU000000MQG1

MACQUARIE GROUP LIMITED

(MQG)
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  02:10:27 2023-05-04 am EDT
177.74 AUD   -0.76%
Australia's Macquarie delivers record annual profit on commodity arm strength

05/04/2023 | 05:53pm EDT
May 5 (Reuters) - Australia's Macquarie Group on Friday posted a 10.1% rise in full-year profit to log another record year, as volatility in energy markets boosted the company's commodities trading business.

The financial conglomerate's profit attributable for the year ended March 31 came in at A$5.18 billion ($3.47 billion), up from A$4.71 billion a year ago, beating a Visible Alpha consensus estimate of A$4.96 bln.

($1 = 1.4943 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Roushni Nair and Rishav Chatterjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)


Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MACQUARIE GROUP LIMITED -0.76% 177.74 Delayed Quote.7.27%
Financials
Sales 2023 17 918 M 11 946 M 11 946 M
Net income 2023 4 900 M 3 267 M 3 267 M
Net Debt 2023 68 391 M 45 597 M 45 597 M
P/E ratio 2023 14,5x
Yield 2023 3,85%
Capitalization 65 985 M 43 993 M 43 993 M
EV / Sales 2023 7,50x
EV / Sales 2024 9,35x
Nbr of Employees 19 266
Free-Float 91,5%
Chart MACQUARIE GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Macquarie Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MACQUARIE GROUP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 177,74 AUD
Average target price 201,56 AUD
Spread / Average Target 13,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Shemara Wikramanayake Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director
Alex H. Harvey CFO & Head-Financial Management Group
Glenn R. Stevens Chairman
Nicole Sorbara Global COO & Group Head-Corporate Operations
Nicola M. Wakefield-Evans Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MACQUARIE GROUP LIMITED7.27%44 371
EQUITABLE HOLDINGS, INC.-14.49%8 811
SBI HOLDINGS, INC.5.13%5 325
ROTHSCHILD & CO24.77%3 779
AJ BELL PLC-10.22%1 660
PT SARATOGA INVESTAMA SEDAYA TBK-30.83%1 594
