Australia's Macquarie eyes possible record annual profit on energy volatility

SYDNEY, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Australian investment bank
Macquarie Group Ltd said on Tuesday that profit in the
first nine months was tracking ahead of the previous year,
setting the stage for a possible record annual result as it
benefits from volatile energy markets.
Russia's invasion of Ukraine and unusual weather in
North America have turned Macquarie's oil, gas and power trading
unit into an earnings powerhouse, even when prices fall, because
of heightened levels of trading and client risk management.
In a limited third-quarter update, Macquarie said its
Commodities and Global Markets (CGM) unit, its biggest earner,
produced "exceptionally strong results" in the three months to
Dec. 31, even as profit from its asset management business was
"substantially down" and fees in its capital management business
fell amid slower dealmaking.
All up, net profit in the nine months to Dec. 31 was
slightly higher than the same period a year earlier, the
Sydney-listed financial firm said, without providing figures.
The bank, due to report full-year results in May, booked a
record profit in 2022.
Prior to the trading update, analysts had forecast an
average annual profit of A$4.3 billion for the year to March 31,
down from A$4.7 billion last year, according to 13 polled by
Refinitiv.
UBS analysts said the update was better than expected, with
the financial conglomerate benefiting from its diverse global
footprint.
The company's shares rose as much as 4% in a flat overall
market, before settling 1.5% higher by mid-session.
Macquarie had benefited from volatile energy prices and
supply in Europe since Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022,
and from extreme weather events in the United States, Macquarie
CEO Shemara Wikramanayake said on a call with analysts.
"The bigger issue is volatility," she said. "As long as
there is movement, it benefits the CGM business."
The trading update also demonstrated the advantage of
Macquarie's strategy of diversification across financial
sectors, she said, ranging from green energy investment to
public infrastructure, aircraft leasing and a retail banking arm
in Australia.
(Reporting by Byron Kaye in Sydney and Savyata Mishra and
Roushni Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber and Jamie
Freed)