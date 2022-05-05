Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Macquarie Group Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MQG   AU000000MQG1

MACQUARIE GROUP LIMITED

(MQG)
  Report
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  05/06 12:26:40 am EDT
186.98 AUD   -7.74%
05/05Italy's Atlantia Closes $8.6 Billion Sale of 88% Stake in Motorway Unit Autostrade
MT
05/05Australia's Macquarie has record year but profit warning triggers share slide
RE
05/05Australian shares skid 2% in broad-based selling on slowdown worries
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Australia's Macquarie has record year but profit warning triggers share slide

05/05/2022 | 11:18pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Australia's Macquarie Group adorns a desk in the reception area of its Sydney office headquarters

(Reuters) - Australia's Macquarie Group Ltd posted forecast-beating record annual profit powered by a surge in commodities trading and frenzied M&A activity, but it also warned earnings would decline, sending its shares tumbling.

Shares in the financial giant slid 8% by midsession on Friday, their biggest fall in two years, helping drag the broader Australian market 2.5% lower.

Net profit leapt 56% to A$4.71 billion ($3.4 billion) for the year that ended in March, blitzing a Visible Alpha consensus of A$4.45 billion, as its commodities trading unit saw operating income grow 50% due to high levels of trading and hedging.

"We had the recovery out of COVID where demand for goods surged and we had some challenges on the supply side, we then had the Russia-Ukraine issue," CEO Shemara Wikramanayake said of commodities trading conditions on an analyst call.

The price of oil has swung wildly since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, first plunging on tumbling demand then climbing again as economies reopened and supply chain blockages choked supply. The war in Ukraine then sent oil prices rocketing higher as Western countries look to stop buying from Russia, a major producer.

Macquarie's investment banking unit, the top adviser for M&A deals in Australia, nearly quadrupled operating income after a blockbuster year that included advising on a $17 billion buyout of Sydney Airport and oil producer Santos' $6 billion purchase of rival Oil Search.

Macquarie warned, however, that income from its commodities unit, which now generates more than a third of its income, would be "significantly down", while M&A transactions would also drop in the current year.

"We have a very uncertain year ahead of us," Wikramanayake said without giving specific financial guidance.

Ord Minett analysts said they now expect Macquarie's 2023 annual profit to be "in-line to slightly ahead of" current forecasts of about A$4.2 billion "with potential for upgrades as the year progresses".

Macquarie declared a final dividend of A$3.50 per share, up from A$3.35 per share a year earlier.

($1 = 1.4047 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Byron Kaye in Sydney and Savyata Mishra, Additional reporting by Riya Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

By Byron Kaye and Savyata Mishra


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.13% 111.44 Delayed Quote.40.96%
MACQUARIE GROUP LIMITED -7.73% 186.98 Delayed Quote.-0.33%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 1.44% 65 Delayed Quote.-12.76%
WTI -0.66% 107.964 Delayed Quote.37.23%
All news about MACQUARIE GROUP LIMITED
05/05Italy's Atlantia Closes $8.6 Billion Sale of 88% Stake in Motorway Unit Autostrade
MT
05/05Australia's Macquarie has record year but profit warning triggers share slide
RE
05/05Australian shares skid 2% in broad-based selling on slowdown worries
RE
05/05Australia's Macquarie has record year but profit warning triggers share slide
RE
05/05Macquarie annual profit jumps 56% as commodities power earnings
RE
05/05Macquarie Group's Annual Profit Up 56% -- Update
DJ
05/05Macquarie Group's Annual Profit Up 56%
DJ
05/05Telecom Italia CEO confident deal within reach on single network
RE
05/04Telecom Italia core profit down as domestic demand weakens
RE
05/03Earnings Flash (MIC) MACQUARIE INFRASTRUCTURE HOLDINGS LLC Posts Q1 Revenue $68.7M
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MACQUARIE GROUP LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 16 330 M 11 608 M 11 608 M
Net income 2022 4 398 M 3 126 M 3 126 M
Net Debt 2022 41 397 M 29 426 M 29 426 M
P/E ratio 2022 17,4x
Yield 2022 3,17%
Capitalization 74 657 M 53 069 M 53 069 M
EV / Sales 2022 7,11x
EV / Sales 2023 9,94x
Nbr of Employees 17 209
Free-Float 94,7%
Chart MACQUARIE GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Macquarie Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MACQUARIE GROUP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 202,66 AUD
Average target price 218,21 AUD
Spread / Average Target 7,67%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Shemara Wikramanayake Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director
Alex H. Harvey CFO & Head-Financial Management Group
Peter Hastings Warne Independent Non-Executive Director
Nicole Sorbara Global COO & Group Head-Corporate Operations
Michael J. Coleman Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MACQUARIE GROUP LIMITED-0.33%53 879
EQUITABLE HOLDINGS, INC.-5.46%11 918
JEFFERIES FINANCIAL GROUP INC.-15.80%7 980
SBI HOLDINGS, INC.-7.27%5 477
OLD MUTUAL LIMITED-11.76%3 623
FIRST CAPITAL SECURITIES CO., LTD.-24.86%3 529