MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Australian Stock Exchange  >  Macquarie Group Limited    MQG   AU000000MQG1

MACQUARIE GROUP LIMITED

(MQG)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Australia's Quadrant Private Equity plans largest retail IPO since 2015

09/28/2020 | 03:06am EDT

SYDNEY, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Australian buyout group Quadrant Private Equity has launched the process for listing its majority-owned online cosmetics shop, Adore Beauty, two sources said on Monday.

The initial public offering (IPO), which could be the country's biggest retail IPO in five years, is expected to raise about A$250 million ($176.30 million), a third person briefed on the plans said.

Morgan Stanley and UBS are managing the deal and conducting pre-deal "investor education" sessions, the three sources added.

The people, who asked not to be identified as they were not allowed to speak publicly, said the listing would be completed before the U.S. election and would value Adore at between A$700 to over A$800 million.

The IPO, expected to be priced on Thursday, could be the largest primary raising in the country this year and the biggest in the retail sector since fruit and vegetables grower Costa Group went public in 2015, according to Refinitiv data.

Media representatives for the investment banks did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment. Quadrant, which acquired a majority interest in Adore Beauty last year impressed by its social media-driven high-growth sales prospects, declined to comment.

The firm is now seeking to capitalise on the acceleration of e-commerce sales following the coronavirus pandemic, one of the sources added, with sales growing at an annual compound rate of about 52% since 2018 to over A$120 million this year.

Australian IPOs are down 47% so far this year to $242 million, Refinitiv records show, with the pandemic freezing new listings in the first half of the year.

Bullish market sentiment, however, particularly in the technology and e-commerce-related sectors, is encouraging some to pursue listings.

Australia's Macquarie Group is also preparing to list its majority-owned software provider Nuix in a deal that would value the data-analysis program seller at close to $1.5 billion, Reuters had reported earlier this month.

($1 = 1.4180 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Paulina Duran in Sydney; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
COSTA GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.00% 3.42 End-of-day quote.38.46%
MACQUARIE GROUP LIMITED -0.05% 121.67 End-of-day quote.-11.74%
MORGAN STANLEY 0.92% 47.04 Delayed Quote.-7.98%
UBS GROUP AG 4.05% 10.08 Delayed Quote.-20.83%
Financials
Sales 2021 11 269 M 7 951 M 7 951 M
Net income 2021 2 349 M 1 657 M 1 657 M
Net Debt 2021 71 858 M 50 703 M 50 703 M
P/E ratio 2021 18,5x
Yield 2021 3,15%
Capitalization 42 245 M 29 635 M 29 808 M
EV / Sales 2021 10,1x
EV / Sales 2022 10,0x
Nbr of Employees 15 849
Free-Float 93,4%
Technical analysis trends MACQUARIE GROUP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 129,97 AUD
Last Close Price 121,67 AUD
Spread / Highest target 23,3%
Spread / Average Target 6,82%
Spread / Lowest Target -11,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Shemara Wikramanayake Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director
Peter Hastings Warne Independent Chairman
Nicole Sorbara COO & Head-Corporate Operations Group
Alex H. Harvey CFO & Head-Financial Management Group
Michael John Hawker Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MACQUARIE GROUP LIMITED-11.74%29 635
CITIC LIMITED-45.49%21 320
EQUITABLE HOLDINGS, INC.-27.68%8 053
NATIXIS-53.42%6 749
SBI HOLDINGS, INC.15.68%5 848
AJ BELL PLC2.80%2 290
