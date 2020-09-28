Australia's Quadrant Private Equity plans largest retail IPO since 2015

SYDNEY, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Australian buyout group Quadrant
Private Equity has launched the process for listing its
majority-owned online cosmetics shop, Adore Beauty, two sources
said on Monday.
The initial public offering (IPO), which could be the
country's biggest retail IPO in five years, is expected to raise
about A$250 million ($176.30 million), a third person briefed on
the plans said.
Morgan Stanley and UBS are managing the deal and conducting
pre-deal "investor education" sessions, the three sources added.
The people, who asked not to be identified as they were not
allowed to speak publicly, said the listing would be completed
before the U.S. election and would value Adore at between A$700
to over A$800 million.
The IPO, expected to be priced on Thursday, could be the
largest primary raising in the country this year and the biggest
in the retail sector since fruit and vegetables grower Costa
Group went public in 2015, according to Refinitiv data.
Media representatives for the investment banks did not
immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment. Quadrant,
which acquired a majority interest in Adore Beauty last year
impressed by its social media-driven high-growth sales
prospects, declined to comment.
The firm is now seeking to capitalise on the acceleration of
e-commerce sales following the coronavirus pandemic, one of the
sources added, with sales growing at an annual compound rate of
about 52% since 2018 to over A$120 million this year.
Australian IPOs are down 47% so far this year to $242
million, Refinitiv records show, with the pandemic freezing new
listings in the first half of the year.
Bullish market sentiment, however, particularly in the
technology and e-commerce-related sectors, is encouraging some
to pursue listings.
Australia's Macquarie Group is also preparing to
list its majority-owned software provider Nuix in a deal that
would value the data-analysis program seller at close to $1.5
billion, Reuters had reported earlier this month.
($1 = 1.4180 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Paulina Duran in Sydney; Editing by Vinay
Dwivedi)