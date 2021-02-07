Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Australian Stock Exchange  >  Macquarie Group Limited    MQG   AU000000MQG1

MACQUARIE GROUP LIMITED

(MQG)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 02/05
134.52 AUD   -0.13%
11:35aVocus Gets A$3.42 Billion Takeover Proposal from MIRA --Update
DJ
11:32aAustralia's Vocus gets $2.6 bln bid from Macquarie Infrastructure, shares rise
RE
11:17aVocus Gets A$3.42 Billion Takeover Proposal from MIRA
DJ
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Australia's Vocus gets $2.6 bln bid from Macquarie Infrastructure, shares rise

02/07/2021 | 05:32pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Feb 8 (Reuters) - Vocus Group on Monday said it received a non-binding indicative takeover offer from Macquarie Infrastructure and Real Assets Holdings to acquire the fibre network owner for A$3.42 billion ($2.62 billion), sending its shares up as much as 19.2%.

Vocus' shares rose to their highest since November 2016, but hovered below Macquarie Infrastructure's (MIRA) offer of A$5.50 per Vocus share, which represents a 25.6% premium to its last close.

MIRA, part of Macquarie Group's asset management arm, already holds interests in the telecom sector with a stake in mobile tower owner Axicom, formerly Crown Castle Australia.

The offer comes more than a year and half after power supplier AGL Energy and Swedish private equity firm EQT Infrastructure dropped similar proposals to take over the entire company.

In response, Vocus split its operations into three independent units in a bid to attract more likely suitors.

The Sydney-based firm said it would open its books to Macquarie Infrastructure for due diligence and pave the way for a binding proposal.

MIRA was not immediately available for a comment.

($1 = 1.3053 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Arpit Nayak in Bengaluru; Editing by Diane Craft and Sam Holmes)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AGL ENERGY LIMITED -0.26% 11.39 End-of-day quote.-4.69%
MACQUARIE GROUP LIMITED -0.13% 134.52 End-of-day quote.-2.86%
MACQUARIE INFRASTRUCTURE CORPORATION 0.60% 30.14 Delayed Quote.-19.73%
VOCUS GROUP LIMITED 3.55% 4.38 End-of-day quote.8.42%
All news about MACQUARIE GROUP LIMITED
11:35aVocus Gets A$3.42 Billion Takeover Proposal from MIRA --Update
DJ
11:32aAustralia's Vocus gets $2.6 bln bid from Macquarie Infrastructure, shares ris..
RE
11:17aVocus Gets A$3.42 Billion Takeover Proposal from MIRA
DJ
02/04Australia shares post best weekly jump in 3 mths as banks shine on c.bank's p..
RE
01/26Italy's Enel joins race for U.S. utility PPL's British unit - sources
RE
01/26Italy's Enel joins race for U.S. utility PPL's British unit - sources
RE
01/22MACQUARIE : enters into agreement for sale of 39 Martin Place, retains commitmen..
AQ
01/21Australia shares edge lower; post weekly gain on U.S. stimulus plan
RE
01/21OTTO ENERGY LIMITED : - Credit Facility Amendment
AQ
01/19Binding bid for Atlantia's unit to slip beyond January -sources
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 11 205 M 8 598 M 8 598 M
Net income 2021 2 214 M 1 699 M 1 699 M
Net Debt 2021 53 524 M 41 070 M 41 070 M
P/E ratio 2021 22,4x
Yield 2021 2,61%
Capitalization 46 553 M 35 632 M 35 721 M
EV / Sales 2021 8,93x
EV / Sales 2022 8,92x
Nbr of Employees 16 356
Free-Float 91,2%
Chart MACQUARIE GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Macquarie Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MACQUARIE GROUP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 142,26 AUD
Last Close Price 134,52 AUD
Spread / Highest target 15,2%
Spread / Average Target 5,75%
Spread / Lowest Target -10,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Shemara Wikramanayake Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director
Alex H. Harvey CFO & Head-Financial Management Group
Peter Hastings Warne Independent Chairman
Nicole Sorbara COO & Head-Corporate Operations Group
Diane Jennifer Grady Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MACQUARIE GROUP LIMITED-2.86%35 632
NATIXIS24.13%13 118
EQUITABLE HOLDINGS, INC.4.53%11 895
SBI HOLDINGS, INC.16.47%6 569
JEFFERIES FINANCIAL GROUP3.70%6 405
ROTHSCHILD & CO17.76%2 695
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ