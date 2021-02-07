Australia's Vocus gets $2.6 bln bid from Macquarie Infrastructure, shares rise

Feb 8 (Reuters) - Vocus Group on Monday said it
received a non-binding indicative takeover offer from Macquarie
Infrastructure and Real Assets Holdings to acquire the fibre
network owner for A$3.42 billion ($2.62 billion), sending its
shares up as much as 19.2%.
Vocus' shares rose to their highest since November 2016, but
hovered below Macquarie Infrastructure's (MIRA) offer of A$5.50
per Vocus share, which represents a 25.6% premium to its last
close.
MIRA, part of Macquarie Group's asset management
arm, already holds interests in the telecom sector with a stake
in mobile tower owner Axicom, formerly Crown Castle Australia.
The offer comes more than a year and half after power
supplier AGL Energy and Swedish private equity firm EQT
Infrastructure dropped similar proposals to take over the entire
company.
In response, Vocus split its operations into three
independent units in a bid to attract more likely suitors.
The Sydney-based firm said it would open its books to
Macquarie Infrastructure for due diligence and pave the way for
a binding proposal.
MIRA was not immediately available for a comment.
($1 = 1.3053 Australian dollars)
