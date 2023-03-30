Australian housing may have found a floor, defying crash predictions

*
Capital cities post first monthly gain in a year, Sydney
up 1.4%
*
Auction clearance rate hits highest in a year
*
Possible RBA pause, low listings, rising migration help
prices
steady
*
Analysts warn of risks ahead, some still expect another
10% fall
SYDNEY, March 31 (Reuters) - A year-long slide in
Australian home prices is showing signs of bottoming out far
earlier than anyone thought possible, greatly lessening the risk
of a jump in distressed sales and raising hopes for a soft
landing in the economy.
Defying predictions of a crash, prices in Australia's eight
capital cities have actually risen 0.8% so far in March from
February, data from property consultancy CoreLogic showed. The
peak to trough decline in these cities of about 10% has only
partially unwound the almost 26% surge during the COVID period.
This will be the first monthly gain since values peaked in
April last year before the Reserve Bank of Australia embarked on
its most aggressive tightening campaign in modern history.
The rebound has been most pronounced in hard-hit Sydney
where prices are up 1.4% month-on-month so far in March. That
leaves them down 13% from their peak, relatively modest compared
to the eye-popping surge of almost 30% during the COVID
pandemic.
The tentative turnaround has been a surprise to economists
who had expected the slide to last all year given mortgage rates
have just hit decade highs after 10 straight rate hikes.
Yet now there is a real chance the Reserve Bank of Australia
(RBA) will pause its tightening campaign next week with rates at
3.6%, well below those in the United States or UK.
Eliza Owen, head of Australian research at CoreLogic, says
if this is the peak for rates, a recovery in the housing market
could happen sooner than projected.
"We might have seen the market bottoming out now," she said.
"I think, for us, we're just being a bit cautious right now
because of the risks that lie ahead this year."
Persistently low levels of housing stock and surging
immigration levels are also helping provide a floor to prices,
with auction clearance rates across capital cities rebounding to
the highest in a year just last weekend.
Economists are still warning the full impact of rate hikes
have yet to be fully felt given a large chunk of loans fixed at
ultra low rates during the pandemic are set to be refinanced at
punishingly high rates later this year.
Yet the RBA estimates that only 0.5% of all home loans are
in negative equity, a situation where the home loan exceeds the
value of the property and could lead to increased defaults. If
prices fell another 10%, that would still only rise to 1%.
Mortgage arrears are also near record lows and the portion
of loss-making sales are trending below the decade-long average.
A crash in housing prices would threaten the RBA's central
scenario that the economy is headed for a soft landing this
year, with growth projected to slow to 1.5% from 2.7% last year.
'EASIER TO BUY THAN TO RENT'
A resurgence in migration has added to underlying demand at
a time when approvals to build new homes have plunged to the
lowest since mid-2012.
The Treasury now expects net overseas migration to be in the
mid-300,000s or more for the year to June, compared to 235,000
projected in October. New migrants tend to rent rather than buy,
setting fire to that market.
Chris Bedingfield, a portfolio manager at Quay Global
Investors in Sydney, says the blisteringly hot rental market is
a major reason home owners are holding onto their properties
rather than sell.
Annual growth in rents hit 4.8% in February, an almost
five-fold increase from a year earlier.
"You can say interest rates are a headwind, but rents and
supply restriction is a huge tailwind...I don't know who's gonna
win that battle in the short term. But I do know in the long
term who wins - demand is going to overwhelm supply."
Rising rental yields, especially with the return of Chinese
students, have lured some investors back to the apartment
market, said Chet Qiang, a developer's representative at The
Parkside near Macquarie University in Sydney.
"We have buyers buying five or six apartments at once," said
Qiang, who just launched their latest opening of off-the-plan
apartments in late February. "I'd say what is peculiar this time
is that we have about 50-60% of buyers who are investors,
compared with just 15-20% before."
Peter Li, a real estate agent in Sydney, has noticed Chinese
students were making inquiries about buying recently, a group of
customers who he would least expect to be serious buyers.
"It turns out they're quite rich. A lot of those kids
couldn't manage to find a rental even with money in their hands,
so the awkward reality right now is it is easier to buy than to
rent."
(Reporting by Stella Qiu; Editing by Wayne Cole & Shri
Navaratnam)