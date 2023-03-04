Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Macquarie Group Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MQG   AU000000MQG1

MACQUARIE GROUP LIMITED

(MQG)
  Report
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  12:10:49 2023-03-03 am EST
185.47 AUD   +0.33%
01:34pBoard of Italy's CDP meets Sunday over bid for Telecom Italia grid
RE
10:19aItaly's CDP to discuss TIM network bid at Sunday board meeting -sources
RE
03/03Italy close to approve CDP, Macquarie bid for TIM's grid- Bloomberg News
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Board of Italy's CDP meets Sunday over bid for Telecom Italia grid

03/04/2023 | 01:34pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Telecom Italia's new logo for the TIM brand is seen on a building in Rome

MILAN (Reuters) - Italian state investor CDP has called a board meeting on Sunday which is expected to approve a long-delayed joint offer for the fixed network of former phone monopoly Telecom Italia, three sources close to the matter said.

CDP has teamed up with Australian infrastructure fund Macquarie in the offer for Italy's most important telecommunications infrastructure, which would compete with one submitted by U.S. investment firm KKR.

In recent weeks, sources have told Reuters that CDP and Macquarie were ready to value TIM's grid at around 18 billion euros ($19 billion), including some 6 billion euros of debt.

KKR's proposal, which values the venture at around 20 billion euros, has given fresh impetus to efforts to revamp ailing TIM after prolonged talks involving the government and TIM's top two shareholders, CDP and France's Vivendi, yielded no results.

Ceding control of the grid to cut a 25 billion euro debt pile and offload half of TIM's 40,000 domestic staff is a key plank of CEO Pietro Labriola's push to revive the group.

Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has repeatedly said her government wants to win control of TIM's network infrastructure while protecting jobs, but within her administration there is no common ground on how to reach such a goal.

An offer from CDP and Macquarie leaves several scenarios open, two government officials said, without elaborating.

Vivendi, whose support is needed for any deal to go through, has set a 31 billion euro price tag on TIM's most valuable asset.

TIM has already said KKR's proposal "does not fully reflect" the value of the venture.

In its non-binding offer for a controlling stake in TIM's grid, KKR has left the door open to involving a state-run entity as a minority shareholder, but it opposes CDP playing such as role due to antitrust issues, the sources said.

Besides owning 10% of TIM, CDP controls fibre optic rival Open Fiber. Meloni's predecessors, Mario Draghi and Giuseppe Conte, have both backed plans to combine TIM's and Open Fiber's grids.

($1 = 0.9406 euros)

(Reporting by Elvira Pollina and Giuseppe Fonte; Writing by Valentina Za; Editing by Mark Heinrich and David Holmes)

By Elvira Pollina and Giuseppe Fonte


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
KKR & CO. INC. 2.06% 56.96 Delayed Quote.20.23%
MACQUARIE GROUP LIMITED 0.33% 185.47 Delayed Quote.11.09%
TELECOM ITALIA S.P.A. 1.18% 0.309 Delayed Quote.42.86%
VIVENDI SE 0.51% 9.86 Real-time Quote.10.61%
All news about MACQUARIE GROUP LIMITED
01:34pBoard of Italy's CDP meets Sunday over bid for Telecom Italia grid
RE
10:19aItaly's CDP to discuss TIM network bid at Sunday board meeting -sources
RE
03/03Italy close to approve CDP, Macquarie bid for TIM's grid- Bloomberg News
RE
03/03North American Morning Briefing: More Fed Speakers, Serv..
DJ
03/03EQT Fund to Acquire Majority Stake in South Korea's SK Shieldus
MT
03/03EQT Buys Majority Stake in South Korean Security Provider SK Shieldus
DJ
03/03European Midday Briefing: Stocks Cheered by Fed's Bostic, China..
DJ
03/03Strong earnings reports uphold UK shares
MS
03/03FTSE 100 Seen Higher, Tracking Global Gains
DJ
03/02Downing Renewables acquires two hydropower plants
AN
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MACQUARIE GROUP LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 17 892 M 12 078 M 12 078 M
Net income 2023 4 901 M 3 308 M 3 308 M
Net Debt 2023 68 388 M 46 164 M 46 164 M
P/E ratio 2023 15,0x
Yield 2023 3,68%
Capitalization 68 854 M 46 479 M 46 479 M
EV / Sales 2023 7,67x
EV / Sales 2024 9,50x
Nbr of Employees 19 266
Free-Float 91,5%
Chart MACQUARIE GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Macquarie Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MACQUARIE GROUP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 185,47 AUD
Average target price 201,41 AUD
Spread / Average Target 8,59%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Shemara Wikramanayake Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director
Alex H. Harvey CFO & Head-Financial Management Group
Glenn R. Stevens Chairman
Nicole Sorbara Global COO & Group Head-Corporate Operations
Nicola M. Wakefield-Evans Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MACQUARIE GROUP LIMITED11.09%46 479
EQUITABLE HOLDINGS, INC.12.02%11 632
JEFFERIES FINANCIAL GROUP INC.13.77%8 500
SBI HOLDINGS, INC.15.34%5 794
ROTHSCHILD & CO26.77%3 717
FIRST CAPITAL SECURITIES CO., LTD.7.64%3 687