CDP-led consortium to start talks with ASPI's minority investors as it agrees to buy 88%

MILAN, June 12 (Reuters) - A consortium led by the Italian
state lender CDP said on Saturday it had signed an agreement
with Atlantia to buy a 88% stake in its motorway unit
and would start talks with minority shareholders who have an
option to sell their holdings.
The agreement, under which Autostrade per l'Italia (ASPI) is
valued at 9.3 billion euros ($11.26 billion), is backed by the
Italian government, which has been seeking to regain control of
Autostrade ever since a bridge run by the toll-road company in
Genoa gave way on Aug. 14, 2018, causing the death of 43 people.
ASPI is one of the leading motorway operators in Europe and
manages over 3,000 km of motorways in Italy, with long-term
concessions.
The acquisition will be made through a new vehicle dubbed
Holding Reti Autostradali (HRA), in which CDP will hold 51%,
while Blackstone Infrastructure Partners and Macquarie
will hold 24.5% each, they said in a statement.
The completion of the deal is expected no later than June
30, 2022.
Germany's Allianz and funds DIF, EDF Invest and
China's Silk Road Fund, which own the remaining 11.9% of
Autostrade, have an option to sell their stakes to the CDP
consortium under the same conditions.
"Following the agreement reached today with Atlantia, the
consortium will start explorative talks in order to understand
the position of ASPI's minority shareholders, which have a right
to sell the remaining 11.94% of the company", CDP and its allies
added.
