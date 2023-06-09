Advanced search
    MQG   AU000000MQG1

MACQUARIE GROUP LIMITED

(MQG)
  Report
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  02:10:41 2023-06-09 am EDT
172.10 AUD   +0.84%
01:22pCDP, submits non-binding offer for TIM infrastructure network
AN
05:32aEuropean Midday Briefing: Investors Remain Wary Ahead of Central Bank Decisions
DJ
06/08Indian shares set to open higher on rising odds of Fed rate pause
RE
CDP, submits non-binding offer for TIM infrastructure network

06/09/2023 | 01:22pm EDT
(Alliance News) - The board of directors of Cassa Depositi e Prestiti Spa on Friday gave the go-ahead for the submission of a new non-binding offer by CDP Equity, jointly with Macquarie Asset Management, for the purchase of the newly formed NetCo of TIM Spa, which will include the infrastructure network and the stake in Sparkle.

The deadline for the offer is July 30, 2023.

TIM closed unchanged at EUR0.25 per share on Friday.

By Claudia Cavaliere, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MACQUARIE GROUP LIMITED 0.84% 172.1 Delayed Quote.2.22%
TELECOM ITALIA S.P.A. 0.00% 0.2507 Real-time Quote.15.90%
Financials
Sales 2024 18 438 M 12 382 M 12 382 M
Net income 2024 4 545 M 3 052 M 3 052 M
Net Debt 2024 36 309 M 24 383 M 24 383 M
P/E ratio 2024 14,9x
Yield 2024 4,03%
Capitalization 63 634 M 42 906 M 42 733 M
EV / Sales 2024 5,42x
EV / Sales 2025 6,20x
Nbr of Employees 20 509
Free-Float 91,5%
Chart MACQUARIE GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Macquarie Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MACQUARIE GROUP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 172,10 AUD
Average target price 193,32 AUD
Spread / Average Target 12,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Shemara Wikramanayake Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director
Alex H. Harvey CFO & Head-Financial Management Group
Glenn R. Stevens Chairman
Nicole Sorbara Global COO & Group Head-Corporate Operations
Nicola M. Wakefield-Evans Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MACQUARIE GROUP LIMITED2.22%42 376
EQUITABLE HOLDINGS, INC.-7.70%9 433
SBI HOLDINGS, INC.5.07%5 174
ROTHSCHILD & CO24.36%3 678
AJ BELL PLC-11.73%1 633
PT SARATOGA INVESTAMA SEDAYA TBK-38.14%1 429
