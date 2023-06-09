CDP, submits non-binding offer for TIM infrastructure network

(Alliance News) - The board of directors of Cassa Depositi e Prestiti Spa on Friday gave the go-ahead for the submission of a new non-binding offer by CDP Equity, jointly with Macquarie Asset Management, for the purchase of the newly formed NetCo of TIM Spa, which will include the infrastructure network and the stake in Sparkle.

The deadline for the offer is July 30, 2023.

TIM closed unchanged at EUR0.25 per share on Friday.

