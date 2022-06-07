Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Macquarie Group Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MQG   AU000000MQG1

MACQUARIE GROUP LIMITED

(MQG)
  Report
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  06/07 02:10:26 am EDT
177.49 AUD   -2.96%
06/06MACQUARIE : Subordinated Notes Cleansing Notice
PU
06/02Hydro Rein and Macquarie Asset Management's Green Investment Group to develop hybrid wind and solar project in Brazil
AQ
06/01MACQUARIE : Application for quotation of securities - MQG
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Casino gets 3 preliminary offers for GreenYellow energy business - source

06/07/2022 | 11:19am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
A logo of French retailer Casino is pictured outside a Casino supermarket in Nantes

PARIS (Reuters) -French retailer Casino has received three preliminary offers for its renewable-energy business GreenYellow, with bids around 1.5 billion euros ($1.60 billion) each, a source with knowledge of the matter said on Tuesday.

Macquarie I Squared Capital and Dutch company SHV had made preliminary offers as of June 2, the source said, adding that other potential bidders had asked for more time to put together a possible offer.

BFM TV earlier on Tuesday said GreenYellow had not attracted much interest from potential buyers in the French energy sector, hitting Casino shares in early trade.

They were down 5% at 16.85 euros by 1449 GMT.

Casino, which has embarked on a plan to sell non-core assets to cut debt, said last month that it had launched a process to sell GreenYellow, aiming to seal a potential deal by the end of the year.

GreenYellow, which produces low-cost electricity and helps reduce companies' power consumption, said in February it had raised about 200 million euros to support future growth.

($1 = 0.9350 euros)

(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon, Editing by Silvia aloisi, Tasilo Hummmel and Jane Merriman)


© Reuters 2022
All news about MACQUARIE GROUP LIMITED
06/06MACQUARIE : Subordinated Notes Cleansing Notice
PU
06/02Hydro Rein and Macquarie Asset Management's Green Investment Group to develop hybrid wi..
AQ
06/01MACQUARIE : Application for quotation of securities - MQG
PU
06/01Macquarie Competing With Aussie Banks on New Mortgages -- Market Talk
DJ
06/01Norsk Hydro, Macquarie Asset Management to Jointly Build Wind, Solar Project in Brazil
MT
06/01Hydro and Macquarie plan wind and solar energy plant in Brazil
RE
05/31REFILE-UPDATE 3-Italy's TIM looks for $21 billion valuation for its grid in single netw..
RE
05/30Telecom Italia Eyes $21.5 Billion Valuation For Fixed Network Business
MT
05/30Macquarie Asset Management raises $4.2 billion for Asia-Pacific fund
RE
05/30Macquarie Asset Management Raises $4.2 Billion for Asia-Pacific Infrastructure Fund
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MACQUARIE GROUP LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 16 384 M 11 782 M 11 782 M
Net income 2023 4 200 M 3 020 M 3 020 M
Net Debt 2023 84 347 M 60 655 M 60 655 M
P/E ratio 2023 16,6x
Yield 2023 3,54%
Capitalization 65 406 M 47 034 M 47 034 M
EV / Sales 2023 9,14x
EV / Sales 2024 11,4x
Nbr of Employees 18 133
Free-Float 91,0%
Chart MACQUARIE GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Macquarie Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MACQUARIE GROUP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 177,49 AUD
Average target price 207,36 AUD
Spread / Average Target 16,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Shemara Wikramanayake Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director
Alex H. Harvey CFO & Head-Financial Management Group
Glenn R. Stevens Chairman
Nicole Sorbara Global COO & Group Head-Corporate Operations
Michael J. Coleman Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MACQUARIE GROUP LIMITED-10.95%48 468
EQUITABLE HOLDINGS, INC.-9.45%11 312
JEFFERIES FINANCIAL GROUP INC.-16.55%7 755
SBI HOLDINGS, INC.-15.69%4 915
OLD MUTUAL LIMITED-5.27%3 791
FIRST CAPITAL SECURITIES CO., LTD.-20.36%3 682