By Jiahui Huang

China will issue the equivalent of $139 billion in special ultralong bonds this year, part of plans to boost business activity and achieve its ambitious economic growth target of around 5% for 2024.

Chinese Premier Li Qiang said Tuesday in a government work report seen by Dow Jones Newswires that Beijing will issue CNY1 trillion of "ultralong special central government bonds" in 2024 and may continue doing so for "the next few consecutive years."

The work report said the bond proceeds will be used to fund mega projects and support sectors that align with key strategic development, as well as help with national security. It didn't provide further details in the report.

The "ultralong" designation typically refers to debt with a tenor of 30 years or more. Previously, China's largest issuance of such bonds was in 2020, when it raised CNY620 billion to help fund pandemic-relief measures.

Analysts said the planned issuance further signals Beijing's focus on fiscal support rather than monetary policy to boost a lackluster economy after the country's central bank cut the reserve-requirement ratio for banks in January. Last year, local governments issued nearly CNY4 trillion in special bonds to fund projects including public housing, 5G infrastructure, renovating underdeveloped areas in cities, among others.

"Policymakers are not providing a bazooka stimulus, but an integrated and centralized tool with a long-term perspective," said Bruce Pang, JLL's chief economist and head of research for Greater China.

Analysts said the central government bond could ease local governments' debt pressure. Given that it won't be included in the general public budget, it will provide more flexibility for Beijing to adjust its fiscal-deficit goal during the year, Pang said. Last year, Beijing issued a CNY1 trillion bond for disaster relief in October, pushing its deficit target to 3.8% of GDP from 3.0%.

Premier Li on Tuesday said China targets a fiscal deficit of 3% relative to GDP in 2024, flat with the initial goal a year ago.

"Today's fiscal target doesn't seem to be too exciting, but implementation will be the key," said Larry Hu, chief China economist at Macquarie.

