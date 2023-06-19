Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Macquarie Group Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MQG   AU000000MQG1

MACQUARIE GROUP LIMITED

(MQG)
  Report
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  02:10:10 2023-06-19 am EDT
184.03 AUD   -0.20%
04:30aHong Kong's CLP seeks 'long-term' partner for EnergyAustralia unit
RE
03:32aINDIA STOCKS-India's Nifty 50, Sensex reverse gains on profit-taking near record highs
RE
12:21aMacquarie Bank Subscribes to Pertama Digital Shares
MT
Summary 
Summary

Hong Kong's CLP seeks 'long-term' partner for EnergyAustralia unit

06/19/2023 | 04:30am EDT
June 19 (Reuters) - Hong Kong-based investment firm CLP Holdings said on Monday it was looking for a long-term partner in Australia to jointly invest in clean energy opportunities after local media reported Macquarie Group was in talks to buy a big chunk of CLP's local unit.

The Australian Financial Review earlier reported investment bank Macquarie could be the front-runner in buying an up to 50% stake in electricity and gas supplier EnergyAustralia.

CLP Holdings was in talks to finalise the deal with Macquarie but was also continuing talks with other interested parties, the AFR article stated, citing sources close to the discussions.

CLP Holdings in an emailed response to Reuters did not comment on the article or confirm if it was in talks with Macquarie or any other interested parties for the stake sale.

"CLP remains committed to participating in the energy transition in Australia... including finding a long-term committed partner to jointly invest in opportunities arising from the energy transition," the company said.

"At this stage, the company is continuing to explore all options and there is no certainty that a transaction will materialise or, if it (does), be completed."

EnergyAustralia declined to comment on a request for confirmation, while Macquarie did not immediately respond.

EnergyAustralia is one of the country's biggest electricity and gas suppliers after AGL Energy and Origin Energy . It is also the third-largest carbon-polluting power producer in the country.

In fiscal 2022, EnergyAustralia recorded an operating loss of HK$5.27 billion ($673.71 million) due to multiple weather events in the country and the impact of the Russia-Ukraine war on coal and gas prices. ($1 = 7.8223 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Janane Venkatraman and Shailesh Kuber)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AGL ENERGY LIMITED 1.42% 10.75 Delayed Quote.31.35%
CLP HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.00% 57.3 Delayed Quote.0.61%
MACQUARIE GROUP LIMITED -0.20% 184.03 Delayed Quote.10.45%
ORIGIN ENERGY LIMITED 0.12% 8.49 Delayed Quote.9.84%
TOPIX INDEX -0.43% 2290.5 Delayed Quote.21.60%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 1.08% 83.747 Delayed Quote.16.35%
Analyst Recommendations on MACQUARIE GROUP LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2024 18 438 M 12 658 M 12 658 M
Net income 2024 4 545 M 3 120 M 3 120 M
Net Debt 2024 36 309 M 24 926 M 24 926 M
P/E ratio 2024 16,0x
Yield 2024 3,76%
Capitalization 68 182 M 46 806 M 46 806 M
EV / Sales 2024 5,67x
EV / Sales 2025 6,43x
Nbr of Employees 20 509
Free-Float 91,5%
Chart MACQUARIE GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Macquarie Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MACQUARIE GROUP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 184,40 AUD
Average target price 193,32 AUD
Spread / Average Target 4,84%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Shemara Wikramanayake Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director
Alex H. Harvey CFO & Head-Financial Management Group
Glenn R. Stevens Chairman
Nicole Sorbara Global COO & Group Head-Corporate Operations
Nicola M. Wakefield-Evans Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MACQUARIE GROUP LIMITED10.45%46 806
EQUITABLE HOLDINGS, INC.-7.91%9 411
SBI HOLDINGS, INC.11.54%5 391
ROTHSCHILD & CO24.23%3 725
AJ BELL PLC-7.26%1 753
PT SARATOGA INVESTAMA SEDAYA TBK-32.21%1 549
