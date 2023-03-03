Italy close to approve CDP, Macquarie bid for TIM's grid- Bloomberg News

March 4 (Reuters) - Italy is close to granting
preliminary approval to a multibillion-euro offer by state
lender CDP and Macquarie Group for Telecom Italia's
landline network, Bloomberg News reported on Saturday
citing people familiar with the matter.
Acceptance of the bid by CDP and Australia's Macquarie could
be announced this month, the report said, adding that a final
determination hasn't been made.
The news comes after TIM said last month an offer for its
network grid tabled by U.S fund KKR & Co Inc "does not
wholly reflect the value of the asset". TIM said its objective
was to facilitate an improved offer by the end of March.
Top officials with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's
government met on Friday to review the latest details of the
bid, the report said.
KKR last month extended its offer for TIM's landline grid by
four weeks to March 24 after the government asked the U.S. fund
to extend the deadline to give it more time to analyse the
potential deal, in particular its sway over a sector deemed
strategic for the country.
Meloni's administration wants to secure public control of
TIM's grid, but there is no common ground within the government
on how to achieve this.
Macquarie Group declined to comment on the report. CDP and
Telecom Italia did not immediately respond to a Reuters' request
for comment.
(Reporting by Jose Joseph in Bengaluru; Editing by Simon
Cameron-Moore)