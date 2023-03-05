Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Macquarie Group Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MQG   AU000000MQG1

MACQUARIE GROUP LIMITED

(MQG)
  Report
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  12:10:49 2023-03-03 am EST
185.47 AUD   +0.33%
Italy's CDP board to meet over bid for Telecom Italia grid -sources

03/05/2023 | 08:21am EST
The Tim logo is seen at its headquarters

MILAN (Reuters) - The board of Italian state investor CDP is due to meet later on Sunday to approve a multi-billion euro non-binding offer for the fixed network of former phone monopoly Telecom Italia, three people with knowledge of the matter said.

CDP has teamed up with Australian infrastructure fund Macquarie to bid for Italy's most important telecommunications infrastructure, for which U.S. investment firm KKR has already presented an offer.

One of the people familiar with the matter said that CDP board members were set to meet at 3 p.m. (1400 GMT) to approve the offer.

In recent weeks, sources have told Reuters that CDP-Macquarie and KKR have both set an 18-billion-euro ($19 billion) enterprise value for TIM's grid.

CDP's offer would also involve TIM's smaller fibre-optic network rival Open Fiber, which is owned by CDP and Macquarie and would be folded into TIM's grid down the road.

KKR's proposal, which rises to 20 billion euros when including a 2 billion euros earn-out, has given fresh impetus to efforts to revamp TIM after the failure of prolonged talks involving the government and TIM's top two shareholders - CDP and France's Vivendi.

Both figures are below the 31 billion euro price tag Vivendi has set to back selling the grid, for which TIM itself has indicated a valuation of 25 billion euros.

The grid's sale to cut TIM's 25 billion euro debt pile and offload half of its 40,000 domestic staff is a main plank of CEO Pietro Labriola's push to reshape the group.

The government of Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has repeatedly said it wants to win control of TIM's network while protecting jobs, but there is no common ground within the administration on how to proceed.

Under Italian rules, Rome has the power to block unwanted interest for assets of strategic importance such as TIM's grid.

CDP's bid is welcome because it makes the sale process more transparent, a senior government source said, but it leaves several scenarios open.

In its approach, KKR has left the door open to involving a state-run entity as a minority shareholder in TIM's grid, but it opposes CDP playing such a role due to antitrust issues.

($1 = 0.9406 euros)

(Writing by Valentina Za; Editing by Louise Heavens and Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

By Elvira Pollina and Giuseppe Fonte


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
KKR & CO. INC. 2.06% 56.96 Delayed Quote.20.23%
MACQUARIE GROUP LIMITED 0.33% 185.47 Delayed Quote.11.09%
TELECOM ITALIA S.P.A. 1.18% 0.309 Delayed Quote.42.86%
VIVENDI SE 0.51% 9.86 Real-time Quote.10.61%
Financials
Sales 2023 17 892 M 12 078 M 12 078 M
Net income 2023 4 901 M 3 308 M 3 308 M
Net Debt 2023 68 388 M 46 164 M 46 164 M
P/E ratio 2023 15,0x
Yield 2023 3,68%
Capitalization 68 854 M 46 479 M 46 479 M
EV / Sales 2023 7,67x
EV / Sales 2024 9,50x
Nbr of Employees 19 266
Free-Float 91,5%
Chart MACQUARIE GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Macquarie Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MACQUARIE GROUP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 185,47 AUD
Average target price 201,41 AUD
Spread / Average Target 8,59%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Shemara Wikramanayake Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director
Alex H. Harvey CFO & Head-Financial Management Group
Glenn R. Stevens Chairman
Nicole Sorbara Global COO & Group Head-Corporate Operations
Nicola M. Wakefield-Evans Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MACQUARIE GROUP LIMITED11.09%46 479
EQUITABLE HOLDINGS, INC.12.02%11 632
JEFFERIES FINANCIAL GROUP INC.13.77%8 500
SBI HOLDINGS, INC.15.34%5 794
ROTHSCHILD & CO26.77%3 717
FIRST CAPITAL SECURITIES CO., LTD.7.64%3 687