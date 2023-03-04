Italy's CDP to discuss TIM network bid at Sunday board meeting -sources

MILAN, March 4 (Reuters) - Italian state investor Cassa
Depositi e Prestiti (CDP) has scheduled a board meeting on
Sunday to discuss a long-delayed offer for the fixed network of
former phone monopoly Telecom Italia, three sources
close to the matter said.
CDP has teamed up with Australian infrastructure fund
Macquarie and their offer for Italy's most important
telecommunications infrastructure would compete with that of
U.S. investment firm KKR.
