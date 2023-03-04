Italy's CDP to discuss TIM network bid at Sunday board meeting -sources

MILAN, March 4 (Reuters) - Italian state investor Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP) has scheduled a board meeting on Sunday to discuss a long-delayed offer for the fixed network of former phone monopoly Telecom Italia, three sources close to the matter said.

CDP has teamed up with Australian infrastructure fund Macquarie and their offer for Italy's most important telecommunications infrastructure would compete with that of U.S. investment firm KKR. (Reporting by Elvira Pollina and Giuseppe Fonte; writing by Valentina Za; editing by Mark Heinrich)