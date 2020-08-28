Log in
MACQUARIE GROUP LIMITED

(MQG)
MACQUARIE OFFER FOR ENEL'S 50% STAKE IN OPEN FIBER EXPECTED BY EARLY SEPTEMBER - PAPER

08/28/2020 | 12:43am EDT

Financials
Sales 2021 11 215 M 8 169 M 8 169 M
Net income 2021 2 491 M 1 815 M 1 815 M
Net Debt 2021 71 770 M 52 276 M 52 276 M
P/E ratio 2021 18,8x
Yield 2021 3,11%
Capitalization 44 759 M 32 382 M 32 602 M
EV / Sales 2021 10,4x
EV / Sales 2022 10,2x
Nbr of Employees 15 849
Free-Float 93,4%
Chart MACQUARIE GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Macquarie Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MACQUARIE GROUP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 127,45 AUD
Last Close Price 128,91 AUD
Spread / Highest target 16,4%
Spread / Average Target -1,13%
Spread / Lowest Target -18,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Shemara Wikramanayake Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director
Peter Hastings Warne Independent Chairman
Nicole Sorbara COO & Head-Corporate Operations Group
Alex H. Harvey CFO & Head-Financial Management Group
Michael John Hawker Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MACQUARIE GROUP LIMITED-6.49%32 382
CITIC LIMITED-29.94%27 401
EQUITABLE HOLDINGS, INC.-13.48%9 635
NATIXIS-39.06%8 965
SBI HOLDINGS, INC.4.23%5 229
OLD MUTUAL LIMITED-39.47%3 282
