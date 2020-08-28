MACQUARIE OFFER FOR ENEL'S 50% STAKE IN OPEN FIBER EXPECTED BY EARLY SEPTEMBER - PAPER

Financials AUD USD Sales 2021 11 215 M 8 169 M 8 169 M Net income 2021 2 491 M 1 815 M 1 815 M Net Debt 2021 71 770 M 52 276 M 52 276 M P/E ratio 2021 18,8x Yield 2021 3,11% Capitalization 44 759 M 32 382 M 32 602 M EV / Sales 2021 10,4x EV / Sales 2022 10,2x Nbr of Employees 15 849 Free-Float 93,4% Chart MACQUARIE GROUP LIMITED Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends MACQUARIE GROUP LIMITED Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Neutral Neutral Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus OUTPERFORM Number of Analysts 14 Average target price 127,45 AUD Last Close Price 128,91 AUD Spread / Highest target 16,4% Spread / Average Target -1,13% Spread / Lowest Target -18,5% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers Name Title Shemara Wikramanayake Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director Peter Hastings Warne Independent Chairman Nicole Sorbara COO & Head-Corporate Operations Group Alex H. Harvey CFO & Head-Financial Management Group Michael John Hawker Independent Non-Executive Director Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capitalization (M$) MACQUARIE GROUP LIMITED -6.49% 32 382 CITIC LIMITED -29.94% 27 401 EQUITABLE HOLDINGS, INC. -13.48% 9 635 NATIXIS -39.06% 8 965 SBI HOLDINGS, INC. 4.23% 5 229 OLD MUTUAL LIMITED -39.47% 3 282