MACQUARIE OFFER TO VALUE OPEN FIBER AT 7.7 BLN EUROS - PAPER

Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
United States
United Kingdom
Canada
France
Deutschland
Schweiz (DE)
Suisse (FR)
Settings
Dynamic quotes
OFF
ON
Markets
Equities
North America
Europe
Asia
Oceania
Middle East
»
More Equities
Indexes
DOW JONES
S&P 500
NASDAQ 100
TSX COMP
FTSE 100
»
More Indexes
Currency / Forex
EUR / USD
GBP / USD
USD / JPY
USD / CAD
AUD / USD
»
More Currencies
Commodities
GOLD
Crude Oil (WTI)
Crude Oil (BRENT)
SILVER
PLATINUM
»
More Commodities
Trackers & ETF
Rankings and News
Advanced Search
Cryptocurrencies
BITCOIN
ETHEREUM
News
Latest News
Companies
Markets
Economy
Currency / Forex
Commodities
Interest Rates
Business Leaders
Cryptocurrencies
Economic calendar
Listed company
Analyst reco.
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions
Financial calendar
Sector News
Energy
Basic Materials
Industrials
Consumer Cyclical
Consumer Non-Cyclical
Financials
Healthcare
Technology
Telecommunications Services
Utilities
Analysis
All Analysis
Must Read
Daily briefing
Weekly market update
Stock Trading Strategies
Stock Picks
All stock picks
Subscribe
Portfolios
My Portfolio
Virtual portfolios
MarketScreener Portfolios
USA Portfolio
European Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Watchlists
My Watchlists
Watchlists
My previous session
My most visited
Most popular
Investment strategy
Yield stocks
Growth stocks
Undervalued Stocks
Investment themes
Sin stocks
Biotechnology
At the foot of the Mont Blanc
Place your bets
Family Business
Ageing Population
Robotics
Cybersecurity
Financial Data
Top / Flop
Top News
Most Read News
Hot News
Top Fundamentals
Top Capitalization
Top Yield
Top PER
Top Consensus
Top Fundamentals
Top Technicals
Top RSI
Unusual volumes
Top Gaps
Top STIM
Breakouts
Trends
Top Movers
Top USA
Top Canada
Top U.K.
Top Germany
Top Europe
Top Asia
Screeners
Investment selections
Sin stocks
Biotechnology
At the foot of the Mont Blanc
Place your bets
Family Business
Ageing Population
Technical Rankings
Oversold stocks
Overbought stocks
Close to resistance
Close to support
Phases d'accumulation
Most volatile stocks
Fundamental Rankings
Top Investor Rating
Top Trading Rating
Top Consensus
Growth stocks
Yield stocks
Low valuations
Stock Screener Home
My Screeners
All my stocks
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
Tools
MarketScreener tools
Stock Screener
iPhone App
Expert tools
Stock Screener PRO
Portfolio Creator
Event Screener
Dynamic chart
Financial calendar
Economic calendar
Sector research
Guides thématiques
Currency converter
ProRealTime Trading
Our Services
MarketScreener Portfolios
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Our Stock Picks
Thematic Investment Lists
Stock Screener
MarketScreener Homepage
>
Equities
>
Australian Stock Exchange
>
Macquarie Group Limited
MQG
AU000000MQG1
MACQUARIE GROUP LIMITED
(MQG)
Add to my list
Report
End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 08/27
128.91
AUD
-0.33%
01:10a
Macquarie to present binding offer for Enel's 50% stake in Open Fiber-paper
RE
12:43a
Macquarie to present binding offer for Enel's 50% stake in Open Fiber-paper
RE
12:43a
Macquarie offer for enel's 50% stake in open fiber expected by early september - paper
RE
Summary
Charts
News
Ratings
Calendar
Company
Financials
Consensus
Revisions
Summary
All News
Press Releases
Official Publications
Sector news
MACQUARIE OFFER TO VALUE OPEN FIBER AT 7.7 BLN EUROS - PAPER
0
08/28/2020 | 12:43am EDT
Send by mail :
Last Name :
First name :
From
*
:
To
*
:
(You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas)
Message :
*
Required fields
MACQUARIE OFFER TO VALUE OPEN FIBER AT 7.7 BLN EUROS - PAPER
0
All news about MACQUARIE GROUP LIMITED
01:10a
Macquarie to present binding offer for Enel's 50% stake in Open Fiber-paper
RE
12:43a
Macquarie to present binding offer for Enel's 50% stake in Open Fiber-paper
RE
12:43a
Macquarie offer for enel's 50% stake in open fiber expected by early septembe..
RE
12:43a
Macquarie offer to value open fiber at 7.7 bln euros - paper
RE
12:43a
Fund macquarie preparing a binding offer to italy's enel for 50% stake in bro..
RE
08/25
Zinc price outperforms, China steel demand a strong tailwind
RE
08/24
Scentre Slumps to A$3.61 Billion Half-Year Loss
DJ
08/18
GRAPHIC
: Reprieve for molybdenum prices from China's import surge
RE
08/18
TREASURY WINE ESTATES
: China launches anti-dumping probe into Australian wine i..
RE
08/18
TREASURY WINE ESTATES
: China launches anti-dumping probe into Australian wine i..
RE
More news
Financials
AUD
USD
Sales 2021
11 215 M
8 169 M
8 169 M
Net income 2021
2 491 M
1 815 M
1 815 M
Net Debt 2021
71 770 M
52 276 M
52 276 M
P/E ratio 2021
18,8x
Yield 2021
3,11%
Capitalization
44 759 M
32 382 M
32 602 M
EV / Sales 2021
10,4x
EV / Sales 2022
10,2x
Nbr of Employees
15 849
Free-Float
93,4%
More Financials
Chart MACQUARIE GROUP LIMITED
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MACQUARIE GROUP LIMITED
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Bullish
Neutral
Neutral
Technical analysis
Income Statement Evolution
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Financials
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
14
Average target price
127,45 AUD
Last Close Price
128,91 AUD
Spread / Highest target
16,4%
Spread / Average Target
-1,13%
Spread / Lowest Target
-18,5%
Consensus
EPS Revisions
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Estimates Revisions
Managers
Name
Title
Shemara Wikramanayake
Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director
Peter Hastings Warne
Independent Chairman
Nicole Sorbara
COO & Head-Corporate Operations Group
Alex H. Harvey
CFO & Head-Financial Management Group
Michael John Hawker
Independent Non-Executive Director
More about the company
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capitalization (M$)
MACQUARIE GROUP LIMITED
-6.49%
32 382
CITIC LIMITED
-29.94%
27 401
EQUITABLE HOLDINGS, INC.
-13.48%
9 635
NATIXIS
-39.06%
8 965
SBI HOLDINGS, INC.
4.23%
5 229
OLD MUTUAL LIMITED
-39.47%
3 282
More Results
Categories
Indexes
Equities
Currencies
Commodities
Trackers / ETF
News
Analysis
Free services
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
Newsletters and notifications
New member
Mobile App
iPhone - iPad
SOLUTIONS
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Stock screener
Stock Picks
Investment themes
Tools
Subscribe as customer
About
Surperformance SAS
Contact
Legal information
Stock Market Quotes
Interactive brokers
Offre Binck
Best of des tweets
Stock Market News
Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group
Master