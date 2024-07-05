Management Discussion and Analysis
Macquarie Group
Half-year ended 30 September 2019
MACQUARIE GROUP LIMITED ACN 122 169 279
01Result overview
1.1 Executive summary
1H20 NET OPERATING INCOME
$A6,320m
µµ8% on pcp
$Am
1H20 OPERATING EXPENSES
5,397
5,523
5,830
6,924
6,320
$A4,480m
µµ
9% on pcp
1H18
2H18
1H19
2H19
1H20
1H20 NET PROFIT
$A1,457m
µµ11% on pcp
$Am
1H20 ANNUALISED
RETURN ON EQUITY
1,248
1,309
1,310
1,672
1,457
16.4%
µµ
from 16.3%
in pcp
1H18
2H18
1H19
2H19
1H20
1H20 net profit contribution(1) by activity
ANNUITY-STYLE
MARKETS-FACING
$A1,717m
~60% $A1,151m ~40%
Macquarie
Asset Management
~39%
Banking and
Financial Services
~13%
Commodities and
~8% Global Markets ~32%
Macquarie Capital
~8%
(1) Net profit contribution is management accounting profit before unallocated corporate costs, profit share and income tax.
MACQUARIE ASSET MANAGEMENTMACQUARIE CAPITAL
$A1,122m
32% on pcp
$A223m
¶¶56% on pcp
µµ
Non-Banking Group
Banking Group
- Increased performance fees from MIRA-managed funds and co-investors
- Increased base fees primarily driven by favourable foreign exchange movements and investments made by MIRA-managed funds and mandates.
Partially offset by:
- Higher operating expenses mainly driven by foreign exchange movements and the full period impact of the GLL and ValueInvest business acquisitions completed in the prior corresponding period
- Decreased net operating lease income driven by the disposal of Macquarie AirFinance to a newly-formed joint venture, of which MAM has a 75% interest.
BANKING AND FINANCIAL SERVICES
$A385m
2% on pcp
µµ
- Growth in BFS deposits, Australian loan portfolio and funds on platform average volumes
- Reduced average headcount mainly due to the realignment of the wealth advice business to focus on the high net worth segment.
Partially offset by:
- Lower wealth management fee income associated with realigning the wealth advice business to focus on the high net worth segment
- Increased costs associated with investment in technology to support business growth and to meet regulatory requirements
- Higher credit provisions in business banking loans and leasing.
- Lower fee and commission income due to lower debt capital markets fee income
- Lower net interest and trading income due to reduced interest income from the debt portfolio
- Higher credit and other impairment charges due to a small number of underperforming investments
- Higher operating expenses reflecting additional headcount and foreign exchange movements.
Partially offset by:
- Higher net income on equity and debt investments due to asset realisations in Europe particularly in the green energy sector.
COMMODITIES AND GLOBAL MARKETS
$A1,138m
32% on pcp
µµ
- Strong results across the commodities platform from increased client hedging activity particularly in Global Oil, North American Gas and Power and EMEA Gas and Power
- Timing of income recognition on storage and transport agreements
- Improved foreign exchange, interest rates and credit results driven by increased client activity across all regions
- Improved equity trading and retail results primarily in Asian markets.
Partially offset by:
- Increased operating expenses driven by expenditure on upgrading technology infrastructure and increased cost of regulatory compliance.
Operating Groups update
In the current period, CAF's businesses were aligned to other Operating Groups, where they have the greatest opportunities in terms of shared clients and complementary offerings:
- CAF Principal Finance joined Macquarie Capital to bring together all principal investing activity and enhance our ability to invest directly and alongside clients and partners
- CAF Transportation Finance joined MAM, reflecting its evolution towards a fiduciary business following the sale of Macquarie AirFinance to a newly-formed joint venture
- CAF Asset Finance moved to CGM, reflecting a longstanding, shared focus on innovative financing solutions for corporates, some of which are already shared clients.
In addition, certain fiduciary businesses, such as the infrastructure debt business (MIDIS), moved from CAF Asset Finance in the Bank Group to MAM in the Non-Bank Group.
During half-year ended 31 March 2019, certain businesses were reorganised between Operating Groups:
- Macquarie's Australian vehicle finance business moved from CAF into BFS
- Macquarie Capital's global real estate business moved into MAM and merged with MIRA Real Estate. Comparatives have been reclassified to reflect this reorganisation between Operating Groups.
1.1
Executive summary
Continued
Profit attributable to the ordinary equity holder
$A1,457m
µµ
11% on prior corresponding period
HALF-YEAR TO
MOVEMENT
Sep 19
Mar 19
Sep 18
Mar 19
Sep 18
$Am
$Am
$Am
%
%
Financial performance summary
Net interest income
790
762
998
4
(21)
Fee and commission income
2,874
2,865
2,661
<1
8
Net trading income
1,627
1,560
1,231
4
32
Net operating lease income
461
489
461
(6)
-
Share of net (losses)/profits of associates and joint ventures
(49)
(63)
7
(22)
*
Credit and Other impairment charges
(139)
(476)
(76)
(71)
83
Other operating income and charges
756
1,787
548
(58)
38
Net operating income
6,320
6,924
5,830
(9)
8
Employment expenses
(2,776)
(2,763)
(2,454)
<1
13
Brokerage, commission and trading-related expenses
(482)
(561)
(579)
(14)
(17)
Occupancy expenses
(201)
(234)
(207)
(14)
(3)
Non-salary technology expenses
(367)
(353)
(331)
4
11
Other operating expenses
(654)
(851)
(554)
(23)
18
Total operating expenses
(4,480)
(4,762)
(4,125)
(6)
9
Operating profit before income tax
1,840
2,162
1,705
(15)
8
Income tax expense
(376)
(505)
(374)
(26)
1
Profit after income tax
1,464
1,657
1,331
(12)
10
(Profit)/loss attributable to non-controlling interests
(7)
15
(21)
*
(67)
Profit attributable to the ordinary equity holders
of Macquarie Group Limited
1,457
1,672
1,310
(13)
11
Key metrics
Expense to income ratio (%)
70.9
68.8
70.8
Compensation ratio (%)
41.2
37.5
39.4
Effective tax rate (%)
20.5
23.2
22.2
Basic Earnings per share (cents per share)
430.1
494.5
388.3
Diluted Earnings per share (cents per share)
419.5
483.9
383.1
Dividend per ordinary share (cents per share)
250.0
360.0
215.0
Dividend payout ratio (%)
60.8
73.2
55.7
Annualised return on equity (%)
16.4
19.5
16.3
Net operating income
Net operating income of $A6,320 million for the half-year ended 30 September 2019 increased 8% from $A5,830 million in the prior corresponding period. Increases in Fee and commission income, Other operating income and charges and Net interest and trading income was partially offset by higher Credit and Other impairment charges and lower Share of net profits of associates and joint ventures.
Key drivers included:
Net interest and trading incomeFee and commission income
8%
8%
HALF-YEAR TO
µµ
HALF-YEAR TO
µµ
30 Sep 19
31 Mar 19
30 Sep 18
30 Sep 19
31 Mar 19
30 Sep 18
$Am
$Am
$Am
on prior
$Am
$Am
$Am
on prior
corresponding
corresponding
2,417
2,322
2,229
2,874
2,865
2,661
period
period
- Strong results in CGM across the commodities platform from increased client hedging activity particularly in Global Oil, North American Gas and Power and EMEA Gas and Power and timing of income recognition on storage and transport agreements. There was also a solid contribution from Agriculture, Metals and Mining
- Growth in BFS deposits and Australian loan portfolio average volumes in BFS.
Partially offset by:
- Reduced contributions from North American Gas Inventory management and trading following a strong prior corresponding period in CGM
- Lower interest income on the debt portfolio in Macquarie Capital
- The sale of an investment in Macquarie Pacific Funding (MPF) in BFS.
- Increased performance fees from MIRA-managed funds and co-investors in MAM
- Increased base fees primarily driven by favourable foreign exchange movements and investments made by MIRA-managed funds and mandates in MAM
- Increased mergers and acquisition fee income in Macquarie Capital.
Partially offset by:
- Lower fee income from debt capital markets in Macquarie Capital
- Lower wealth management fee income associated with realigning the wealth advice business to focus on the high net worth segment in BFS.
Net operating lease income
HALF-YEAR TO
-
30 Sep 19
31 Mar 19
30 Sep 18
In line with
$Am
$Am
$Am
the prior
corresponding
461
489
461
period
- Lower income in MAM driven by the disposal of Macquarie AirFinance to a newly-formed joint venture with PGGM.
Offset by:
- The acquisition of rotorcraft assets during the prior period in MAM
- Higher secondary income from the Technology, Media and Telecoms (TMT) portfolio in CGM.
Credit and Other impairment charges
83%
HALF-YEAR TO
µµ
30 Sep 19
31 Mar 19
30 Sep 18
$Am
$Am
$Am
on prior
corresponding
(139)
(476)
(76)
period
- Higher Credit impairment charges due to a small number of underperforming investments in Macquarie Capital.
Share of net (losses)/profits of associates and joint ventures
HALF-YEAR TO
significantly
30 Sep 19
31 Mar 19
30 Sep 18
$Am
$Am
$Am
on prior
corresponding
(49)
(63)
7
period
- Reduced income primarily due to investments in green energy projects in the development and construction phases including a small number of underperforming assets in Macquarie Capital
- Reduced income from the sale of a number of underlying assets within equity accounted investments in MAM.
Partially offset by:
- The share of net profits from a 75% interest in a newly-formed joint venture following the disposal of Macquarie AirFinance in MAM.
Other operating income and charges
38%
HALF-YEAR TO
µµ
30 Sep 19
31 Mar 19
30 Sep 18
$Am
$Am
$Am
on prior
corresponding
756
1,787
548
period
- Asset realisations in Europe, particularly in the green energy sector in Macquarie Capital
- Gain on sale and reclassification of investments and the sale of a non-financial asset in MAM.
Partially offset by:
- A change in the composition of Macquarie Capital's investment portfolio including increased expenditure in relation to green energy projects.
1.1 Executive summary
Continued
Operating expenses
Total operating expenses of $A4,480 million for the half-year ended 30 September 2019 increased 9% from $A4,125 million in the prior corresponding period with increases across Employment expenses, Other operating expenses and Occupancy, and Non-salary technology expenses, partially offset by a decrease in Brokerage, commission and trading-related expenses.
Key drivers included:
Employment expenses
HALF-YEAR TO
µµ
30 Sep 19
31 Mar 19
30 Sep 18
13%
$Am
$Am
$Am
on prior
2,776
2,763
2,454
corresponding
period
- Higher share-based payments expense mainly driven by the accelerated amortisation of prior years' equity awards to retiring Key Management Personnel
- Higher performance-related profit share mainly driven by the overall performance of the Operating Groups
- Higher average headcount driven by central service groups to support business growth, technology projects and ongoing regulatory compliance
- Unfavourable foreign exchange movements.
Brokerage, commission and trading-related expenses
HALF-YEAR TO
¶¶
30 Sep 19
31 Mar 19
30 Sep 18
17%
$Am
$Am
$Am
on prior
482
561
579
corresponding
period
- Reductions in brokerage across equities markets in CGM
- The sale of an investment in Macquarie Pacific Funding in BFS.
Non-salary technology expenses
HALF-YEAR TO
µµ
30 Sep 19
31 Mar 19
30 Sep 18
11%
$Am
$Am
$Am
on prior
367
353
331
corresponding
period
- Higher technology expenses from investment and support of business growth
- Unfavourable foreign exchange movements.
Other operating expenses and Occupancy
HALF-YEAR TO
µµ
30 Sep 19
31 Mar 19
30 Sep 18
12%
$Am
$Am
$Am
on prior
855
1,085
761
corresponding
period
- Increased business activity across the Consolidated Entity
- Unfavourable foreign exchange movements.
Income tax expense
Income tax expense for the half-year ended 30 September 2019 of $A376 million was broadly in line with $A374 million in the prior corresponding period. The effective tax rate for the half-year ended 30 September 2019 was 20.5%, down from 22.2% in the prior corresponding period and 23.2% in the prior period.
The lower effective tax rate was mainly driven by the geographic composition and nature of earnings.
Note on adoption of new Australian Accounting Standards
The September 2019 financial results reflect the adoption of AASB 16 Leases (AASB 16) on 1 April 2019. As permitted by AASB 16,
the Consolidated Entity has not restated previously reported financial periods. Refer to Note 1 Summary of significant accounting policies in the Financial Report for details regarding the Consolidated Entity's transition to AASB 16.
