Macquarie : 2023 Annual General Meeting - Notice of Meeting

9 June 2023

Dear Shareholder

On behalf of the Board I am pleased to invite you to attend the 2023 Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Macquarie Group Limited (Macquarie), which will take place on Thursday, 27 July 2023 at 10:30 am (AEST) online at web.lumiagm.comand in person at the Sofitel Sydney Wentworth, Wentworth Ballroom, Level 3, 61-101 Phillip Street, Sydney, New South Wales 2000.

This year's meeting will be held as a hybrid meeting, giving shareholders the opportunity to participate in the meeting, including to vote and ask questions, online or in person at the venue.

The enclosed Meeting Participation Guide, also available online at: macq.co/agm2023, provides important information on how to attend and participate in the meeting. The AGM will be webcast live and available for later viewing on Macquarie's website at macquarie.com.

At the meeting Macquarie Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Shemara Wikramanayake, and I will comment briefly on the performance of Macquarie Group during the year to 31 March 2023. Further comments and detailed information are provided in Macquarie's 2023 Annual Report, which is available on Macquarie's website. The meeting will cover the items of business set out in the enclosed notice of meeting with additional information in the explanatory notes accompanying and forming part of the notice of meeting. Each Director standing for election or re-election will also address the meeting.

As part of Macquarie's implementation of APRA Prudential Standard CPS 511 Remuneration, the Board approved changes to Macquarie's remuneration framework, as discussed in the 2022 and 2023 Remuneration Reports. In light of these changes, and to continue to comply with and adapt to market and regulatory developments, we are seeking a refresh of the 2021 shareholder approval for Macquarie's termination benefits.

If you plan to attend the meeting in person, please bring the enclosed proxy form with you to facilitate your registration, which will commence at 9.45 am (AEST). I look forward to welcoming you to our AGM.

Yours faithfully

Glenn Stevens

Chair