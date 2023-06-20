Macquarie : 2023 Annual General Meeting - Notice of Meeting

On behalf of the Board I am pleased to invite you to attend the 2023 Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Macquarie Group Limited (Macquarie), which will take place on Thursday, 27 July 2023 at 10:30 am (AEST) online at web.lumiagm.comand in person at the Sofitel Sydney Wentworth, Wentworth Ballroom, Level 3, 61-101 Phillip Street, Sydney, New South Wales 2000.
This year's meeting will be held as a hybrid meeting, giving shareholders the opportunity to participate in the meeting, including to vote and ask questions, online or in person at the venue.
The enclosed Meeting Participation Guide, also available online at: macq.co/agm2023, provides important information on how to attend and participate in the meeting. The AGM will be webcast live and available for later viewing on Macquarie's website at macquarie.com.
At the meeting Macquarie Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Shemara Wikramanayake, and I will comment briefly on the performance of Macquarie Group during the year to 31 March 2023. Further comments and detailed information are provided in Macquarie's 2023 Annual Report, which is available on Macquarie's website. The meeting will cover the items of business set out in the enclosed notice of meeting with additional information in the explanatory notes accompanying and forming part of the notice of meeting. Each Director standing for election or re-election will also address the meeting.
As part of Macquarie's implementation of APRA Prudential Standard CPS 511 Remuneration, the Board approved changes to Macquarie's remuneration framework, as discussed in the 2022 and 2023 Remuneration Reports. In light of these changes, and to continue to comply with and adapt to market and regulatory developments, we are seeking a refresh of the 2021 shareholder approval for Macquarie's termination benefits.
If you plan to attend the meeting in person, please bring the enclosed proxy form with you to facilitate your registration, which will commence at 9.45 am (AEST). I look forward to welcoming you to our AGM.
Yours faithfully
Glenn Stevens
Chair
Meeting Participation Guide
How to participate in the AGM
The Macquarie Group Limited (Macquarie) Annual General Meeting (AGM) will be held at 10:30 am (AEST) on Thursday, 27 July 2023. There are a number of ways shareholders and interested parties can participate in the AGM:
online: shareholders and proxyholders may participate in the AGM online, which will allow them to view a live webcast, ask written or audible questions and vote during the meeting
in person: shareholders and proxyholders are welcome to attend the meeting in person at the Sofitel Sydney Wentworth,
Wentworth Ballroom, Level 3, 61-101 Phillip Street, Sydney, New South Wales 2000 where they may ask questions and vote.
To ensure the health and wellbeing of meeting attendees, please follow government health COVID-19 guidelines and attend online rather than in person if you are unwell or have any cold or flu symptoms.
webcast: shareholders and other interested parties may view the meeting live, however the webcast does not provide for asking questions or voting.
Please note that there may be a 15-30 second delay when attending online or watching the webcast.
Further information on lodging a proxy vote ahead of the meeting is available on pages 6 and 7 of this notice of meeting booklet.
Proxyholders will need to contact Macquarie's share registry, Link Market Services Limited (Link), on 1300 554 096 (within Australia) or +61 1300 554 096 (internationally) to obtain their login details to participate live online.
Questions
Please note, only shareholders and proxyholders may ask questions, once they have been verified. It may not be possible to respond to all questions. Shareholders may also lodge questions prior to the meeting by logging intoinvestorcentre.linkmarketservices.com.auand clicking
on 'Ask a question' by 10:30 am (AEST) on Tuesday, 25 July 2023.
How to participate live online
Login
Shareholders and proxyholders may watch and participate in the AGM via the online platform by using a computer or mobile device. Enter the following URL in your browser:web.lumiagm.comusing the latest version of Chrome, Safari, Edge or Firefox or click the following link:web.lumiagm.com/391233881
The meeting ID for Macquarie's AGM is:
391-233-881
You will then need to enter your SRN/HIN and postcode or country code.
Your SRN/HIN is printed on your Proxy Form.
Your postcode is the postcode registered on your holding if you are an Australian shareholder. For international shareholders, enter your 'country code' which can be found in the online user guide available at macq.co/agm2023
Proxyholders will need to contact Macquarie's share registry, Link, on 1300 554 096 (within Australia) or +61 1300 554 096 (internationally) to obtain their login details to participate live online.
Non-shareholders may login using the guest portal on the Lumi AGM platform.
Online registration will open at 9:45 am (AEST) on Thursday, 27 July 2023 (45 minutes before the meeting).
Direct voting online
Once polls are open, shareholders can cast a direct vote by clicking on the bar chart icon.
Ask a question online
Click this icon for the submission of written questions. Questions may be moderated or amalgamated if there are multiple questions on the same topic.
Ask an audible question
Click on the link in the 'Request to Speak' on the bottom of the Broadcast window. You'll be redirected to an audio-only environment. Here you will enter your question details and wait to be called to ask your question.
For further details, please refer to the user guide on our website atmacq.co/agm2023
Webcast
The meeting will be webcast live on the Macquarie website.
Non-shareholders may view the webcast by registering online as a guest.
The webcast is 'view only'. Those viewing the webcast through the Macquarie website will not be able to vote or ask questions.
The meeting will also be recorded and available on the Macquarie website after the meeting.
Access the live webcast and subsequent recording at macquarie.com
Macquarie Group Limited Notice of 2023 Annual General Meeting
1
How to participate in person at the venue
Those attending the meeting in person will be issued with a handset from Lumi upon registration. The handset allows eligible attendees to cast a direct vote and ask questions.
Questions
To join the queue, press the icon, followed by to confirm. Your microphone will turn on when you reach the front of the queue. You may now ask your question.
To leave the queue, press and confirm your choice by pressing .
Voting
When voting opens, use the scroll wheel to highlight the resolution you wish to vote on, then press .
Once you have read the resolution, press to see the voting options.
Press 1 to vote FOR, 2 to vote AGAINST or 3 to ABSTAIN
Press to move on to the next resolution or to return to the full list of resolutions.
2
This page has been intentionally left blank.
Macquarie Group Limited Notice of 2023 Annual General Meeting
Macquarie Group Ltd. published this content on 21 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 June 2023 02:20:06 UTC.