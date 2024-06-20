Notice to readers
The purpose of this report is to provide information supplementary to the Macquarie Group Limited Interim Financial Report (the Financial Report) for the half year ended 30 September 2022, including further detail in relation to key elements of Macquarie Group Limited and its subsidiaries' (Macquarie, the Consolidated Entity) financial performance and financial position. The report also outlines the funding and capital profile of the Consolidated Entity.
Certain financial information in this report is prepared on a different basis to that contained in the Financial Report, which is prepared in accordance with Australian Accounting Standards. Where financial information presented within this report does not comply with Australian Accounting Standards, a reconciliation to the statutory information
is provided.
Date of this report
This report has been prepared for the half year ended
30 September 2022 and is current as at 28 October 2022.
Cover image
A Macquarie-managed fund has been invested in Aligned Data Centres since 2018, supporting the developer, owner, and operator of data centres expand its presence across the United States.
Explanatory notes
Comparative information and conventions
Where necessary, comparative figures have been restated to conform to changes in current year financial presentation and group structures.
References to the prior corresponding period (pcp) are to the six months ended 30 September 2021.
References to the prior period are to the six months ended 31 March 2022.
References to the current period and current half year are to the six months ended 30 September 2022.
In the financial tables throughout this document '*' indicates that the absolute percentage change in the balance was greater than 300% or indicates the result was a gain in one period but a loss in another, or vice versa.
Independent Auditor's Review Report
This document should be read in conjunction with the Financial Report for the half year ended 30 September 2022, which was subject to independent review by PricewaterhouseCoopers.
PricewaterhouseCoopers' independent auditor's review report
to the members of Macquarie Group Limited dated 28 October 2022 was unqualified.
Any additional financial information in this document which is not included in the Financial Report was not subject to independent review by PricewaterhouseCoopers.
Disclaimer
The material in this document has been prepared by Macquarie Group Limited ABN 94 122 169 279 (MGL) and is general background information about MGL and its subsidiaries' (Macquarie) activities current as at the date of this document. This information is given in summary form and does not purport to be complete. The material in this document may include information derived from publicly available sources that have not been independently verified. Information in this document should not be considered as advice or a recommendation to investors or potential investors in relation to holding, purchasing or selling securities or other financial products or instruments and does not take into account your particular investment objectives, financial situation or needs. Before acting on any information you should consider the appropriateness of the information having regard to these matters, any relevant offer document and in particular, you should seek independent financial advice. No representation or warranty is made as to the accuracy, completeness or reliability of the information. All securities and financial product or instrument transactions involve risks, which include (among others) the risk of adverse or unanticipated market, financial or political developments and, in international transactions, currency risk.
This document may contain forward looking statements - that is, statements related to future, not past events or other matters - including, without limitation, statements regarding our intent, belief or current expectations with respect to Macquarie's businesses and operations, market conditions, results of operation and financial condition, capital adequacy, provisions for impairments and risk management practices. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward looking statements. Macquarie does not undertake any obligation to publicly release the result of any revisions to these forward looking statements or to otherwise update any forward looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date of this document. Actual results may vary in a materially positive or negative manner. Forward looking statements and hypothetical examples are subject to uncertainty and contingencies outside Macquarie's control. Past performance is not a reliable indication of future performance.
Other than Macquarie Bank Limited ABN 46 008 583 542 (MBL), any Macquarie group entity noted in this document is not an authorised deposit- taking institution for the purposes of the Banking Act 1959 (Commonwealth of Australia). That entity's obligations do not represent deposits or other liabilities of MBL and MBL does not guarantee or otherwise provide assurance in respect of the obligations of that entity. Any investments are subject to investment risk including possible delays in repayment and loss of income and principal invested.
Contents
01
02
Result Overview
Financial Performance
Analysis
1.1 Executive Summary
2.1 Net Interest and Trading Income
12
2.2 Fee and Commission Income
15
2.3 Share of Net (Losses)/Profits from
17
Associates and Joint Ventures
2.4 Credit and Other Impairment
18
Charges
2.5 Net Other Operating Income
20
2.6 Operating Expenses
21
2.7 Headcount
22
2.8 Income Tax Expense
23
06
07
Capital
Funds Management
6.1 Overview
70
7.1 Assets Under Management
80
6.2 Bank Group Capital
72
7.2 Equity Under Management
81
6.3 Non-Bank Group Capital
75
03
04
05
Segment Analysis
Balance Sheet
Funding and Liquidity
3.1
Basis of Preparation
26
4.1 Statement of Financial Position
44
5.1
Liquidity Risk Governance and
52
3.2 MAM
30
4.2 Loan Assets
46
Management Framework
3.3 BFS
32
4.3 Equity Investments
48
5.2 Management of Liquidity Risk
54
3.4 CGM
34
5.3 Funded Balance Sheet
56
3.5
Macquarie Capital
37
5.4
Funding Profile for Macquarie
58
3.6
Corporate
39
5.5
Funding Profile for the Bank Group
62
3.7
International Income
41
5.6
Funding Profile for the Non-Bank
65
Group
5.7 Explanatory Notes Concerning
67
Funding Sources and Funded Assets
08
09
Glossary
Ten Year History
8.1 Glossary
849.1 Ten Year History
92
2
Result
Financial
Segment
Balance
Funding and
Funds
Ten Year
Performance
Capital
Glossary
Overview
Analysis
Analysis
Sheet
Liquidity
Management
History
Macquarie Group Limited 2023 Management Discussion and Analysis
3
1.1 Executive Summary
1H23 net profit
$A2,305m
- 13%on pcp
1H23 annualised return on equity
15.6%
- from 17.8% in the pcp
1H23 net operating income
1H23 operating expenses
$A8,641m
$A5,613m
á
á
11%
on pcp
11% on pcp
1
1H23 net profit contribution1
Annuity-style activities
Markets-facing activities
$A2,281m
$A2,292m
-
á
in line with pcp
35% on pcp
- Net profit contribution is management accounting profit before unallocated corporate costs, profit share and income tax.
4
Result
Financial
Segment
Balance
Funding and
Funds
Ten Year
Performance
Capital
Glossary
Overview
Analysis
Analysis
Sheet
Liquidity
Management
History
1H23 net profit contribution by Operating Group
Summary of the Operating Groups' performance for the half year ended 30 September 2022.
Non-Banking Group
Annuity-style businesses
Macquarie Asset Management (MAM)1
- $A1,402m
- á 28% on pcp due to
- net increase in income in the green energy sector driven by timing of asset realisations
- decreased operating expenses primarily driven by higher one-off acquisition and integration costs in the prior corresponding period partially offset by higher employment costs, investment in technology and foreign exchange movements
- increased performance fees from Private Markets-managed funds.
Partially offset by:
- significant income² from the disposition of assets in Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (MIC)³ in the prior corresponding period.
Markets-facing businesses
Macquarie Capital¹
$A595m
- 12% on pcp due to
- lower fee and commission income primarily driven by lower capital markets fee income due to weakening market conditions and lower mergers and acquisitions fee income on a strong prior corresponding period
- higher operating expenses predominantly driven by higher employment costs and increased technology and compliance related charges and normalisation of travel expenses post COVID-19
- higher credit and other impairment charges primarily due to a small number of underperforming equity investments.
Partially offset by:
- higher net income on equity, debt and other investments driven by asset realisations in the Americas and Europe, particularly in the real estate and digital infrastructure sectors.
Banking Group
Banking and Financial Services (BFS)
$A580m
á20% on pcp due to
- higher net interest and trading income mainly driven by growth in the loan portfolio and total BFS deposits, and improved margins from the rising interest rate environment
- decreased credit impairment charges driven by provision releases in car loans due to run-off in the portfolio, partially offset by growth in the remaining loan portfolio and some deterioration in the macroeconomic outlook compared to the prior corresponding period.
Partially offset by:
- higher expenses driven by increased technology investment and headcount to support business growth and regulatory requirements.
Commodities and Global Markets (CGM)4
$A1,996m
- 15%on pcp due to
- increased risk management revenue reflecting strong results across the platform, particularly from Gas and Power, Resources and Global Oil due to increased client hedging activity as a result of elevated levels of volatility and price movements in commodity markets
- increased foreign exchange, interest rate, and credit products income driven by increased client hedging and financing activity
- increased lending and financing income due to increased volumes in the energy sectors
- increased inventory management and trading income driven by trading gains from supply and demand imbalances recorded primarily in North American Gas and Power which were largely offset by the unfavourable impact of timing of income recognition, primarily on Gas and Power storage and transport contracts.
Partially offset by:
- lower net income on equity, debt and other investments due to a gain on the partial sale of the UK Meters portfolio of assets in the prior corresponding period
- higher operating expenses driven by higher employment, technology platform and infrastructure expenses.
- The Green Investment Group was transferred from Macquarie Capital to MAM effective 1 April 2022. Comparatives have been reclassified to reflect this reorganisation.
2 Income includes disposition fee, equity accounted income and impairment reversal.
3 On 22 September 2021, Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation completed a corporate reorganisation, becoming a subsidiary of the newly formed Macquarie Infrastructure Holdings, LLC which continued to trade under the New York Stock Exchange symbol of 'MIC' until it was delisted on 21 July 2022.
4 Certain assets of the Credit Markets business, certain activities of the Commodity Markets and Finance business, and some other less financially significant activities are undertaken from within the Non-Banking Group.
Macquarie Group Limited 2023 Management Discussion and Analysis
5
1.1 Executive Summary
Continued
Profit attributable to the ordinary equity holders
$A2,305m
á 13% on pcp
HALF YEAR TO
MOVEMENT
Sep 22
Mar 22
Sep 21
Mar 22
Sep 21
$Am
$Am
$Am
%
%
Financial performance summary
Net interest income
1,471
1,487
1,373
(1)
7
Fee and commission income
3,032
3,435
3,452
(12)
(12)
Net trading income
2,739
2,337
1,659
17
65
Share of net (losses)/profits from associates
(61)
(2)
242
*
*
and joint ventures
Net credit impairment charges
(175)
(74)
(176)
136
(1)
Net other impairment charges
(111)
(205)
(54)
(46)
106
Net other operating income
1,746
2,542
1,308
(31)
33
Net operating income
8,641
9,520
7,804
(9)
11
Employment expenses
(3,613)
(3,561)
(3,164)
1
14
Brokerage, commission and fee expenses
(517)
(531)
(498)
(3)
4
Non-salary technology expenses
(545)
(509)
(417)
7
31
Other operating expenses
(938)
(1,115)
(990)
(16)
(5)
Total operating expenses
(5,613)
(5,716)
(5,069)
(2)
11
Operating profit before income tax
3,028
3,804
2,735
(20)
11
Income tax expense
(735)
(983)
(603)
(25)
22
Profit after income tax
2,293
2,821
2,132
(19)
8
Loss/(profit) attributable to non-controlling
12
(158)
(89)
*
*
interests
Profit attributable to ordinary equity
2,305
2,663
2,043
(13)
13
holders of Macquarie Group Limited
Key metrics
Expense to income ratio (%)
65.0
60.0
65.0
Compensation ratio (%)
39.7
35.3
38.5
Effective tax rate (%)
24.2
27.0
22.8
Basic earnings per share (cents per share)
603.3
706.4
562.5
Diluted earnings per share (cents per share)
585.1
680.7
545.4
Dividend per ordinary share (cents per share)
300.0
350.0
272.0
Ordinary dividend payout ratio (%)
50
50
50
Annualised return on equity (%)
15.6
19.6
17.8
6
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Macquarie Group Ltd. published this content on 20 June 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 June 2024 11:06:03 UTC.