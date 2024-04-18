Disclaimer

The material in this presentation has been prepared by Macquarie Group Limited ABN 94 122 169 279 ("MGL") and is general background information about Macquarie's ("MGL and its subsidiaries") activities current as at the date of this presentation. This information is given in summary form and does not purport to be complete. The material contained in this presentation may include information derived from publicly available sources that have not been independently verified. Information in this presentation should not be considered as advice or a recommendation to investors or potential investors in relation to holding, purchasing or selling securities or other financial products or instruments and does not take into account your particular investment objectives, financial situation or needs. Before acting on any information you should consider the appropriateness of the information having regard to these matters, any relevant offer document and in particular, you should seek independent financial advice. No representation or warranty is made as to the accuracy, completeness or reliability of the information. All securities and financial product or instrument transactions involve risks, which include (among others) the risk of adverse or unanticipated market, financial or political developments and, in international transactions, currency risk.

This presentation may contain forward looking statements - that is, statements related to future, not past, events or other matters - including, without limitation, statements regarding our intent, belief or current expectations with respect to Macquarie's businesses and operations, market conditions, results of operation and financial condition, capital adequacy, provisions for impairments and risk management practices. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward looking statements. Macquarie does not undertake any obligation to publicly release the result of any revisions to these forward looking statements or to otherwise update any forward looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date of this presentation. Actual results may vary in a materially positive or negative manner. Forward looking statements and hypothetical examples are subject to uncertainty and contingencies outside Macquarie's control. Past performance is not a reliable indication of future performance.

Unless otherwise specified all information is at 31 December 2023.

This presentation provides further detail in relation to key elements of Macquarie's financial performance and financial position. It also provides an analysis of the funding profile of Macquarie because maintaining the structural integrity of Macquarie's balance sheet requires active management of both asset and liability portfolios. Active management of the funded balance sheet enables the Group to strengthen its liquidity and funding position.

Numbers are subject to rounding and may not fully reconcile.

Other than Macquarie Bank Limited ABN 46 008 583 542 ("MBL"), any Macquarie group entity noted in this presentation is not an authorised deposit-taking institution for the purposes of the Banking Act 1959 (Cth). That entity's obligations do not represent deposits or other liabilities of MBL and MBL does not guarantee or otherwise provide assurance in respect of the obligations of that entity. Any investments are subject to investment risk including possible delays in repayment and loss of income and principal invested.