While financial institutions have an important role to play in marshalling financial resources for the transitions their clients are seeking to make, the carbon intensity of financial portfolios can only decline by as much, and as fast, as the underlying physical capital stock of economies is able to decarbonise. That will be determined mainly by non-financial factors - technological advancements, government policies, the supply of skilled labour and of other necessary capacity.

Within its field of influence and capability, and with around 20 years' experience in advancing climate solutions, Macquarie is well-positioned to continue playing a constructive role as a financier, adviser, investor and fiduciary. We expect this to be to the benefit of shareholders.

New workplaces

Technological change is challenging conventional notions of the way work is done. Yet the physical workplace is still important as a place to come together, to collaborate, innovate and to advance professional development.

Macquarie has continued to invest in our physical workplaces around the world. This year sees the opening of our new global headquarters in Sydney, part of an ambitious project that integrates a major interchange for the city's new Metro transport system with two state-of-the-art office buildings and a regenerated public space. The project is one of Macquarie's largest balance sheet infrastructure undertakings to date and is a prime example of how we connect capital with community need.

Board Changes

Nicola Wakefield Evans retired from the Board in February 2024, having served for ten years. Nicola made an important contribution to Macquarie both in her career as a professional lawyer and as

a Director, including for over seven years as Chair of the Board Governance and Compliance Committee, a responsibility that has now been taken on by Rebecca McGrath.