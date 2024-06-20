Notice to readers
Date of this report
This report has been prepared for the half year ended
30 September 2023 and is current as at 3 November 2023.
Explanatory notes
Comparative information and conventions
Where necessary, comparative figures have been restated to conform to changes in current year financial presentation and
group structures.
References to the prior corresponding period (pcp) are to the six months ended 30 September 2022.
References to the prior period are to the six months ended 31 March 2023.
References to the current period and current half year are to the six months ended 30 September 2023.
In the financial tables throughout this document '*' indicates that the absolute percentage change in the balance was greater than 300% or indicates the result was a gain in one period but a loss in another, or vice versa.
Independent Auditor's Review Report
This document should be read in conjunction with the Financial Report for the half year ended 30 September 2023, which was subject to independent review by PricewaterhouseCoopers.
PricewaterhouseCoopers' independent auditor's review report
to the members of Macquarie Group Limited dated 3 November 2023 was unqualified.
Any additional financial information in this document which is not included in the Financial Report was not subject to independent review by PricewaterhouseCoopers.
Macquarie Group Limited 2024 Management Discussion and Analysis
3
1.1 Executive Summary
1H24 net profit
$A1,415m
- 39%on pcp
1H24 annualised return on equity
8.7%
- from 15.6% in the pcp
1H24 net operating income
1H24 operating expenses
$A7,910m
$A5,919m
â
á
8% on pcp
6% on pcp
1
1H24 net profit contribution1
Annuity-style activities
Markets-facing activities
$A1,296m
$A1,562m
â 43%
â
on pcp
32% on pcp
- Net profit contribution is management accounting profit before unallocated corporate items, profit share and income tax.
4
Financial
Segment
Balance
Funding and
Funds
Ten Year
Performance
Capital
Glossary
Analysis
Analysis
Sheet
Liquidity
Management
History
1H24 net profit contribution by Operating Group
Summary of the Operating Groups' performance for the half year ended 30 September 2023.
Non-Banking Group
Annuity-style businesses
Macquarie Asset Management (MAM)
$A407m
- 71% on pcp due to
- decreased net income on equity, debt and other investments driven by the timing of asset realisations in green investments
- increased net interest and trading expense primarily driven by higher funding costs due to an increase in interest rates and investments.
Partially offset by:
- reversal of an impairment previously recognised on a green equity investment.
Markets-facing businesses
Macquarie Capital
$A430m
- 28% on pcp due to
- the non-recurrence of material asset realisations in the Americas and Europe.
Partially offset by:
- gains on a small number of investments
- higher net interest income from the private credit portfolio, benefitting from $A3.8 billion of growth in average drawn loan assets
- non-recurrenceof mark-to-market losses on certain debt underwriting positions
- reversal of impairments recognised on a small number of previously underperforming investments
- lower origination credit provisions on the private credit portfolio due to lower deployment in the current period.
Banking Group
Banking and Financial Services (BFS)
$A638m
á10% on pcp due to
- higher net interest and trading income mainly driven by growth in the loan portfolio and BFS deposits, and improved average margins from the rising interest rate environment, partially offset by changes in portfolio mix and ongoing lending competition
- higher fee income due to increased administration fees from higher average funds on platform and lending and transaction volumes.
Partially offset by:
- higher credit impairment charges driven by portfolio growth
- higher expenses driven by increased headcount and technology investment to support business growth and regulatory requirements, as well as inflationary pressure.
Commodities and Global Markets (CGM)1
$A1,383m
- 31%on pcp due to
- decreased risk management revenue across the platform, particularly from Resources, and EMEA Gas, Power and Emissions due to decreased client hedging and trading activity as volatility and price movements stabilised across commodity markets following record highs in the prior corresponding period, partially offset by an increased contribution across Agricultural markets
- higher operating expenses driven by higher employment, technology platform and infrastructure, compliance and regulatory management spend, and the impact of unfavourable foreign exchange movements.
Partially offset by:
- higher fee and commission income due to increased activity in futures and risk premia products.
Corporate
Net expenses of $A1,443m
- 36%
on pcp due to
- increased net interest and trading income, primarily driven by an increase in earnings on capital reflecting higher central bank interest rates and average volumes, and the deployment of the Group's previously elevated centrally held liquidity and funding surplus by the Operating Groups. This was partially offset by accounting volatility from the changes in the fair value of economic hedges
- reduced operating expenses driven by lower profit share expense as a result of the performance of the Consolidated Entity
- reduced income tax expense as a result of the performance of the Consolidated Entity, partially offset by higher effective tax rate mainly driven by the geographic composition and nature of earnings.
1 Certain assets of the Credit Markets business, certain activities of the Commodity Markets and Finance business, and some other less financially significant activities are undertaken from within the Non-Banking Group.
Macquarie Group Limited 2024 Management Discussion and Analysis
5
1.1 Executive Summary
Continued
Profit attributable to the ordinary equity holders
$A1,415m
â 39% on pcp
HALF YEAR TO
MOVEMENT
Sep 23
Mar 23
Sep 22
Mar 23
Sep 22
$Am
$Am
$Am
%
%
Financial performance summary
Net interest income
1,633
1,597
1,431
2
14
Fee and commission income
3,119
3,472
3,055
(10)
2
Net trading income
2,546
4,756
2,739
(46)
(7)
Share of net losses from associates and joint
ventures
(5)
(52)
(61)
(90)
(92)
Net credit impairment charges
(6)
(213)
(175)
(97)
(97)
Net other impairment reversals/(charges)
123
45
(111)
173
*
Net other operating income
500
893
1,746
(44)
(71)
Net operating income
7,910
10,498
8,624
(25)
(8)
Employment expenses
(3,734)
(4,090)
(3,613)
(9)
3
Brokerage, commission and fee expenses
(529)
(528)
(500)
<1
6
Non-salary technology expenses
(594)
(547)
(545)
9
9
Other operating expenses
(1,062)
(1,369)
(938)
(22)
13
Total operating expenses
(5,919)
(6,534)
(5,596)
(9)
6
Operating profit before income tax
1,991
3,964
3,028
(50)
(34)
Income tax expense
(587)
(1,089)
(735)
(46)
(20)
Profit after income tax
1,404
2,875
2,293
(51)
(39)
Loss attributable to non-controlling interests
11
2
12
*
(8)
Profit attributable to ordinary equity
holders of Macquarie Group Limited
1,415
2,877
2,305
(51)
(39)
Key metrics
Expense to income ratio (%) Compensation ratio (%) Effective tax rate (%)
Basic earnings per share (cents per share) Diluted earnings per share (cents per share) Dividend per ordinary share (cents per share) Ordinary dividend payout ratio (%) Annualised return on equity (%)
74.8
62.2
64.9
44.3
36.6
39.8
29.3
27.5
24.2
369.2
746.0
603.3
366.2
725.5
585.1
255.0
450.0
300.0
70
60
50
8.7
18.1
15.6
6
