Macquarie Asset Management Announces Senior Appointment of John Pickard

Macquarie Asset Management (“MAM”) today announced the appointment of John Pickard as Deputy Head of Equities, effective 1 November 2021.

The appointment of Mr. Pickard follows two significant acquisitions for Macquarie Asset Management including Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc., one of the oldest asset and wealth management companies in the United States and the recently announced agreement to acquire AMP Capital’s Global Equity and Fixed Income business.

Reporting to John Leonard, Global Head of Equities, Mr. Pickard will be supporting Mr. Leonard in the management of MAM’s global Equities business. Mr. Pickard will have specific responsibility for the central functions within MAM’s Equities business including trading, risk management, quantitative solutions and sustainability. He will also assist in providing oversight to the equity investment teams, evaluating risk and returns relative to stated investment philosophies and processes.

Mr. Pickard has more than 30 years of experience in global equity portfolio management as Chief Investment Officer at Martin Currie Investment Management in Edinburgh and before that at UBS Asset Management where he was responsible for leading and managing the firm’s institutional and wholesale equity platform within multiple markets, first as Head of Asian Equities in Tokyo and later as Head of European Equities in Zurich and London. John joins MAM from h2glenfern in London, where he was most recently a Partner responsible for leading the firm’s ESG practice and supporting the growth of its capital markets advisory business across Europe.

“As we continue to grow as a leading specialist active manager, John’s appointment represents an exciting evolution for Macquarie’s Global Equities and Multi-Asset capabilities,” said John Leonard, Global Head of Equities, Macquarie Asset Management. “John’s extensive experience and oversight of critical areas within our global equities organization will be invaluable as we look to maximize the performance of our new and existing teams while ensuring we deliver strong outcomes for our clients as our platform expands globally,”

About Macquarie Asset Management

Macquarie Asset Management is a global asset manager that aims to deliver positive impact for everyone. Trusted by institutions, pension funds, governments, and individuals to manage more than $US531 billion in assets globally1, we provide access to specialist investment expertise across a range of capabilities including fixed income, equities, multi-asset solutions, private credit, infrastructure, renewables, natural assets, real estate, and transportation finance.

Macquarie Asset Management is part of Macquarie Group, a diversified financial group providing clients with asset management, finance, banking, advisory and risk and capital solutions across debt, equity, and commodities. Founded in 1969, Macquarie Group employs approximately 16,400 people in 31 markets and is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange.

Other than Macquarie Bank Limited (MBL), none of the entities noted are authorized deposit-taking institutions for the purposes of the Banking Act 1959 (Commonwealth of Australia). The obligations of these entities do not represent deposits or other liabilities of MBL. MBL does not guarantee or otherwise provide assurance in respect of the obligations of these entities, unless noted otherwise.

1 As at 30 September 2021

