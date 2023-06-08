Macquarie : Asset Management makes strategic hires to support expansion of Private Credit business

Macquarie Asset Management today announced the expansion of its Private Credit business, with the appointment of Harlan Cherniak as Head of Infrastructure Debt in the Americas and the appointment of Gurjit Orjela to focus on high-yield infrastructure debt opportunities in Europe. The asset manager has plans to build upon its strong, global footprint over the coming years as the need for long-term financing from borrowers in the infrastructure and renewable energy sectors continues to grow.

Based in New York, Harlan brings more than 20 years of principal investment and private credit markets experience to the role. He joins Macquarie Asset Management from The Forest Road Company having served as its Chief Business Officer and led a number of strategic initiatives including the development of its asset-based finance platform focused on distributed generation renewable energy. Before Forest Road, Harlan served as Co-Head of Americas Special Situations at KKR, where he was responsible for helping both build and lead the firm's special situations strategy across North America, Europe, and Asia. In this role, Harlan was deeply involved in the origination, execution, corporate governance, and monetization for its portfolio companies, and played an integral role on its Investment, Risk & Analytics, and Portfolio Management Committees.

Based in London, Gurjit brings 18 years of investment experience across both investment grade and high-yield infrastructure investment strategies. He most recently served as a Senior Investment Director in Edmond de Rothschild's Asset Management business, where he led the fund investment strategy for the civil, social and economic infrastructure sectors. Prior to joining Edmond de Rothschild, Gurjit acted as M&A and financial advisor and led infrastructure debt investments for HSBC and the Bank of Ireland.

"We're incredibly pleased to have Harlan join us in New York and Gurjit in London," said Kit Hamilton, Head of Macquarie Asset Management's Private Credit team. "As we look to enhance our existing platform and expand our high yield offering, we are confident in their ability to provide tailored financing solutions that meet the needs of our investor and borrower clients."

Macquarie Asset Management's Private Credit platform has $US18.2 billion of assets under management globally1. The Private Credit team is supported by Macquarie's deep-rooted infrastructure and renewables sector expertise and global experience across credit and debt markets.