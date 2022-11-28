Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Macquarie Group Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MQG   AU000000MQG1

MACQUARIE GROUP LIMITED

(MQG)
  Report
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  12:10 2022-11-28 am EST
178.45 AUD   +0.28%
05:06aMacquarie Asset Management says raised $13.16 billion for its network infrastructure fund
RE
11/27Central Petroleum to Raise Loan Facility to Raise Amadeus Gas Projects Production
MT
11/25Greece sets lowers tolls in renewed Athens ring road concession
RE
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Macquarie Asset Management says raised $13.16 billion for its network infrastructure fund

11/28/2022 | 05:06am EST
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Australia's Macquarie Group adorns a desk in the reception area of its Sydney office headquarters

(Reuters) -Macquarie Asset Management, a part of Australia's Macquarie Group Ltd, said on Monday it has raised a total of 12.6 billion euros ($13.16 bln) of commitments for its network infrastructure focused fund.

The Australian firm's asset management arm said the fundraise drew commitments from investors including insurers, sovereign wealth funds and family offices from 22 countries.

"This latest fundraise underlines the growing value placed on infrastructure during portfolio construction," group head Ben Way said in a statement.

The fund targets investments in core, regulated, network infrastructure, Macquarie Asset Management said.

Infrastructure investors are lured to network assets such as gas transmission systems and electric grids because of their ability to provide consistent, long-term returns.

Canada's Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan Board said last week it plans to buy a 25% stake in British power generator and network operator SSE's power transmission network business, for a similar reason.

($1 = 0.9572 euros)

($1 = 0.8275 pounds)

(Reporting by Riya Sharma in Bengaluru;editing by Nivedita Bhattacharjee)


© Reuters 2022
Financials
Sales 2023 16 983 M 11 456 M 11 456 M
Net income 2023 4 337 M 2 925 M 2 925 M
Net Debt 2023 68 963 M 46 518 M 46 518 M
P/E ratio 2023 16,1x
Yield 2023 3,55%
Capitalization 66 140 M 44 614 M 44 614 M
EV / Sales 2023 7,95x
EV / Sales 2024 9,96x
Nbr of Employees 19 266
Free-Float 91,5%
Managers and Directors
Shemara Wikramanayake Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director
Alex H. Harvey CFO & Head-Financial Management Group
Glenn R. Stevens Chairman
Nicole Sorbara Global COO & Group Head-Corporate Operations
Nicola M. Wakefield-Evans Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MACQUARIE GROUP LIMITED-13.36%44 614
EQUITABLE HOLDINGS, INC.-4.82%11 549
JEFFERIES FINANCIAL GROUP INC.-1.78%8 727
SBI HOLDINGS, INC.-15.22%5 191
FIRST CAPITAL SECURITIES CO., LTD.-19.26%3 464
OLD MUTUAL LIMITED-15.73%3 169