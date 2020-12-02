Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Australian Stock Exchange  >  Macquarie Group Limited    MQG   AU000000MQG1

MACQUARIE GROUP LIMITED

(MQG)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 12/02
138.34 AUD   -1.32%
05:43pMacquarie Group to Acquire Waddell & Reed Financial
DJ
05:37pMACQUARIE : Australia's Macquarie Group to buy Waddell & Reed Financial for $1.7 bln
RE
05:18pMACQUARIE : to buy Waddell & Reed Financial for $1.7 bln
RE
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Macquarie : Australia's Macquarie Group to buy Waddell & Reed Financial for $1.7 bln

12/02/2020 | 05:37pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SYDNEY, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Australia's Macquarie Group said on Thursday it had agreed to buy U.S.-based investment management firm Waddell & Reed Financial Inc for $1.7 billion in cash, expanding the retail footprint of its largest unit in that market.

The deal is the first large acquisition by new Macquarie Chief Executive Officer Shemara Wikramanayake, who previously led the asset management unit that made the deal.

Shares of Waddell & Reed soared 47% in extended trading. The offer price of $25 per share represents a premium of 48% to Waddell & Reed's last closing price, the companies said.

Shares in Macquarie, which in recent years has transitioned from a pure investment banking firm to a conglomerate operating Australia's largest investment manager and one of the worlds' largest infrastructure investors, were 0.3% lower following the announcement.

The deal is expected to close in the middle of 2021, and would add Waddell's $68 billion of assets under management to its stable, cementing Macquarie's position as a top-25 actively managed mutual fund manager in the United States, it said.

After the deal closes, Macquarie will sell Waddell & Reed's wealth management platform to U.S. investment advisory firm LPL Financial Holdings Inc for $300 million, and enter in to a partnership with the retail-focused firm.

Waddell's investment products "will provide diversification to Macquarie Asset Management's capabilities and client base," Martin Stanley, Head of Macquarie Asset Management said in a statement. (Reporting by Ayanti Bera in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel and Lincoln Feast.)


© Reuters 2020
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LPL FINANCIAL HOLDINGS INC. 1.93% 95.13 Delayed Quote.1.17%
MACQUARIE GROUP LIMITED -1.32% 138.34 End-of-day quote.0.36%
All news about MACQUARIE GROUP LIMITED
05:43pMacquarie Group to Acquire Waddell & Reed Financial
DJ
05:37pMACQUARIE : Australia's Macquarie Group to buy Waddell & Reed Financial for $1.7..
RE
05:18pMACQUARIE : to buy Waddell & Reed Financial for $1.7 bln
RE
11/30EXCLUSIVE : Abu Dhabi wealth fund in talks with KKR over Italian grid deal - sou..
RE
11/25Sale of U.S. utility PPL's British unit faces delay as Brexit looms - sources
RE
11/24Enel CEO says time right to exit Open Fiber
RE
11/16MACQUARIE GROUP LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
11/11EXCLUSIVE : Macquarie in exclusive talks to buy Italy's Ital Gas Storage - sourc..
RE
11/11Renewables Infrastructure Group acquires stake in East Anglia One wind farm
RE
11/11Australia's biggest IPO in two years to price from Friday, Macquarie set for ..
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 11 146 M 8 263 M 8 263 M
Net income 2021 2 227 M 1 651 M 1 651 M
Net Debt 2021 53 524 M 39 679 M 39 679 M
P/E ratio 2021 23,2x
Yield 2021 2,53%
Capitalization 47 831 M 35 310 M 35 459 M
EV / Sales 2021 9,09x
EV / Sales 2022 9,07x
Nbr of Employees 16 356
Free-Float 91,6%
Chart MACQUARIE GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Macquarie Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MACQUARIE GROUP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 140,09 AUD
Last Close Price 138,34 AUD
Spread / Highest target 9,27%
Spread / Average Target 1,26%
Spread / Lowest Target -13,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Shemara Wikramanayake Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director
Peter Hastings Warne Independent Chairman
Nicole Sorbara COO & Head-Corporate Operations Group
Alex H. Harvey CFO & Head-Financial Management Group
Diane Jennifer Grady Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MACQUARIE GROUP LIMITED0.36%35 682
EQUITABLE HOLDINGS, INC.6.42%11 726
NATIXIS-31.99%10 221
SBI HOLDINGS, INC.26.91%6 763
JEFFERIES FINANCIAL GROUP9.08%5 954
AJ BELL PLC0.00%2 355
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ