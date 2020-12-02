Macquarie : Australia's Macquarie Group to buy Waddell & Reed Financial for $1.7 bln

SYDNEY, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Australia's Macquarie Group
said on Thursday it had agreed to buy U.S.-based
investment management firm Waddell & Reed Financial Inc
for $1.7 billion in cash, expanding the retail footprint of its
largest unit in that market.
The deal is the first large acquisition by new Macquarie
Chief Executive Officer Shemara Wikramanayake, who previously
led the asset management unit that made the deal.
Shares of Waddell & Reed soared 47% in extended trading. The
offer price of $25 per share represents a premium of 48% to
Waddell & Reed's last closing price, the companies said.
Shares in Macquarie, which in recent years has transitioned
from a pure investment banking firm to a conglomerate operating
Australia's largest investment manager and one of the worlds'
largest infrastructure investors, were 0.3% lower following the
announcement.
The deal is expected to close in the middle of 2021, and
would add Waddell's $68 billion of assets under management to
its stable, cementing Macquarie's position as a top-25 actively
managed mutual fund manager in the United States, it said.
After the deal closes, Macquarie will sell Waddell & Reed's
wealth management platform to U.S. investment advisory firm LPL
Financial Holdings Inc for $300 million, and enter in
to a partnership with the retail-focused firm.
Waddell's investment products "will provide diversification
to Macquarie Asset Management's capabilities and client base,"
Martin Stanley, Head of Macquarie Asset Management said in a
statement.
