Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Australian Stock Exchange  >  Macquarie Group Limited    MQG   AU000000MQG1

MACQUARIE GROUP LIMITED

(MQG)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Macquarie : Australia's Macquarie sees first ever loss in investment banking unit, beats 1H21 guidance

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/05/2020 | 05:41pm EST

SYDNEY, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Australian financial conglomerate Macquarie Group Ltd on Friday reported its first-half profit dropped by nearly a third due to delayed deals and a rise in impairment charges that led to the first loss ever in its investment banking unit.

The country's largest investment bank and investment manager said market conditions would remain challenging due to the coronavirus pandemic, as it reported net profit for the first half of fiscal 2021 had been better than its own guidance.

Group profit for the period fell to A$985 million from a record A$1.46 billion a year earlier. That was 32% lower but better than the 35% expectation it set in September.

Macquarie Capital, the company's deal making arm, swung to a net loss of A$189 million ($137.38 million) from a net profit of A$221 million last year, the unit's first ever loss as lower M&A fees and lower gains on sales were unable to offset higher loan impairment charges.

The pandemic-induced economic slowdown hurt sales of proprietary investments and those held by its funds, while a slowdown in global M&A activity also pushed fees lower.

Credit Suisse analysts noted that "while the 1H21 result was pre-guided and slightly ahead, the continued lack of guidance for FY21 together with increasing negative commentary around the outlook for markets-facing businesses are likely to be considered negatively by the market".

The deterioration in economic conditions also weighed on credit and other impairment charges, which climbed to A$447 million from A$139 million year ago.

The Sydney-based firm said market conditions are likely to remain challenging but refrained from providing any guidance for fiscal 2021.

The company slashed its interim dividend to A$1.35 per share from A$2.50 year ago.

($1 = 1.3727 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Paulina Duran in Sydney and Shruti Sonal and Shriya Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel and Tom Brown)


Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG 2.21% 9.536 Delayed Quote.-28.81%
MACQUARIE GROUP LIMITED -0.32% 132.45 End-of-day quote.-3.92%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about MACQUARIE GROUP LIMITED
05:57pMacquarie Group's 1st Half Profit Falls 32% on Pandemic Impacts -- Update
DJ
05:41pMACQUARIE : Australia's Macquarie sees first ever loss in investment banking uni..
RE
05:25pMACQUARIE : 1st Half Profit Falls 32% on Pandemic Impacts
DJ
11/03MACQUARIE GROUP LIMITED : half-yearly earnings release
11/03ALASKA COMMUNICATIONS : Agrees to $300 Million Takeover by Macquarie, GCM
DJ
11/02MACQUARIE : FSI, Equitix in final bidding round for Wheelabrator's UK plants - s..
RE
10/27Australia's big IPOs split investors between tech growth seam and coal-powere..
RE
10/22MACQUARIE : Australia fast tracks mega renewable energy, hydrogen project
RE
10/21CENTRAL PETROLEUM LIMITED (ASX : CTP) New Gas Sales Agreement and Finance Facili..
AQ
10/21Atlantia Rejects CDP Preliminary Bid for Highway Arm, Extends Talks
DJ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 11 111 M 8 090 M 8 090 M
Net income 2021 2 383 M 1 735 M 1 735 M
Net Debt 2021 71 858 M 52 321 M 52 321 M
P/E ratio 2021 19,6x
Yield 2021 2,93%
Capitalization 45 988 M 33 419 M 33 484 M
EV / Sales 2021 10,6x
EV / Sales 2022 10,3x
Nbr of Employees 15 849
Free-Float 93,4%
Chart MACQUARIE GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Macquarie Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MACQUARIE GROUP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 133,16 AUD
Last Close Price 132,45 AUD
Spread / Highest target 14,8%
Spread / Average Target 0,54%
Spread / Lowest Target -9,40%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Shemara Wikramanayake Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director
Peter Hastings Warne Independent Chairman
Nicole Sorbara COO & Head-Corporate Operations Group
Alex H. Harvey CFO & Head-Financial Management Group
Diane Jennifer Grady Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MACQUARIE GROUP LIMITED-3.92%33 063
EQUITABLE HOLDINGS, INC.-10.25%9 995
NATIXIS-46.11%7 870
SBI HOLDINGS, INC.9.68%5 544
JEFFERIES FINANCIAL GROUP-4.07%5 236
AJ BELL PLC-1.05%2 252
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group