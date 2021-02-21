Macquarie : Australia's Macquarie upgrades 2021 profit due to U.S. freeze

SYDNEY, Feb 22 (Reuters) - Macquarie Group Ltd said
on Monday it expects its fiscal 2021 profit to jump by as much
as 10% due to demand for heating caused by extreme weather in
North America, sending the Australian company's shares up more
than 4%.
Macquarie's Commodities and Global Markets division - which
contributes close to 40% of its group earnings - is North
America's No. 2 physical gas marketer.
"Extreme winter weather conditions in North America have
significantly increased short-term client demand for Macquarie's
capabilities in maintaining critical physical supply across the
commodity complex," the company said in a statement.
Severe cold conditions in Texas and other U.S. states have
left millions of people without power or heating for days.
Some customers in Texas, particularly, pay wholesale prices
that rise along with demand, which skyrocketed after a deadly
winter storm caused widespread blackouts.
The developing situation has seen Macquarie significantly
upgrade its earnings forecast for its commodities and global
markets division over the span of two weeks.
Macquarie first put the unit's after-tax net profit guidance
for fiscal 2021, compared with the year prior, at "significantly
down", before upgrading that to "slightly down" and then
Monday's forecast that the dvision will push entire group profit
to be "about 5% to 10% higher."
Macquarie's shares were 4.31% higher at A$148.39 on Monday
morning, the highest level in a year, outperforming a broader
market that was slightly higher.
"Macquarie appears to be capitalising well on volatility and
financial market dislocation," Bank of America Securities
analysts said in a note, as it increased its earnings forecasts
for the company and upgraded its price target to A$160, from
A$155 currently.
Earlier this month, the Sydney-based financial conglomerate
had forecast full-year earnings for the group to be "slightly"
lower than in fiscal 2020.
Three analysts covering Macquarie said it was unlikely the
performance of the Commodities and Global Markets unit would be
replicated in the future.
(Reporting by Paulina Duran in Sydney and Shriya Ramakrishnan
in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Cooney and Jane Wardell)