Macquarie Bank Limited Fitch Ratings upgrade

Macquarie Group (ASX: MQG; ADR: MQBKY) today notes that Fitch Ratings (Fitch) has upgraded the long-term issuer default rating (IDR) of Macquarie Bank Limited (MBL).

Following the upgrade, Fitch's long-term ratings of Macquarie entities are:

The Outlook on the entities' ratings is Stable.

Fitch noted the following rationale:

"The upgrade of MBL's Long-Term IDR reflects the bank's build-up of qualifying junior debt instruments and equity to meet loss absorbing capacity (LAC) requirements, which, in conjunction with the Australian Prudential Regulation Authority implementing a formal resolution planning standard from the start of 2024, should protect third-party creditors in the event of a failure of the bank."

"We expect MBL to continue to expand its Australian lending and deposit market share over the next few years. We believe MBL has the strongest market position among Australian banks outside of the four majors. Mortgage growth appears to have mainly been in the low-risk segment and not at the expense of weakening underwriting, which should support MBL's financial profile through the cycle."

"MBL benefits from MGL's centralised risk management framework, oversight through a dedicated risk group and strong risk-management culture, which has resulted in robust financial outcomes over a sustained period."