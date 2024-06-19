Macquarie Capital France S.A. IFR/IFD Public Disclosure For the Financial Year Ended 31 December 2023

1. Overview This disclosure is in relation to Macquarie Capital France S.A. ("MCF", "the Firm"). MCF is a private, French-incorporated company, authorised and regulated by the Autorité de Contrôle Prudentiel et de Résolution ("ACPR"), under a legal entity identifier 549300G4BZB46RCP1O57 and regulated by the Autorité des Marchés Financiers ("AMF"). The Firm is ultimately owned by Macquarie Group Limited ("MGL"). MGL is authorised and regulated by the Australian Prudential Regulation Authority ("APRA") as the non-operating holding company of an Australian deposit-taking institution. This document sets out the IFR/IFD public disclosures for MCF as of 31 December 2023, which represents the end of MCF's financial accounting period. 1.1 Basis and Frequency of Disclosure Since 18 November 2020, MCF has been authorised to receive and transmit orders on behalf of clients, provide investment advice and place financial instruments without a firm commitment basis for transferable securities (C1) and units in collective investment undertakings (C3), in scope of Market in Financial Instruments Directive ("MiFID") II. As a result, MCF is subject to the prudential requirements contained in Regulation (EU) 2019/2033 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 27 November 2019 (the "IFR") and in Directive (EU) 2019/2034 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 27 November 2019 (the "IFD"). The Firm is required to publish disclosures in accordance with the provisions outlined in Part Six of the IFR. The disclosure requirements outlined in the IFR are supplemented by the Regulatory Technical Standards1 and Implementing Technical Standards2 published by the European Banking Authority. Under the prudential firm categorisation set out in Article 12 of the IFR, MCF is categorised as a non-Small Non- Interconnected investment firm ("non-SNI"). The disclosure for MCF is prepared annually, on a solo entity (i.e. individual) basis. MCF is not part of an investment firm group for the purposes of IFR/IFD disclosures. The disclosed information is proportionate to MCF's size and organisation, and to the nature, scope and complexity of MCF's activities. In line with the regulatory requirements outlined in Part Six of IFR, the scope of the information disclosed in this document relates to the applicable provisions of the disclosure requirements; principally to MCF's governance arrangements, risk management objectives and policies, Own Funds, Own Funds requirements and remuneration arrangements in place. 1.2 Policy, Validation and Sign-Off MCF is committed to following a robust internal controls framework to ensure the completeness, accuracy and compliance with the relevant standards and regulatory requirements of any external reports and disclosures. As an external publication, this document has been subject to internal verification and approval in line with the IFR/IFD Public Disclosure Framework that MCF has adopted to ensure compliance with the regulatory requirements contained in Part Six of IFR. The governance in place allows for appropriate challenge and oversight prior to publication. The disclosure is not required to be subject to independent external audit. Regulatory Technical Standards on prudential requirements for investment firms | European Banking Authority (europa.eu) Final ITS on supervisory reporting and disclosures of investment firms (europa.eu) Macquarie Capital France S.A. 3

2. Governance Arrangements 2.1 Legal and Organisational Structure MCF was incorporated on 16 July 2020 as a private limited company and is regulated by the ACPR and AMF. The Firm has four EU-based branches located in Germany, the Netherlands, Spain and Italy. The Firm is an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of MGL, which is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX: MQG; ADR: MQBKY) and authorised and regulated by APRA as the non-operating holding company of the Australian authorised deposit-taking institution, Macquarie Bank Limited. 2.2 Business Overview The wider Macquarie Group1 is comprised of four operating groups: Macquarie Asset Management.

Macquarie Capital ("MacCap").

Commodities and Global Markets.

Banking and Financial Services. Within MacCap, MCF primarily provides corporate advisory and capital markets services within its Coverage and Solutions ("CAS") business, and acts as an agent on behalf of its eligible counterparties and professional clients when providing Reception and Transmission of Orders ("RTO") services as part of its Cash Equities business. 2.3 MCF Governance Structure Pursuant to the applicable regulations, MCF is managed by a Board of Directors who, together with MCF executive directors, has ultimate responsibility for the management and control of MCF. Due to MCF's size, nature and complexity of the business activities, the Firm does not have a Risk Committee or a Remuneration Committee as part of its governance arrangements nor is it required to establish these committees as MCF does not meet the criteria outlined in Article 32(4) of the IFD. The roles and responsibilities of these bodies are carried out directly by the Board of Directors. 2.4 Board of Directors The MCF Board is the main decision-making body of the Firm. Its primary role is to establish sound and prudent management and promote the long-term health and prosperity of the Firm. As at 31 December 2023, the Board consisted of six members. As per MCF's Board Charter, the majority of Board members must be French resident. For an overview of the composition of the MCF Board, please see Table 1 further below. 1. MGL and its subsidiaries Macquarie Capital France S.A. 4

2.5 Directorships The following information relates to the appointments of the directors of the Board held in both, executive and/or non-executive functions, including directorships held at external organisations as at 31 December 2023: Table 1: Overview of all relevant directorships held by the MCF Board members Total Number of Role Name Background Directorships Independent Antoine Cahuzac Antoine joined the MCF Board in October 2020 as an 5 Non-executive Independent Non-executive Director and Chair. Director and Antoine has over 19 years of experience in financial and Chair of the banking services including more than 15 years in roles of a Board director. His experience includes memberships of the Credit committee of CCF and HSBC in France and of the Executive committee of HSBC in France. Antoine has also held Chair and Managing Director positions of EDF Energies Nouvelles, a subsidiary of EDF. Independent Caroline Catoire Caroline joined the MCF Board in January 2021 as an 5 Non-executive Independent Non-executive Director. Director Caroline has over 13 years of executive experience in the financial services sector. Previous Director roles include Société Générale SGIB, Suez Environment and SAUR, each with more than 10,000 employees, and Metalor Technologie SA. Executive Fady Lahame With over 22 years of experience in the financial sector, 1 Director Fady joined the MCF Board in September 2020. Previously, Fady held senior leadership positions in Crédit Suisse. Executive Julien Trouillet Julien joined the Board in February 2022 with over 12 years 1 Director of experience in finance divisions of international investment banks, including holding deputy CFO role for the French subsidiary of Bank of America and Financial Controller role at Goldman Sachs. Non-executive Phil Nash Phil joined Macquarie in 2016 and joined the MCF Board in 1 Director February 2022. He also holds the role of EMEA's Chief Financial Officer. With over 28 years of experience in financial markets gained across multiple large international investment banks, Phil previously held senior leadership positions at Bank of America Merrill Lynch, ABN AMRO and Barclays. Non-executive Nadine Nadine joined Macquarie in 2022 and joined the MCF Board 1 Director Kuhlmann in October 2023. She also holds the role of the Associate Tax Director covering Continental Europe. Nadine has over 20 years of experience in tax department of Ernst & Young in Germany covering transaction taxes, M&A, tax compliance and client/stakeholder management. Macquarie Capital France S.A. 5

2.6 Diversity and Inclusion MCF values the innovation and creativity that diversity of thought brings to the Firm and understands that the concept of diversity and inclusion plays a critical role in establishing strong governance and maintaining a healthy culture from the top as part of delivering higher standards of conduct and success of the business. The Firm approaches diversity in the broadest sense, recognising that successful businesses embrace diversity at all levels, including the Board and senior management. MCF has been building on its diversity, equity and inclusion strategy including by increasing the gender balance of its Board. 2.7 Board Diversity and Appointments A diverse and inclusive Board is an essential component for maintaining a competitive advantage. Consequently, one of the main objectives of the MCF Board is a commitment to ensure that the Board composition is and remains suitable to be an effective decision-making body and to provide successful oversight and stewardship of the Firm. In its approach and efforts to promote, achieve and maintain diversity at Board level, MCF has adopted and applies the Suitability and Diversity Guidelines ("S&D Guidelines") implemented across selected Macquarie's EMEA entities. These guidelines serve as MCF's policy on diversity. The S&D Guidelines draw their objectives from the importance of ensuring that the Board members are suitable for the business both individually and collectively. In addition, they seek to ensure that the composition of the Board promotes distinct, individual thinking and decision-making in its role of implementing MCF's objectives aligned with the strategic direction of the Group. All members of the Board should be suitable at all times. Their suitability is reassessed periodically. Notwithstanding the experience, knowledge and skills of each member of the Board, the overall composition of the Board seeks to reflect an adequately broad range of experience. The directors are appointed in accordance with the following suitability criteria set out in the S&D Guidelines: Being of good repute.

Being able to act with honesty, integrity and independence of mind.

Overseeing, monitoring and challenging management decision-making effectively.

decision-making effectively. Possessing sufficient knowledge, skills and experience to perform their duties.

Disclosing any financial or non-financial interests that could create potential conflicts of interest.

non-financial interests that could create potential conflicts of interest. Being able to commit sufficient time to perform management body functions in a supervisory context.

Not being restricted from taking up the position by any regulatory requirement. The assessment of an individual's adequate knowledge, skills and experience will consider: The role and duties of the position and the required capabilities.

The knowledge and skills attained through education, training and practice.

The practical and professional experience gained in previous positions.

The knowledge and skills acquired and demonstrated by the professional conduct of the member of the Board. The S&D Guidelines are further complemented by the Group Workforce Diversity Policy ("WDP") to which MCF gives regard in selecting its Board members. The WDP defines the entire Macquarie Group's commitment to workforce diversity and the structures in place to ensure it is realised. As part of the formal director appointment process, the Board is assisted by the Legal and Governance, Risk Management and Human Resources departments as appropriate, for example, by monitoring the appointment periods, undertaking suitability assessments and any necessary regulatory screening and employment checks. The Board undertakes an annual self-evaluation assessment of the effectiveness of the Board itself as well as the individual Board members against the requirements outlined in the Board Charter. While the Firm's policies and procedures are designed to avoid group thinking, promote sound governance outcomes, facilitate constructive challenge and debate amongst the Board members, during the Board composition suitability Macquarie Capital France S.A. 6

and diversity assessments, the Firm's Board considers diversity aspects including but not limited to the following: Gender.

Educational and professional background.

Ethnicity.

Geographical provenance.

Professional experience.

Tenure and personal background. MCF acknowledges that the executive members of the Board are typically nominated by virtue of their executive duties at the Firm and in accordance with a Group-wide adopted standard relating to approval and governance requirements for Nominee Directors and Officers. Therefore, the suitability and diversity of the Board is closely linked to the suitability and diversity of senior management. Macquarie Capital France S.A. 7

3. Risk Management 3.1 Overview of Risk Management Framework Macquarie Group's risk management framework is the totality of systems, structures, policies, processes and people within the Group that identify, measure, evaluate, monitor, report and control or mitigate all internal and external sources of material risk. Material risks are those that could have a material impact, financial or non-financial, on Macquarie, its clients or the market. MCF's risk management framework comprises the following components: Risk governance including policies and procedures.

Risk culture and strategy.

Risk appetite framework, including a Board-defined risk appetite, risk statements and metrics.

Board-defined risk appetite, risk statements and metrics. Risk and control self-assessment.

self-assessment. Own Funds (i.e. internal capital) and liquidity adequacy monitoring, including stress testing.

Monitoring, reporting and management information. This risk management framework is further outlined in the MCF Risk Management Strategy, updated on an annual basis. This document aims to: Describe the risk governance relationship between the MCF Board, Senior Management and the MCF Risk Manager with respect to the risk management framework.

Outline the approach to instilling an appropriate risk culture across the institution.

Summarise the roles and responsibilities of the Risk Management Group ("RMG").

Describe each material risk identified and MCF's approach to managing these risks as drivers of potential harm.

List the key policies, standards and procedures dealing with risk management matters. MCF adopts Macquarie Group's approach to risk management, which includes the following core risk management principles: Risk ownership at the business level: MCF business heads are responsible for ownership of material risks that arise from the business operations, including identification, measurement, control and mitigation of these risks. As part of the decision-making, clear analysis of the risks is sought to ensure that the decisions taken are consistent with MCF's risk appetite and strategy.

MCF business heads are responsible for ownership of material risks that arise from the business operations, including identification, measurement, control and mitigation of these risks. As part of the decision-making, clear analysis of the risks is sought to ensure that the decisions taken are consistent with MCF's risk appetite and strategy. Understanding worst case outcomes: MCF's risk management approach is based on examining the consequences of worst-case outcomes and determining whether these are acceptable and within MCF's risk appetite. This approach is adopted for all material risk types and is often achieved by stress testing. MCF operates a number of sophisticated quantitative risk management processes, but the foundation of the approach is the informed consideration of both quantitative and qualitative inputs led by experienced professionals.

MCF's risk management approach is based on examining the consequences of worst-case outcomes and determining whether these are acceptable and within MCF's risk appetite. This approach is adopted for all material risk types and is often achieved by stress testing. MCF operates a number of sophisticated quantitative risk management processes, but the foundation of the approach is the informed consideration of both quantitative and qualitative inputs led by experienced professionals. Requirement for an independent sign-off by the risk management function: MCF places significant importance on having a strong and independent risk management function (MCF Risk Manager and the wider RMG) charged with oversight of all risk acceptance decisions. RMG has invested in recruiting skilled professionals from a range of industries, including those with trading or advisory and capital markets experience. For all material proposals,

RMG's opinion must be sought at an early stage in the decision-making process. Further information on Macquarie Group's risk management framework can be found in the MGL 2023 Annual report and on the Macquarie website under the following links: https://www.macquarie.com/au/en/investors/reports.html#annual-report

https://www.macquarie.com/us/en/about/company/risk-management.html Macquarie Capital France S.A. 8

3.2 Risk Governance MCF has a formal risk governance structure in place to ensure effective management of key risks the Firm faces as a result of its business operations. The overall responsibility for the risk management of MCF rests with the MCF Board, supported by the MCF Steering Committee ("SteerCo"). Three lines of defence MCF's approach to risk management adopts the 'three lines of defence' model, which sets risk ownership responsibilities functionally independent from oversight and assurance: Primary responsibility for risk management lies with the business. The risk owner is the first line of defence, and Group Heads of Operating and Central Service Groups are responsible for the implementation of the risk management framework in their Groups. All staff throughout MCF and Macquarie are expected to manage risks in accordance with the risk management framework. Assistance to business groups and support functions is provided by Business Operational Risk Managers, who have a functional reporting line to RMG.

RMG forms the second line of defence and provides independent and objective review, challenge, oversight and reporting in relation to MCF's material risks. This Group comprises Risk and Compliance functions. MCF has a dedicated RMG Risk Manager and Compliance Officers to perform this second line of defence and oversee the correct implementation of the risk management framework.

Internal Audit, as the third line of defence, provides independent reviews and objective risk-based assurance on the compliance with, and effectiveness of, Macquarie Group's and MCF's financial and risk management framework. 3.3 Board-Approved Risk Appetite Framework MCF's risk appetite, being the nature and degree of risk that MCF is willing to accept in pursuit of its strategy, is detailed in the Board-approved MCF Risk Appetite Statement ("RAS"). MCF's business strategy is consistent and integrated with the MCF Risk Management Strategy and RAS, which enables MCF to operate within the risk appetite boundaries. Risk appetite tolerances are set in accordance with Macquarie Group's global risk appetite statement and in accordance with the following principles: Risk-taking must be consistent with MCF's strategy, strategic intent and with the wider risk appetite principles.

MCF only has appetite for taking risks in a manner which is consistent with the core principles expressed in Macquarie Group's ' What We Stand For' and ' Code of Conduct' . Opportunity, accountability and integrity are the principles which form the basis of all behaviours and actions. Maintaining a strong reputation is key to MCF.

must be consistent with MCF's strategy, strategic intent and with the wider risk appetite principles. MCF only has appetite for taking risks in a manner which is consistent with the core principles expressed in Macquarie Group's ' and ' . Opportunity, accountability and integrity are the principles which form the basis of all behaviours and actions. Maintaining a strong reputation is key to MCF. All risks must be comprehensively understood before being accepted. Risks are owned at the business level and all material risk acceptance decisions must be independently signed off by RMG.

MCF only has appetite for risks where the financial or other returns are commensurate with the risks, both expected and unexpected. A risk and return analysis is required for all uncommon businesses and transactions. Risk limits and tolerances are established for each material risk to ensure that MCF's risk exposures are consistent with its approved risk appetite. These are expressed as qualitative statements, quantitative limits for financial risks or quantitative thresholds for non-financial risks. Compliance with limits is monitored by the business with oversight of MCF Risk Manager and reported to the MCF Board at least once every quarter. On an annual basis, the Board reviews and approves the RAS, including the appropriateness of the risk appetite for the Firm and the risk management arrangements which are used to embed, set and monitor risk appetite for MCF's material risks. 3.4 Risk Monitoring and the Flow of Information MCF's risk management framework incorporates active management, monitoring, and reporting of all material risks. MCF's governance structure ensures that the MCF Board has a comprehensive view of all material risks through regular reporting of MCF's risk position and profile. To facilitate the ongoing monitoring of key risks and ensure that any incidents or regulatory breaches are addressed, MCF produces regular reports that cover credit, prudential and operational risks. The relevant, key information is escalated to the appropriate level of senior management and the Board. Macquarie Capital France S.A. 9