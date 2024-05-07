Macquarie Capital appoints Honggui Li as Head of Greater China

Macquarie Capital, the Corporate Advisory, Capital Markets and Principal Investing arm of Macquarie Group, today announced it has appointed Honggui Li as Head of Greater China. Bringing almost 25 years' experience operating in Greater China, Mr Li will be based in Hong Kong and support Macquarie Capital's existing coverage of the region.

Over the course of his career, Mr Li has served as Head of Greater China for Credit Suisse and spent ten years at UBS where he was the Deputy Head of Investment Banking in China. In his role at Credit Suisse, he worked closely with both Privately-Owned and State-Owned Enterprises - supporting clients across Technology, Media and Telecommunications, Healthcare and Industrials. He has a doctorate in Economics from the Central University of Finance and Economics, Beijing.

Tim Joyce, Head of Macquarie Capital, Asia-Pacific, said: "Honggui Li has a deep understanding of the Greater China market and significant client coverage experience across a range of products and sectors. We are confident that combining his expertise with the capabilities of our longstanding China team will enable us to capitalize on emerging opportunities in the region."

With a local presence in 11 markets across Asia, Macquarie Capital provides integrated solutions to clients, investors and partners through its combined capabilities in M&A Advisory, Capital Markets, Development, Principal Investing and by connecting private capital with global investment opportunities in sought after sectors including infrastructure, technology and services.