Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Macquarie Group Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MQG   AU000000MQG1

MACQUARIE GROUP LIMITED

(MQG)
  Report
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  06/01 08:36:13 pm EDT
183.16 AUD   -2.77%
05:34pMacquarie Competing With Aussie Banks on New Mortgages -- Market Talk
DJ
03:09aNorsk Hydro, Macquarie Asset Management to Jointly Build Wind, Solar Project in Brazil
MT
02:28aHydro and Macquarie plan wind and solar energy plant in Brazil
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Macquarie Competing With Aussie Banks on New Mortgages -- Market Talk

06/01/2022 | 05:34pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

2319 GMT--Macquarie is pulling ahead of major Australian banks on new home loans, says UBS analyst John Storey in a research note. In analysis of regulator data for April, UBS says that Macquarie has maintained its leading position in new mortgage business, continuing to write more than all the majors despite only having a 4.5% share of the market. The investment bank notes that needing to fund higher loan growth, Macquarie is taking share in household deposits. While home loan pricing competition continues, all majors except ANZ grew owner-occupier mortgages in the month. NAB stands out with a 0.7% increase, while ANZ declined -0.2% month-on-month. (alice.uribe@wsj.com)


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-01-22 1934ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED -0.91% 25.08 Delayed Quote.-8.98%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) 0.01% 0.71729 Delayed Quote.-0.90%
COMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTRALIA -1.61% 104.95 Delayed Quote.3.33%
MACQUARIE GROUP LIMITED -2.77% 183.16 Delayed Quote.-9.45%
NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK LIMITED -1.19% 31.2 Delayed Quote.8.39%
All news about MACQUARIE GROUP LIMITED
05:34pMacquarie Competing With Aussie Banks on New Mortgages -- Market Talk
DJ
03:09aNorsk Hydro, Macquarie Asset Management to Jointly Build Wind, Solar Project in Brazil
MT
02:28aHydro and Macquarie plan wind and solar energy plant in Brazil
RE
05/31REFILE-UPDATE 3-Italy's TIM looks for $21 billion valuation for its grid in single netw..
RE
05/30Telecom Italia Eyes $21.5 Billion Valuation For Fixed Network Business
MT
05/30Macquarie Asset Management raises $4.2 billion for Asia-Pacific fund
RE
05/30Macquarie Asset Management Raises $4.2 Billion for Asia-Pacific Infrastructure Fund
DJ
05/30Telecom Italia Signs MoU To Integrate Fixed Network Assets With Open Fiber
MT
05/27Bestinver Infra, FCR Fund signed a share purchase agreement to acquire Polytechnic Univ..
CI
05/27Adani, KKR, Cube Reportedly in Macquaire's Road Portfolio Shortlist
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MACQUARIE GROUP LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 16 384 M 11 747 M 11 747 M
Net income 2023 4 200 M 3 011 M 3 011 M
Net Debt 2023 84 347 M 60 477 M 60 477 M
P/E ratio 2023 17,6x
Yield 2023 3,33%
Capitalization 69 419 M 49 773 M 49 773 M
EV / Sales 2023 9,39x
EV / Sales 2024 11,6x
Nbr of Employees 18 133
Free-Float 91,0%
Chart MACQUARIE GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Macquarie Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MACQUARIE GROUP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 188,38 AUD
Average target price 207,36 AUD
Spread / Average Target 10,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Shemara Wikramanayake Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director
Alex H. Harvey CFO & Head-Financial Management Group
Glenn R. Stevens Chairman
Nicole Sorbara Global COO & Group Head-Corporate Operations
Michael J. Coleman Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MACQUARIE GROUP LIMITED-9.45%49 125
EQUITABLE HOLDINGS, INC.-7.26%11 586
JEFFERIES FINANCIAL GROUP INC.-14.90%7 908
SBI HOLDINGS, INC.-16.52%4 982
OLD MUTUAL LIMITED-2.60%3 846
FIRST CAPITAL SECURITIES CO., LTD.-24.04%3 534