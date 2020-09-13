Macquarie : Forecasts 1st Half Result to Drop 35% On Year

By Alice Uribe



SYDNEY--Macquarie Group Ltd. has forecast its first-half 2021 result will be down around 35% compared to a year earlier, and down around 25% on the second-half of 2020, in part due to the duration and severity of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Australian financial services company said Monday that it was currently unable to provide meaningful earnings guidance for fiscal 2021, saying market conditions were likely to remain challenging given the pandemic and the uncertain speed of the global economic recovery.

"The extent to which these conditions will adversely impact Macquarie's overall fiscal 2021 profitability is uncertain, making short-term forecasting extremely difficult," it said.

In a first-quarter update, Macquarie said it had experienced mixed trading conditions, with operating group contribution slightly down on-year.

