MACQUARIE GROUP LIMITED

MACQUARIE GROUP LIMITED

(MQG)
  Report
End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 09/11
126.1 AUD   -1.01%
05:09pMACQUARIE : Forecasts 1st Half Result to Drop 35% On Year
DJ
09/11Rio Tinto may need to tap outsider for new chief
RE
09/09GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : LVMH, Lululemon, Apple, Boeing
Macquarie : Forecasts 1st Half Result to Drop 35% On Year

09/13/2020 | 05:09pm EDT

By Alice Uribe

SYDNEY--Macquarie Group Ltd. has forecast its first-half 2021 result will be down around 35% compared to a year earlier, and down around 25% on the second-half of 2020, in part due to the duration and severity of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Australian financial services company said Monday that it was currently unable to provide meaningful earnings guidance for fiscal 2021, saying market conditions were likely to remain challenging given the pandemic and the uncertain speed of the global economic recovery.

"The extent to which these conditions will adversely impact Macquarie's overall fiscal 2021 profitability is uncertain, making short-term forecasting extremely difficult," it said.

In a first-quarter update, Macquarie said it had experienced mixed trading conditions, with operating group contribution slightly down on-year.

Write to Alice Uribe at alice.uribe@wsj.com

Financials
Sales 2021 11 215 M 8 163 M 8 163 M
Net income 2021 2 475 M 1 802 M 1 802 M
Net Debt 2021 71 770 M 52 238 M 52 238 M
P/E ratio 2021 18,5x
Yield 2021 3,18%
Capitalization 43 783 M 31 858 M 31 868 M
EV / Sales 2021 10,3x
EV / Sales 2022 10,2x
Nbr of Employees 15 849
Free-Float 93,4%
Chart MACQUARIE GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Macquarie Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MACQUARIE GROUP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 127,38 AUD
Last Close Price 126,10 AUD
Spread / Highest target 19,0%
Spread / Average Target 1,02%
Spread / Lowest Target -16,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Shemara Wikramanayake Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director
Peter Hastings Warne Independent Chairman
Nicole Sorbara COO & Head-Corporate Operations Group
Alex H. Harvey CFO & Head-Financial Management Group
Michael John Hawker Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MACQUARIE GROUP LIMITED-8.52%31 858
CITIC LIMITED-35.60%25 186
EQUITABLE HOLDINGS, INC.-20.82%8 817
NATIXIS-44.92%8 131
SBI HOLDINGS, INC.15.33%5 805
AJ BELL PLC1.28%2 270
