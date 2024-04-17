Macquarie Green Energy and Climate Opportunities Fund acquires portfolio of six investments

Press ReleaseMacquarie Green Energy and Climate Opportunities Fund acquires portfolio of six investments
London, 17 April 2024
- Macquarie Green Energy and Climate Opportunities Fund to acquire a portfolio of six solar, wind, energy storage and natural climate solutions investments.
- The portfolio has been developed by Macquarie Asset Management's Green Investments team since 2018 and represents 17+ GW of green energy capacity in development, construction and operations.1
Macquarie Asset Management has agreed for Macquarie Green Energy and Climate Opportunities Fund to acquire a portfolio of six solar, wind, energy storage and natural climate solutions investments.
The portfolio comprises investments in six companies and projects across the Americas, Asia-Pacific and Europe including Galehead Development, Treaty Oak Clean Energy, Aula Energy, Blueleaf Energy, Outer Dowsing and Forliance. It represents 17+ GW of green energy capacity in development, construction and operations.2
The diversified portfolio has been developed by Macquarie Asset Management's Green Investments team over several transactions since 2018, with investments incubated on Macquarie Group's balance sheet. The portfolio of investments is being supported by key clients of Macquarie Asset Management including UniSuper, LGPS Central, and Border to Coast Pensions Partnership.3
Ed Northam, Head of Core Renewables, MAM Green Investments, said: "Over several years, we have worked closely with specialist teams and partners across our platform to create, acquire and grow a portfolio of companies and projects diversified across geographies, technologies, power markets and development stages. The portfolio seeks to accelerate the green transition through its extensive, high quality development pipelines and operational projects that are well aligned to national targets and policies."
Macquarie Asset Management is the world's largest infrastructure manager and a leading energy transition investor.4 It is supporting 90+ GW of green energy projects in development, 2 GW in construction and 14 GW in operations.5
- GW of green energy assets reflects 100 per cent generating capacity of each asset, not the proportion owned/managed by Macquarie.
- The testimonials in this media release have been provided by clients of Macquarie Asset Management. No compensation has been provided by Macquarie Asset Management with respect to these testimonials.
- The ranking presented herein is awarded in July 2023 and is the opinion of IPE Real Assets and not of Macquarie. No such person creating the ranking is affiliated with Macquarie or is an investor in Macquarie-sponsored vehicles. IPE Real Assets surveyed and ranked global infrastructure fund managers.
- As at 31 March 2023. GW of green energy assets reflects 100 per cent generating capacity of each asset, not the proportion owned/managed by Macquarie.
