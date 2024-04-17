Macquarie Green Energy and Climate Opportunities Fund acquires portfolio of six investments

Macquarie Green Energy and Climate Opportunities Fund to acquire a portfolio of six solar, wind, energy storage and natural climate solutions investments.

The portfolio has been developed by Macquarie Asset Management's Green Investments team since 2018 and represents 17+ GW of green energy capacity in development, construction and operations. 1

Macquarie Asset Management has agreed for Macquarie Green Energy and Climate Opportunities Fund to acquire a portfolio of six solar, wind, energy storage and natural climate solutions investments.

The portfolio comprises investments in six companies and projects across the Americas, Asia-Pacific and Europe including Galehead Development, Treaty Oak Clean Energy, Aula Energy, Blueleaf Energy, Outer Dowsing and Forliance. It represents 17+ GW of green energy capacity in development, construction and operations.2

The diversified portfolio has been developed by Macquarie Asset Management's Green Investments team over several transactions since 2018, with investments incubated on Macquarie Group's balance sheet. The portfolio of investments is being supported by key clients of Macquarie Asset Management including UniSuper, LGPS Central, and Border to Coast Pensions Partnership.3

Ed Northam, Head of Core Renewables, MAM Green Investments, said: "Over several years, we have worked closely with specialist teams and partners across our platform to create, acquire and grow a portfolio of companies and projects diversified across geographies, technologies, power markets and development stages. The portfolio seeks to accelerate the green transition through its extensive, high quality development pipelines and operational projects that are well aligned to national targets and policies."

Macquarie Asset Management is the world's largest infrastructure manager and a leading energy transition investor.4 It is supporting 90+ GW of green energy projects in development, 2 GW in construction and 14 GW in operations.5

