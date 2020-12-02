Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Australian Stock Exchange  >  Macquarie Group Limited    MQG   AU000000MQG1

MACQUARIE GROUP LIMITED

(MQG)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 12/02
138.34 AUD   -1.32%
05:43pMacquarie Group to Acquire Waddell & Reed Financial
DJ
05:37pMACQUARIE : Australia's Macquarie Group to buy Waddell & Reed Financial for $1.7 bln
RE
05:18pMACQUARIE : to buy Waddell & Reed Financial for $1.7 bln
RE
Macquarie Group to Acquire Waddell & Reed Financial

12/02/2020 | 05:43pm EST
By Alice Uribe

SYDNEY--Macquarie Group Ltd. has agreed to acquire U.S.-based asset and wealth manager Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. for US$1.7 billion.

Macquarie said the deal to acquire Waddell & Reed is worth US$25.00 per share in cash, with the transaction expected to close by mid-2021.

The Australian wealth management company on Thursday said it would seek to sell Waddell & Reed's wealth management business to U.S. retail investment advisory firm LPL Financial Holdings Inc. for US$300 million plus excess net assets once the takeover completes.

Waddell & Reed has an asset management business with approximately US$68 billion in assets under management, and a wealth management business with approximately US$63 billion in assets under administration.

Write to Alice Uribe at alice.uribe@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-02-20 1742ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LPL FINANCIAL HOLDINGS INC. 1.93% 95.13 Delayed Quote.1.17%
MACQUARIE GROUP LIMITED -1.32% 138.34 End-of-day quote.0.36%
WADDELL & REED FINANCIAL, INC. 0.83% 17.01 Delayed Quote.0.90%
Financials
Sales 2021 11 146 M 8 263 M 8 263 M
Net income 2021 2 227 M 1 651 M 1 651 M
Net Debt 2021 53 524 M 39 679 M 39 679 M
P/E ratio 2021 23,2x
Yield 2021 2,53%
Capitalization 47 831 M 35 310 M 35 459 M
EV / Sales 2021 9,09x
EV / Sales 2022 9,07x
Nbr of Employees 16 356
Free-Float 91,6%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 140,09 AUD
Last Close Price 138,34 AUD
Spread / Highest target 9,27%
Spread / Average Target 1,26%
Spread / Lowest Target -13,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Shemara Wikramanayake Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director
Peter Hastings Warne Independent Chairman
Nicole Sorbara COO & Head-Corporate Operations Group
Alex H. Harvey CFO & Head-Financial Management Group
Diane Jennifer Grady Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MACQUARIE GROUP LIMITED0.36%35 682
EQUITABLE HOLDINGS, INC.6.42%11 726
NATIXIS-31.99%10 221
SBI HOLDINGS, INC.26.91%6 763
JEFFERIES FINANCIAL GROUP9.08%5 954
AJ BELL PLC0.00%2 355
