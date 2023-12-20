Infracapital, the infrastructure equity investment arm of M&G Plc, has agreed the sale of a 50 per cent stake in Last Mile Infrastructure Group (Last Mile) to Macquarie Asset Management, via Macquarie European Infrastructure Fund 7. Infracapital will retain a 50 per cent stake in the group.

Last Mile is one of the UK's largest Independent Network Owners. The business designs, installs, owns and operates last mile electricity, gas, water and wastewater networks as well as providing smart meters to new build properties across the UK. It owns and manages approximately 670,000 electricity and gas connections, linking distribution networks to residential and commercial customers. The business is also developing an order book of circa 725,000 electricity, gas, water and waste-water connections.

The transaction is subject to certain antitrust and regulatory conditions.

Mark Chladek, Head of Brownfield at Infracapital, said: "We are delighted to announce this partnership with Macquarie Asset Management. As we continue to develop Last Mile alongside Macquarie we see significant opportunities to further grow the company, including the opportunity we have developed within the energy transition space. Macquarie is a deeply knowledgeable utilities investor, and we look forward to working together to build on the business's strategy as a leading last mile multi-utility provider across the UK."

Will Price, Head of Utilities and Networks in EMEA for Macquarie Asset Management, said: "The energy mix of the UK continues to transform, underpinned by a growing population and the demands to decarbonise. Operators such as Last Mile play an essential role connecting UK homes and businesses to critical infrastructure. We are delighted to partner with Infracapital to support Last Mile as it continues to provide an efficient and competitive solution to its customers."

Infracapital invests in, builds and manages a diverse range of essential infrastructure to meet the changing needs of society and support long-term economic growth. We take an active role in all of our investments, whether nascent or large, to fulfil their potential and ensure they are adaptable and resilient. Our approach creates value for our investors, as we target investments with the scope for stable and sustainable growth. Our portfolio companies work closely with the communities where they are based, to the benefit of all stakeholders. Infracapital is well positioned to deliver the significant investment required to help build the future. The founder-led team of experienced specialists has worked with more than 60 companies around Europe and has raised and managed over €9 billion of client capital across seven funds.

Infracapital is part of M&G Plc, an international savings and investments business, managing money for around 5 million retail customers and more than 800 institutional clients in 26 markets. Total assets under management and administration are £332.8 billion (as at 30 June 2023).

