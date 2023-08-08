DocuSign Envelope ID: 26A43ED8-21D1-46C0-814C-43C212F03680
MIFID II PRODUCT GOVERNANCE / PROFESSIONAL INVESTORS AND ECPS ONLY TARGET MARKET - Solely for the purposes of the manufacturer's product approval process, the target market assessment in respect of the PR Debt Instruments has led to the conclusion that: (i) the target market for the PR Debt Instruments is eligible counterparties and professional clients only, each as defined in Directive 2014/65/EU (as amended, "MiFID II"); and (ii) all channels for distribution of the PR Debt Instruments to eligible counterparties and professional clients are appropriate. Any person subsequently offering, selling or recommending the PR Debt Instruments (a "distributor") should take into consideration the manufacturer's target market assessment; however, a distributor subject to MiFID
- is responsible for undertaking its own target market assessment in respect of the PR Debt Instruments
(by either adopting or refining the manufacturer's target market assessment) and determining appropriate distribution channels.
UK MIFIR product governance / Professional investors and ECPs only target market - Solely for the purposes of the manufacturer's product approval process, the target market assessment in respect of the PR Debt Instruments has led to the conclusion that: (i) the target market for the PR Debt Instruments is only eligible counterparties, as defined in the FCA Handbook Conduct of Business Sourcebook ("COBS"), and professional clients, as defined in Regulation (EU) No 600/2014 as it forms part of domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 ("UK MiFIR"); and (ii) all channels for distribution of the PR Debt Instruments to eligible counterparties and professional clients are appropriate. Any person subsequently offering, selling or recommending the PR Debt Instruments (a "distributor") should take into consideration the manufacturer's target market assessment; however, a distributor subject to the FCA Handbook Product Intervention and Product Governance Sourcebook (the "UK MiFIR Product Governance Rules") is responsible for undertaking its own target market assessment in respect of the PR Debt Instruments (by either adopting or refining the manufacturer's target market assessment) and determining appropriate distribution channels.
PROHIBITION OF SALES TO EEA RETAIL INVESTORS - The PR Debt Instruments are not intended to be offered, sold or otherwise made available to and should not be offered, sold or otherwise made available to any retail investor in the European Economic Area ("EEA"). For these purposes, a retail investor means a person who is one (or more) of: (i) a retail client as defined in point (11) of Article 4(1) of Directive 2014/65/EU (as amended, "MiFID II"); (ii) a customer within the meaning of Directive (EU) 2016/97 ( the "Insurance Distribution Directive"), where that customer would not qualify as a professional client as defined in point (10) of Article 4(1) of MiFID II; or (iii) not a qualified investor as defined in Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 (the "Prospectus Regulation"). Consequently no key information document required by Regulation (EU) No 1286/2014 (as amended, the "PRIIPs Regulation") for offering or selling the PR Debt Instruments or otherwise making them available to retail investors in the EEA has been prepared and therefore offering or selling the PR Debt Instruments or otherwise making them available to any retail investor in the EEA may be unlawful under the PRIIPS Regulation.
PROHIBITION OF SALES TO UK RETAIL INVESTORS - The PR Debt Instruments are not intended to be offered, sold or otherwise made available to and should not be offered, sold or otherwise made available to any retail investor in the United Kingdom (the "UK"). For these purposes, a retail investor means a person who is one (or more) of: (i) a retail client as defined in point (8) of Article 2 of Regulation (EU) No 2017/565 as it forms part of domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 (the "EUWA"); (ii) a customer within the meaning of the provisions of the FSMA and any rules or regulations made under the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (the "FSMA") to implement Directive (EU) 2016/97, where that customer would not qualify as a professional client as defined in point (8) of Article 2(1) of Regulation (EU) No 600/2014 as it forms part of domestic law by virtue of the EUWA; or (iii) not a qualified investor as defined in Article 2 of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 as it forms part of domestic law by virtue of the EUWA. Consequently no key information document required by Regulation (EU) No 1286/2014 as it forms part of domestic law by virtue of the EUWA (the "UK PRIIPs Regulation") for offering or selling the PR Debt Instruments
or otherwise making them available to retail investors in the UK has been prepared and therefore offering or selling the PR Debt Instruments or otherwise making them available to any retail investor in the UK may be unlawful under the UK PRIIPs Regulation.
FINAL TERMS DATED 4 AUGUST 2023
MACQUARIE GROUP LIMITED
(ABN 94 122 169 279)
(incorporated with limited liability in the Commonwealth of Australia)
Issue of
U.S.$13,000,000
Floating Rate Unsubordinated Debt Instruments due 8 August 2028
U.S. $20,000,000,000
DEBT INSTRUMENT PROGRAMME
PART A - CONTRACTUAL TERMS
Terms used herein shall be deemed to be defined as such for the purposes of the terms and conditions ("Conditions") set forth in the Base Prospectus dated 9 June 2023 (the "Base Prospectus") for the purposes of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 as it forms part of domestic law by virtue of the EUWA (the "UK Prospectus Regulation"). This document constitutes the final terms of a Tranche of Floating Rate PR Debt Instruments described herein ("PR Debt Instruments") for the purposes of the UK Prospectus Regulation and must be read in conjunction with such Base Prospectus in order to obtain all the relevant information.
The Base Prospectus has been published on the website of the London Stock Exchange at https://www.londonstockexchange.com/news?tab=news-explorer.
1.
Issuer:
Macquarie Group Limited
(LEI: ACMHD8HWFMFUIQQ8Y590)
2.
(i)
Series Number:
1
(i)
Tranche Number:
1
(ii)
Date on which the PR Debt
Not Applicable
Instruments will be
consolidated and form a
single series:
3.
Specified Currency:
U.S. Dollars (U.S.$)
4.
Aggregate Nominal Amount:
U.S.$13,000,000
5.
Issue Price:
100 per cent. of the Aggregate Nominal Amount
6.
Specified Denominations:
U.S.$200,000 and integral multiples of U.S.$1,000
in excess thereof
up
to
and including
U.S.$399,000. No
PR
Debt
Instruments in
definitive form will be issued with a denomination
above U.S.$399,000
7.
(i)
Issue Date:
8 August 2023
(i)
Interest Commencement
Issue Date
Date:
8.
Maturity Date:
8 August 2028
9.
Interest Basis:
SOFR + 1.60 per cent. Floating Rate
10.
Change of Interest Basis or
Not Applicable
Redemption/ Payment Basis:
11.
Default Interest (Condition 5.5(d)):
Not Applicable
12.
Redemption Basis:
Redemption at par
13.
Put / Call Options:
Not Applicable
PROVISIONS RELATING TO INTEREST (IF ANY) PAYABLE
14.
Fixed Rate PR Debt Instrument
Not Applicable
Provisions:
15.
Floating Rate PR Debt Instrument
Applicable - see Condition 5.3
Provisions:
(i)
Interest Periods:
Each quarterly period from, and including, an
Interest Payment Date to, but excluding, the
following Interest Payment Date, except that the
initial Interest Period shall commence on and
include the Issue Date and the final Interest Period
shall end on but exclude the Maturity Date.
(ii)
Interest Payment Date(s):
Quarterly in arrear on the 8th of each February,
May, August and November of each year, from
(and including) 8 November 2023 to (and
including) the Maturity Date, subject to the
Business Day Convention.
(iii)
Business Day Convention:
Modified Following Business Day Convention
- Relevant Financial Centre(s): Not Applicable
(v)
Manner in which the Interest
Screen Rate Determination
Rate(s) and Interest
Amount(s) are to be
determined:
- Party responsible for determining the Interest Rate(s) or calculating the Interest Amount(s):
- Screen Rate Determination:
- Reference Rate:
- Interest Determination Date(s):
- Relevant Screen Page:
- SOFR Provisions:
Calculation Agent: Citibank, N.A., London Branch c/o Citibank N.A., Dublin Branch, Ground Floor, 1 North Wall Quay, Dublin 1, Ireland
Applicable
SOFR Shift Compound
Two (2) U.S. Government Securities Business days before each Interest Payment Date, or, in the case of the final Interest Period, the Maturity Date
New York Federal Reserve's Website at https://apps.newyorkfed.org/markets/autorates/sof ravg-ind, (or any such successor administrator's website)
"p" U.S. Government
Two (2) U.S. Government Securities Business
Securities
Business
Days
Days:
SOFR Rate Cut-Off
Not Applicable
Date:
SOFR
Interest
Not Applicable
Accrual Period End
Dates:
(xii)
BBSW Rate Determination:
Not Applicable
(xiii)
Margin:
+1.60 per cent. per annum
(xiv)
Minimum Interest Rate:
Not Applicable
(xv)
Maximum Interest Rate:
Not Applicable
(xvi)
Day Count Fraction:
Actual/360, adjusted
(xvii)
Fallback Interest Rate:
See Condition 5.3(d)
(xviii)
Representative Amount:
Not Applicable
- Zero Coupon PR Debt Instrument Not Applicable Provisions:
- Fixed/Floating Rate Interest Basis Not Applicable Provisions:
PROVISIONS RELATING TO REDEMPTION
- Redemption at Issuer's option (Call):
- Redemption at PR Debt Instrument
Holder's option (Put):
- Final Redemption Amount of each PR Debt Instrument:
- Early Redemption Amount:
- Early Redemption Amount (Tax) (Condition 6.4):
- Early Redemption Amount (Default) (Condition 9):
Not Applicable
Not Applicable
Maturity Redemption Amount: the outstanding nominal amount of the PR Debt Instruments
Outstanding nominal amount together with accrued interest (if any) thereon of the PR Debt Instruments
Outstanding nominal amount together with accrued interest (if any) thereon of the PR Debt Instruments
GENERAL PROVISIONS APPLICABLE TO THE PR DEBT INSTRUMENTS
22. Form of PR Debt Instrument:
(i)
Form:
Bearer (Condition 1.1).
- Type:
23. Additional Business Centre or other special provisions relating to Payment Dates:
Temporary Global PR Debt Instrument exchangeable for a Permanent Global PR Debt Instrument upon certification as to non-US beneficial ownership no earlier than 40 days after the completion of distribution of the PR Debt Instruments as determined by the Issuing and Paying Agent, which is exchangeable for Definitive PR Debt Instruments in certain limited circumstances.
Floating Rate PR Debt Instrument
New York and Sydney
24.
Talons for future Coupons to be
No
attached to Definitive PR Debt
Instruments (and dates on which such
Talons mature):
25.
Governing law:
The laws of New South Wales
26.
Place for notices:
Condition 18.1 will apply
27.
Public Offer:
Not Applicable
