MIFID II PRODUCT GOVERNANCE / PROFESSIONAL INVESTORS AND ECPS ONLY TARGET MARKET - Solely for the purposes of the manufacturer's product approval process, the target market assessment in respect of the PR Debt Instruments has led to the conclusion that: (i) the target market for the PR Debt Instruments is eligible counterparties and professional clients only, each as defined in Directive 2014/65/EU (as amended, "MiFID II"); and (ii) all channels for distribution of the PR Debt Instruments to eligible counterparties and professional clients are appropriate. Any person subsequently offering, selling or recommending the PR Debt Instruments (a "distributor") should take into consideration the manufacturer's target market assessment; however, a distributor subject to MiFID

  1. is responsible for undertaking its own target market assessment in respect of the PR Debt Instruments
    (by either adopting or refining the manufacturer's target market assessment) and determining appropriate distribution channels.

UK MIFIR product governance / Professional investors and ECPs only target market - Solely for the purposes of the manufacturer's product approval process, the target market assessment in respect of the PR Debt Instruments has led to the conclusion that: (i) the target market for the PR Debt Instruments is only eligible counterparties, as defined in the FCA Handbook Conduct of Business Sourcebook ("COBS"), and professional clients, as defined in Regulation (EU) No 600/2014 as it forms part of domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 ("UK MiFIR"); and (ii) all channels for distribution of the PR Debt Instruments to eligible counterparties and professional clients are appropriate. Any person subsequently offering, selling or recommending the PR Debt Instruments (a "distributor") should take into consideration the manufacturer's target market assessment; however, a distributor subject to the FCA Handbook Product Intervention and Product Governance Sourcebook (the "UK MiFIR Product Governance Rules") is responsible for undertaking its own target market assessment in respect of the PR Debt Instruments (by either adopting or refining the manufacturer's target market assessment) and determining appropriate distribution channels.

PROHIBITION OF SALES TO EEA RETAIL INVESTORS - The PR Debt Instruments are not intended to be offered, sold or otherwise made available to and should not be offered, sold or otherwise made available to any retail investor in the European Economic Area ("EEA"). For these purposes, a retail investor means a person who is one (or more) of: (i) a retail client as defined in point (11) of Article 4(1) of Directive 2014/65/EU (as amended, "MiFID II"); (ii) a customer within the meaning of Directive (EU) 2016/97 ( the "Insurance Distribution Directive"), where that customer would not qualify as a professional client as defined in point (10) of Article 4(1) of MiFID II; or (iii) not a qualified investor as defined in Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 (the "Prospectus Regulation"). Consequently no key information document required by Regulation (EU) No 1286/2014 (as amended, the "PRIIPs Regulation") for offering or selling the PR Debt Instruments or otherwise making them available to retail investors in the EEA has been prepared and therefore offering or selling the PR Debt Instruments or otherwise making them available to any retail investor in the EEA may be unlawful under the PRIIPS Regulation.

PROHIBITION OF SALES TO UK RETAIL INVESTORS - The PR Debt Instruments are not intended to be offered, sold or otherwise made available to and should not be offered, sold or otherwise made available to any retail investor in the United Kingdom (the "UK"). For these purposes, a retail investor means a person who is one (or more) of: (i) a retail client as defined in point (8) of Article 2 of Regulation (EU) No 2017/565 as it forms part of domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 (the "EUWA"); (ii) a customer within the meaning of the provisions of the FSMA and any rules or regulations made under the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (the "FSMA") to implement Directive (EU) 2016/97, where that customer would not qualify as a professional client as defined in point (8) of Article 2(1) of Regulation (EU) No 600/2014 as it forms part of domestic law by virtue of the EUWA; or (iii) not a qualified investor as defined in Article 2 of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 as it forms part of domestic law by virtue of the EUWA. Consequently no key information document required by Regulation (EU) No 1286/2014 as it forms part of domestic law by virtue of the EUWA (the "UK PRIIPs Regulation") for offering or selling the PR Debt Instruments

or otherwise making them available to retail investors in the UK has been prepared and therefore offering or selling the PR Debt Instruments or otherwise making them available to any retail investor in the UK may be unlawful under the UK PRIIPs Regulation.

FINAL TERMS DATED 4 AUGUST 2023

MACQUARIE GROUP LIMITED

(ABN 94 122 169 279)

(incorporated with limited liability in the Commonwealth of Australia)

Issue of

U.S.$13,000,000

Floating Rate Unsubordinated Debt Instruments due 8 August 2028

U.S. $20,000,000,000

DEBT INSTRUMENT PROGRAMME

PART A - CONTRACTUAL TERMS

Terms used herein shall be deemed to be defined as such for the purposes of the terms and conditions ("Conditions") set forth in the Base Prospectus dated 9 June 2023 (the "Base Prospectus") for the purposes of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 as it forms part of domestic law by virtue of the EUWA (the "UK Prospectus Regulation"). This document constitutes the final terms of a Tranche of Floating Rate PR Debt Instruments described herein ("PR Debt Instruments") for the purposes of the UK Prospectus Regulation and must be read in conjunction with such Base Prospectus in order to obtain all the relevant information.

The Base Prospectus has been published on the website of the London Stock Exchange at https://www.londonstockexchange.com/news?tab=news-explorer.

1.

Issuer:

Macquarie Group Limited

(LEI: ACMHD8HWFMFUIQQ8Y590)

2.

(i)

Series Number:

1

(i)

Tranche Number:

1

(ii)

Date on which the PR Debt

Not Applicable

Instruments will be

consolidated and form a

single series:

3.

Specified Currency:

U.S. Dollars (U.S.$)

4.

Aggregate Nominal Amount:

U.S.$13,000,000

5.

Issue Price:

100 per cent. of the Aggregate Nominal Amount

6.

Specified Denominations:

U.S.$200,000 and integral multiples of U.S.$1,000

in excess thereof

up

to

and including

U.S.$399,000. No

PR

Debt

Instruments in

definitive form will be issued with a denomination

above U.S.$399,000

7.

(i)

Issue Date:

8 August 2023

(i)

Interest Commencement

Issue Date

Date:

8.

Maturity Date:

8 August 2028

9.

Interest Basis:

SOFR + 1.60 per cent. Floating Rate

10.

Change of Interest Basis or

Not Applicable

Redemption/ Payment Basis:

11.

Default Interest (Condition 5.5(d)):

Not Applicable

12.

Redemption Basis:

Redemption at par

13.

Put / Call Options:

Not Applicable

PROVISIONS RELATING TO INTEREST (IF ANY) PAYABLE

14.

Fixed Rate PR Debt Instrument

Not Applicable

Provisions:

15.

Floating Rate PR Debt Instrument

Applicable - see Condition 5.3

Provisions:

(i)

Interest Periods:

Each quarterly period from, and including, an

Interest Payment Date to, but excluding, the

following Interest Payment Date, except that the

initial Interest Period shall commence on and

include the Issue Date and the final Interest Period

shall end on but exclude the Maturity Date.

(ii)

Interest Payment Date(s):

Quarterly in arrear on the 8th of each February,

May, August and November of each year, from

(and including) 8 November 2023 to (and

including) the Maturity Date, subject to the

Business Day Convention.

(iii)

Business Day Convention:

Modified Following Business Day Convention

  1. Relevant Financial Centre(s): Not Applicable

(v)

Manner in which the Interest

Screen Rate Determination

Rate(s) and Interest

Amount(s) are to be

determined:

  1. Party responsible for determining the Interest Rate(s) or calculating the Interest Amount(s):
  2. Screen Rate Determination:
  3. Reference Rate:
  4. Interest Determination Date(s):
  5. Relevant Screen Page:
  6. SOFR Provisions:

Calculation Agent: Citibank, N.A., London Branch c/o Citibank N.A., Dublin Branch, Ground Floor, 1 North Wall Quay, Dublin 1, Ireland

Applicable

SOFR Shift Compound

Two (2) U.S. Government Securities Business days before each Interest Payment Date, or, in the case of the final Interest Period, the Maturity Date

New York Federal Reserve's Website at https://apps.newyorkfed.org/markets/autorates/sof ravg-ind, (or any such successor administrator's website)

"p" U.S. Government

Two (2) U.S. Government Securities Business

Securities

Business

Days

Days:

SOFR Rate Cut-Off

Not Applicable

Date:

SOFR

Interest

Not Applicable

Accrual Period End

Dates:

(xii)

BBSW Rate Determination:

Not Applicable

(xiii)

Margin:

+1.60 per cent. per annum

(xiv)

Minimum Interest Rate:

Not Applicable

(xv)

Maximum Interest Rate:

Not Applicable

(xvi)

Day Count Fraction:

Actual/360, adjusted

(xvii)

Fallback Interest Rate:

See Condition 5.3(d)

(xviii)

Representative Amount:

Not Applicable

  1. Zero Coupon PR Debt Instrument Not Applicable Provisions:
  2. Fixed/Floating Rate Interest Basis Not Applicable Provisions:

PROVISIONS RELATING TO REDEMPTION

  1. Redemption at Issuer's option (Call):
  2. Redemption at PR Debt Instrument
    Holder's option (Put):
  3. Final Redemption Amount of each PR Debt Instrument:
  4. Early Redemption Amount:
    1. Early Redemption Amount (Tax) (Condition 6.4):
    2. Early Redemption Amount (Default) (Condition 9):

Not Applicable

Not Applicable

Maturity Redemption Amount: the outstanding nominal amount of the PR Debt Instruments

Outstanding nominal amount together with accrued interest (if any) thereon of the PR Debt Instruments

Outstanding nominal amount together with accrued interest (if any) thereon of the PR Debt Instruments

GENERAL PROVISIONS APPLICABLE TO THE PR DEBT INSTRUMENTS

22. Form of PR Debt Instrument:

(i)

Form:

Bearer (Condition 1.1).

  1. Type:

23. Additional Business Centre or other special provisions relating to Payment Dates:

Temporary Global PR Debt Instrument exchangeable for a Permanent Global PR Debt Instrument upon certification as to non-US beneficial ownership no earlier than 40 days after the completion of distribution of the PR Debt Instruments as determined by the Issuing and Paying Agent, which is exchangeable for Definitive PR Debt Instruments in certain limited circumstances.

Floating Rate PR Debt Instrument

New York and Sydney

24.

Talons for future Coupons to be

No

attached to Definitive PR Debt

Instruments (and dates on which such

Talons mature):

25.

Governing law:

The laws of New South Wales

26.

Place for notices:

Condition 18.1 will apply

27.

Public Offer:

Not Applicable

