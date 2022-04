Macquarie : S259c Disclosure

Maquarie Group of Companies

Australia and Worldwide

No.50 Martin Place Telephone (61 2) 8232 3333 Sydney NSW 2000 Facsimile (61 2) 8232 7780 GPO Box 4294 Internethttp://www.macquarie.com.au Sydney NSW 1164 27 April 2022

Company Announcements ASX Limited

Section 259C Exemption Notice - MQG

Macquarie Group Limited (Macquarie) has been granted relief from section 259C of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) relating to certain acquisitions of Macquarie shares by Macquarie Group companies pursuant to an existing relief instrument, ASIC Instrument 19-1243, dated 7 January 2020, and an additional relief instrument, which was obtained in connection with completion of the acquisition of AMP Capital's Global Equity and Fixed Income business, ASIC Instrument 22-0325, dated 22 April 2022 (together "Exemption"). In connection with the Exemption we notify that as at 22 April 2022:

(A) The number of voting shares of Macquarie in respect of which it or its controlled entities (referred to in Annexure B) have the power to control voting or disposal expressed as a percentage of the total number of voting shares of Macquarie is 6.19%, of which 4.02% relates to employee share plans. Details regarding these voting shares are set out in Annexure A. For details of any relevant agreement through which the power arose and that is not attached to this form, please refer to our previous substantial holder notices and s259C notices.

(B) The number of voting shares of Macquarie that underlie derivatives held by Macquarie or its controlled entities for the purposes of hedging its obligations to employees under an employee incentive scheme expressed as a percentage of the total number of voting shares of Macquarie is 0.09%.

(C) The number of voting shares of Macquarie in respect of which it or its controlled entities have a net economic exposure as defined in the Exemption (excluding any voting shares reported under (B) above), expressed as a percentage of the total number of voting shares of Macquarie is 0.0002%.

ASIC Instrument 19-1243 was lodged with ASX on 9 January 2020. Macquarie was last required to disclose to ASX details of aggregate percentages with respect to voting shares of Macquarie on 9 March 2022 in accordance with ASIC Instrument 19-1243. The previous notice was dated 11 March 2022.

Annexures A and B are attached in this disclosure document. A copy of ASIC Instrument 22-0325 is attached as Annexure C.

Yours faithfully

Dennis Leong Company Secretary

Phone: + 61 2 8232 9739 Fax: + 61 2 8232 4437 Email: SydneyControlRoom@macquarie.com 1

Annexure 'A'

This is the annexure marked 'A' of 1 page referred to in the Section 259C Exemption Notice.

Holder of voting shares Nature of holding Number of shares Address of holder MACQUARIE GROUP LIMITED Pursuant to section 608 of the Corporations Act and MQG's rights to control the disposal of shares held by an employee share plan trustee or subject to a holding lock in limited circumstances under the Macquarie Group employee share plans. These circumstances include the right to control the disposal of shares where employee entitlements vest and shares may be withdrawn from the relevant employee share plan, lapse or are forfeited. 15,423,620 Level 6, 50 Martin Place, Sydney New South Wales Australia 2000 MACQUARIE BANK LIMITED Power to control disposal over shares pursuant to stock borrowing and lending activities. 4,649 Level 6, 50 Martin Place, Sydney New South Wales Australia 2000 MACQUARIE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT AUSTRALIA LTD Power to control the exercise of a right to vote attached to securities and/or control the disposal of securities in its capacity as trustee. 674,914 Level 6, 50 Martin Place, Sydney New South Wales Australia 2000 MACQUARIE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT GLOBAL LTD Power to control the exercise of a right to vote attached to securities and/or control the disposal of securities in its capacity as investment manager. 6,539,080 Level 6, 50 Martin Place, Sydney New South Wales Australia 2000 MACQUARIE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LTD MIML as the trustee of APRA regulated superannuation funds and as Responsible Entity (RE) of the Macquarie Separately Managed Account has the power to control the exercise of a right to vote and/or the power to dispose of securities as investment manager or trustee. MIML is the operator of investor directed portfolio services (IDPS) and can be directed by the beneficial asset holders to vote and/or dispose of securities as held within the IDPSs. 718,542 Level 6, 50 Martin Place, Sydney New South Wales Australia 2000 MACQUARIE INVESTMENT SERVICES LIMITED MISL as the Responsible Entity of the Macquarie Separately Managed Account has the power to control the exercise of a right to vote and/or power to dispose of securities. 373,648 Level 6, 50 Martin Place, Sydney New South Wales Australia 2001 MACQUARIE ASSET MANAGEMENT PUBLIC INVESTMENTS (NZ) LIMITED Power to control the exercise of a right to vote attached to securities and/or control the disposal of securities in its capacity as manager. 6,522 Meridian Building, Level 1, Queens Wharf, Wellington, 6011 NZ

Annexure 'B'

This is the annexure marked 'B' of 26 pages referred to in the Section 259C Exemption Notice.

Controlled Bodies Corporate

ACN / Company No Entity Name Incorp Country 1250 N LaSalle Member LLC United States 1250 N LaSalle Property LLC United States 2375 Ala Wai Holding LLC United States 2375 Ala Wai Property LLC United States 136 024 970 A.C.N. 136 024 970 PTY LTD Australia 153 275 677 A.C.N. 153 275 677 Pty Ltd Australia 154 402 927 A.C.N. 154 402 927 Pty Ltd (In De-registration) Australia 12725483 Aberthaw Green Limited United Kingdom B-88238381 Abeto New Energy S.L. Spain 13163487 Adapt Biogas FinanceCo Limited United Kingdom 13161489 Adapt Biogas HoldCo Limited United Kingdom 8199075 Adapt Biogas Limited United Kingdom Aerogy LLC United States HRB 237758 AIF Business Solutions GmbH Germany U40106TG2020FTC139383 Akamu Solar Power Pvt Ltd India U40300GJ2015PLC082716 Amun solarfarms Limited India 3250247 APR Telecoms (Maintenance) Limited United Kingdom U40106TG2019FTC135162 Aquila Solar Power Pvt Ltd India 0100-01-213214 AR WIND ENERGY K.K. Japan 202036427c Aragorn Holding Company Two Pte. Ltd. Singapore U40106TG2020FTC140186 Aragorn Renewable Energy Pvt Ltd India U40107TG2013PTC134776 Arkha Solar Power Pvt Ltd India U40107TG2018FTC125111 Atlantic Urja Pvt Ltd India 13645130 Atlas Bidco 1 Limited United Kingdom 13642101 Atlas Midco 1 Limited United Kingdom 13638689 Atlas Topco 1 Limited United Kingdom 20-3690322 AVENAL POWER CENTER, LLC United States U40102GJ2015PLC082733 Avighna Solarfarms Limited India 653 880 785 B2R No. 1 Pty Limited Australia 653 881 040 B2R No. 2 Pty Limited Australia 653 881 693 B2R No. 3 Pty Limited Australia 205-81-43369 BADA SERVICES (KOREA) LIMITIED Korea, Republic of 8604966 BELIKE NOMINEES PTY. LIMITED Australia 11974335 Bernard Topco Limited United Kingdom 12095099 Bilbao Offshore TopCo Limited United Kingdom 11431362 Bing TK Holdings Limited United Kingdom 11431590 Bing TK Limited United Kingdom 126708 Bing TK Topco Limited Jersey 105564078445 BLE 101 (Thailand) Ltd. Thailand 202025861K BLE C&I Projects 1 Pte. Ltd. Singapore 202128699Z BLE C&I Projects 2 Pte. Ltd. Singapore 202025770W BLE C&I Projects Pte. Ltd. Singapore 0104-03-025952 BLE Japan 101 GK Japan 201901032097 BLE MALAYSIA 101 SDN. BHD. Malaysia 202111875G BLE Project 101 Pte. Ltd. Singapore 202115027N BLE Project 102 Pte. Ltd. Singapore 202115880k BLE Project 103 Pte. Ltd. Singapore 316923526 BLE Vietnam 101 Company Limited Vietnam 20-2937246 Blue Grass Abstract LLC United States 201816156M BLUE LEAF ENERGY ASIA PTE. LTD. Singapore 202141031K Blue Leaf Energy India Investments Pte. Ltd. Singapore AAX-3528 Blue Leaf Energy India LLP India

Incorp Country