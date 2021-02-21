Log in
MACQUARIE GROUP LIMITED

MACQUARIE GROUP LIMITED

(MQG)
Macquarie : Upgrades Profit View on U.S. Bad Weather

02/21/2021 | 05:07pm EST
By Alice Uribe

SYDNEY--Macquarie Group Ltd. has upgraded its short-term outlook as extreme winter weather in North America drives demand for its gas and power infrastructure.

The company said it now expects its fiscal 2021 result to be up 5%-10% on the year before.

"Extreme winter weather conditions in North America have significantly increased short-term client demand for Macquarie's capabilities in maintaining critical physical supply across the commodity complex and particularly in relation to gas and power," the investment bank said.

Macquarie's Commodities and Global Markets business physically ships natural gas on most major pipelines across the U.S., the company noted.

At Macquarie's operational briefing on February 9, management said the group's result for fiscal 2021 would likely be slightly down on fiscal 2020.

Still, the company said that the short-term outlook is subject to a range of uncertainties including the duration and severity of the Covid-19 pandemic.

"We continue to maintain a cautious stance, with a conservative approach to capital, funding and liquidity that positions us well to respond to the current environment," said Macquarie.

Write to Alice Uribe at alice.uribe@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-21-21 1707ET

