Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Macquarie Group Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MQG   AU000000MQG1

MACQUARIE GROUP LIMITED

(MQG)
  Report
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  12:24:24 2023-05-05 am EDT
177.37 AUD   -0.21%
05/04Telecom Italia Requests Netco Bidders to Submit Improved Offers
MT
05/04Macquarie commodities and markets boss earns $39 million, trumping CEO
RE
05/04Macquarie Group's Net Profit Rises 10% in FY23
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Macquarie commodities and markets boss earns $39 million, trumping CEO

05/04/2023 | 11:43pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Australia's biggest investment bank Macquarie Group Ltd adorns the main entrance to their Sydney office headquarters in Australia

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Macquarie Group's commodities and global markets (CGM) division head earned about A$57.6 million ($39 million) for the year ending March 31, topping the CEO's A$32.8 million compensation, according to the Australian bank's annual report.

Nick O'Kane's 59% pay bump - he earned A$36.2 million in the last financial year - came after CGM contributed 57% of the Sydney-based firm's net profit, more than double the second-best asset management division.

Macquarie posted another record annual profit on Friday, primarily driven by a strong performance from the CGM division, as more customers hedged against volatile energy markets.

The Ukraine war and unpredictable weather in North America boosted commodity prices during the period, and turned Macquarie's oil, gas and power trading unit into a profit powerhouse because of elevated risk management and improved trading.

"Inventory management and trading increased substantially, driven by trading income from regional supply and demand imbalances primarily in North American gas and power markets." Macquarie said in its statement.

Chief Executive Shemara Wikramanayake said while the company remained "cautious", Macquarie's diversified global operation across annuity-style and markets-facing businesses set the stage for "superior performance" in the medium term.

($1 = 1.4901 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Praveen Menon; Editing by Jamie Freed)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRENT OIL 0.65% 73.08 Delayed Quote.-12.55%
MACQUARIE GROUP LIMITED -0.21% 177.37 Delayed Quote.6.46%
WTI 0.57% 69.105 Delayed Quote.-11.13%
All news about MACQUARIE GROUP LIMITED
05/04Telecom Italia Requests Netco Bidders to Submit Improved Offers
MT
05/04Macquarie commodities and markets boss earns $39 million, trumping CEO
RE
05/04Macquarie Group's Net Profit Rises 10% in FY23
MT
05/04Macquarie's commodities unit strength lifts annual profit to record high
RE
05/04Macquarie : 2023 full-year result management discussion and analysis
PU
05/04Macquarie : 2023 Full Year result announcement
PU
05/04Macquarie : 2023 full-year result annual report
PU
05/04Macquarie : 2023 full-year result presentation
PU
05/04Australia's Macquarie delivers record annual profit on commodity arm strength
RE
05/04Macquarie Reports Record Fiscal Year Profit, Increases Dividend -- Update
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MACQUARIE GROUP LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 17 918 M 11 946 M 11 946 M
Net income 2023 4 900 M 3 267 M 3 267 M
Net Debt 2023 68 391 M 45 597 M 45 597 M
P/E ratio 2023 14,5x
Yield 2023 3,85%
Capitalization 65 985 M 43 993 M 43 993 M
EV / Sales 2023 7,50x
EV / Sales 2024 9,35x
Nbr of Employees 19 266
Free-Float 91,5%
Chart MACQUARIE GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Macquarie Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MACQUARIE GROUP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 177,74 AUD
Average target price 201,56 AUD
Spread / Average Target 13,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Shemara Wikramanayake Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director
Alex H. Harvey CFO & Head-Financial Management Group
Glenn R. Stevens Chairman
Nicole Sorbara Global COO & Group Head-Corporate Operations
Nicola M. Wakefield-Evans Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MACQUARIE GROUP LIMITED7.27%44 371
EQUITABLE HOLDINGS, INC.-14.49%8 811
SBI HOLDINGS, INC.5.13%5 325
ROTHSCHILD & CO24.50%3 779
AJ BELL PLC-11.00%1 660
PT SARATOGA INVESTAMA SEDAYA TBK-30.83%1 594
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer