Macquarie front-runner to buy up to 50% stake in EnergyAustralia - AFR

June 19 (Reuters) - Australian investment bank Macquarie
Group could be the front-runner to buy an up to 50%
stake in electricity and gas supplier EnergyAustralia, the
Australian Financial Review reported on Monday citing sources
close to talks.
Hong Kong-based investment firm CLP Holdings,
which owns EnergyAustralia, was in discussions to finalise the
deal with Macquarie but was also continuing talks with other
interested parties, the AFR article stated without disclosing
any further details.
EnergyAustralia declined to comment on a Reuters request for
confirmation, while Macquarie and CLP Holdings did not
immediately respond.
EnergyAustralia is one of the country's biggest electricity
and gas suppliers after AGL Energy and Origin Energy
. It is also the third-largest carbon-polluting power
producer in the country.
In fiscal 2022, EnergyAustralia recorded an operating loss
of HK$5.27 billion ($673.71 million) as multiple weather events
in the country and the impact of the Russia-Ukraine war on coal
and gas prices negatively affected it.
