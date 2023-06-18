Advanced search
    MQG   AU000000MQG1

MACQUARIE GROUP LIMITED

(MQG)
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  12:20:18 2023-06-19 am EDT
184.83 AUD   +0.23%
12:21aMacquarie Bank Subscribes to Pertama Digital Shares
MT
06/18Macquarie front-runner to buy up to 50% stake in EnergyAustralia - AFR
RE
06/15Telecom Italia CEO confident grid sale will go well
RE
Macquarie front-runner to buy up to 50% stake in EnergyAustralia - AFR

06/18/2023 | 11:26pm EDT
June 19 (Reuters) - Australian investment bank Macquarie Group could be the front-runner to buy an up to 50% stake in electricity and gas supplier EnergyAustralia, the Australian Financial Review reported on Monday citing sources close to talks.

Hong Kong-based investment firm CLP Holdings, which owns EnergyAustralia, was in discussions to finalise the deal with Macquarie but was also continuing talks with other interested parties, the AFR article stated without disclosing any further details.

EnergyAustralia declined to comment on a Reuters request for confirmation, while Macquarie and CLP Holdings did not immediately respond.

EnergyAustralia is one of the country's biggest electricity and gas suppliers after AGL Energy and Origin Energy . It is also the third-largest carbon-polluting power producer in the country.

In fiscal 2022, EnergyAustralia recorded an operating loss of HK$5.27 billion ($673.71 million) as multiple weather events in the country and the impact of the Russia-Ukraine war on coal and gas prices negatively affected it. ($1 = 7.8223 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Janane Venkatraman)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AGL ENERGY LIMITED 1.37% 10.745 Delayed Quote.31.35%
CLP HOLDINGS LIMITED -0.09% 57.25 Delayed Quote.0.61%
MACQUARIE GROUP LIMITED 0.23% 184.83 Delayed Quote.10.45%
ORIGIN ENERGY LIMITED 0.12% 8.48 Delayed Quote.9.84%
TOPIX INDEX -0.83% 2281.51 Delayed Quote.21.60%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 1.60% 84.33 Delayed Quote.14.52%
Financials
Sales 2024 18 438 M 12 658 M 12 658 M
Net income 2024 4 545 M 3 120 M 3 120 M
Net Debt 2024 36 309 M 24 926 M 24 926 M
P/E ratio 2024 16,0x
Yield 2024 3,76%
Capitalization 68 182 M 46 806 M 46 806 M
EV / Sales 2024 5,67x
EV / Sales 2025 6,43x
Nbr of Employees 20 509
Free-Float 91,5%
Chart MACQUARIE GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Macquarie Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MACQUARIE GROUP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 184,40 AUD
Average target price 193,32 AUD
Spread / Average Target 4,84%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Shemara Wikramanayake Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director
Alex H. Harvey CFO & Head-Financial Management Group
Glenn R. Stevens Chairman
Nicole Sorbara Global COO & Group Head-Corporate Operations
Nicola M. Wakefield-Evans Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MACQUARIE GROUP LIMITED10.45%46 806
EQUITABLE HOLDINGS, INC.-7.91%9 411
SBI HOLDINGS, INC.11.54%5 391
ROTHSCHILD & CO24.23%3 725
AJ BELL PLC-7.26%1 753
PT SARATOGA INVESTAMA SEDAYA TBK-32.21%1 549
